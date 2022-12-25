Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Final Thoughts: Chargers Are Playoff-Bound with Win Monday Night

Dec 24, 2022 at 09:30 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

FT

Welcome to Week 16.

Here are five final thoughts ahead of the Chargers-Colts matchup:

1. Win and in

The Chargers can clinch a playoff spot Monday night.

The Bolts currently hold the No. 6 seed in the AFC and will be in if they win. The Chargers are in a position to clinch due to losses by the Jets, Patriots and Raiders in Week 16.

Derwin James, Jr., summed up the mindset of the Bolts with three games left.

"There's no better feeling when you control your own destiny and don't have to look over your shoulder or be fans of other teams," James said. "We just have to play. If we win them all, we'll be in. [Clinching] don't even matter. Just win this one and win the next one."

Even with a playoff berth likely in the coming weeks, the Bolts are instead focused on themselves and playing their best ball this time of year.

Remember, the Chargers were 8-6 a year ago and missed the playoffs. They are determined to not repeat the same story.

"You have to learn from those mistakes. It didn't go our way last year. We lost a couple there at the end and we, unfortunately, didn't make the playoffs," said quarterback Justin Herbert. "That's the whole purpose of playing football right now — to be able to extend your season and to play well after what you're guaranteed.

"Obviously, it was a tough, tough year last year, but you have to look at the film," Herbert added. "You have to see what you did wrong. You have to make those games happen in December and November, when it matters most, and especially January. We have another great opportunity this year."

The Bolts sole focus is on the Colts this week. It will be Chargers sixth primetime game of the season.

"Nothing is better than December football," Matt Feiler said. "That's when you see which teams are really going to push through and make the playoffs."

2. What to make of the Colts?

On one hand, the Colts are a team that led 33-0 at halftime against a double-digit win team last week.

On the other, the Colts are a team that got outscored 39-3 the rest of the way and allowed the largest comeback in NFL history.

How are the Bolts looking at the Colts ahead of Monday night?

"Obviously, they had the biggest comeback of all time last week, but watching that first half, they looked like a really, really good team," Allen said. "We have to come out and fight. It's going to be a dogfight. We just have to make sure we handle business."

Staley said: "We're going to be prepared for their best because they have a lot of good coaches and players on their football team. All you have to do is watch the game film and watch them compete every time that they play. Their guys play extremely hard, and they have a lot of good players. We're expecting a really tough game on Monday night."

The Colts fired their head coach last month and could end up with a Top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But this group also defeated Kansas City earlier this season.

But Tranquill noted that teams who have already been eliminated from playoff contention are dangerous this time of year.

"They're a team with a bunch of competitors, just like we are," Tranquill said. "Whenever you have a tough game like that, you always tend to bounce back strong. I would anticipate them coming out and playing hard.

"The reality is that their situation isn't what they want it to be," Tranquill added. "But you have a lot of guys playing for their jobs, playing for their futures. Coaches coaching for their jobs and future. We're going to have to play some good football to beat them."

3. Foles returns to the field

When Nick Foles trots onto the field Monday night, it will be his first game action in exactly one calendar year.

Not that the Colts quarterback has been hurt or anything. He just hasn't played.

And Foles, who was named the started earlier this week, even said he hadn't taken any reps with the first-team offense before a few days ago.

But the Bolts know what Foles is capable of. After all, he is a former Super Bowl MVP.

"You just know that he has a lot of experience. He has made a lot of winning plays and you have full respect for what he has accomplished in the league," Staley said. "The reason why he has been in the league so long is because he is a quality player.

"They obviously feel like he is a good enough player to be starting in this football game. I know that I have had a ton of respect for him from afar and he has our players' full respect because many of them have competed against him," Staley added. "We're going to need to be at our best because he has seen a lot, seen a lot of looks, knows that offense inside and out. We're going to have to play at a high level on Monday."

Tranquill said he expects Indianapolis to run a similar offense to what they've shown all season.

But it will just be a different guy throwing the ball.

"He's got a ton of previous tape with his former teams," Tranquill said. "And they're not going to change too much offensively.

"I would expect for him to have some routes within their plan and within their tree that he's comfortable with," Tranquill added. "We'll be able to study that from his time in Philadelphia and Chicago, Jacksonville. Our coaches will do a good job of having us ready."

Foles, who has thrown for 14,003 career yards and 82 touchdowns, will make the 57th start of his career.

4. Gilman earning more playing time

Nasir Adderley and Alohi Gilman have been two of the Bolts best players in the past two games, leading key defensive efforts from the back end.

But with James set to return in primetime, one will have to come out, right?

Staey said he envisions a scenario where all three could be on the field for the defense.

"You're going to see all three of them in the game. Nasir and Alohi have both earned the opportunity to play," Staley said. "We're going to play all three of them — Derwin, obviously, but Alohi and Nas are both playing well for us, and we see them both as starters for us."

Gilman has been especially present of late, especially on the first play of the last two games.

Against Miami, he knocked away a deep pass for Tyreek Hill on the first play of the game.

And against the Titans, he was in tight coverage and allowed just a 2-yard gain to begin the game.

Gilman might not start this week, but he's certainly made an impression on everyone this season.

"He has provided us with a lot of energy out there. He's very calm. He's a commander back there," Staley said. "I think that the guys like playing with him because he has a real command of our defense and the scouting report. He's a connector back there. He's an energy guy.

"He was a captain at Notre Dame. You can see that he has a lot of those leadership characteristics. He has a lot of the gameday energy that you need within a football team. He has made plays for us. He has tackled extremely well," Staley added. "He has taken good angles in the deep part of the field when he has been challenged. He has been around the football. That is what you need when you're an NFL safety; you need to be able to do all of those things."

5. Matt Feiler rolls on

There have been a number of moving parts along the Chargers offensive line this season.

But thanks to Feiler, left guard has had a steady presence for all 992 offensive snaps.

Feiler is the only Chargers player on the entire team to play every snap at his respective position this season.

The 30-year-old barely even took any credit for his streak when it was brought up this week.

"Taking care of my body, and kind of just luck, really," Feiler said. "An injury can happen on any snap.

"[Being durable] has helped me get to where I'm at today," Feiler added. "I think a lot of it just has to do with luck."

Feiler has now played all 2,112 snaps since joining the Chargers as a free agent in the spring of 2021.

"He's just a warrior. He's one of those guys that's been through a lot. He's a veteran," said Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi. "You know what you're getting from them, and that's a good thing. A steady presence up there, up front, and durable. He's a real important piece."

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Bolts Focused on Themselves Ahead of Possible Playoff Clinch

"You're aware of what's going on in the NFL. I think what we're most aware of is what is happening with our team ... what we have to focus on is our team and the improvements."

news

5 Takeaways: Herbert Plays Hero Again in Bolts Thriller

"He barked at our guys and said, 'I got it. I got it, fellas. You just give us a chance, and we got it.' That's what you want from your triggerman, and that's why I'm proud of him."

news

Final Thoughts: Bolts Vying for Playoff Spot in Final Month

Chargers are 7-6 and prepared to make postseason push in final four games

news

How the Chargers Defense Stymied Miami's Top Passing Offense

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley also provided updates on the potential returns of both Joey Bosa and Rashawn Slater

news

5 Takeaways: Herbert Plays Like Superstar, Bolts Defense Shuts Down Dolphins

Chargers move to 7-6 and into final AFC playoff spot after solid primetime win over Dolphins in Week 14

news

Final Thoughts: Chargers Have Chance to Make Primetime Statement

Bolts are a game back in AFC playoff race, but can vastly help their chances with win in national spotlight against Dolphins

news

Bolts Focused on Maximizing Opportunities in Final 5 Games

"We have to capitalize on our opportunities. Then, you have to make the winning plays. We haven't been able to do that yet consistently."

news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Rue Rough 3rd Quarter in Week 13 Loss

Bolts unable to hold halftime lead, complete late rally after miscues

news

Final Thoughts: Bolts Ready for Return to Las Vegas

Chargers looking for season sweep over Raiders as AFC playoff race heats up

news

Chargers, Staley Praise Fan Support in Week 12 Road Win

"You really see that powder blue. It's hard to miss when you go to an opposing stadium."

news

5 Takeaways: Gutsy 2-Point Play Leads Bolts Past Cardinals

Herbert, James star in Week 12 as Chargers move to 6-5 and keep pace in AFC playoff race

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Browns Hype Video

The Chargers travel to First Energy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

Latest News
Advertising