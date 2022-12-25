Final Thoughts: Chargers Are Playoff-Bound with Win Monday Night

2. What to make of the Colts?

On one hand, the Colts are a team that led 33-0 at halftime against a double-digit win team last week.

On the other, the Colts are a team that got outscored 39-3 the rest of the way and allowed the largest comeback in NFL history.

How are the Bolts looking at the Colts ahead of Monday night?

"Obviously, they had the biggest comeback of all time last week, but watching that first half, they looked like a really, really good team," Allen said. "We have to come out and fight. It's going to be a dogfight. We just have to make sure we handle business."

Staley said: "We're going to be prepared for their best because they have a lot of good coaches and players on their football team. All you have to do is watch the game film and watch them compete every time that they play. Their guys play extremely hard, and they have a lot of good players. We're expecting a really tough game on Monday night."

The Colts fired their head coach last month and could end up with a Top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But this group also defeated Kansas City earlier this season.

But Tranquill noted that teams who have already been eliminated from playoff contention are dangerous this time of year.

"They're a team with a bunch of competitors, just like we are," Tranquill said. "Whenever you have a tough game like that, you always tend to bounce back strong. I would anticipate them coming out and playing hard.

"The reality is that their situation isn't what they want it to be," Tranquill added. "But you have a lot of guys playing for their jobs, playing for their futures. Coaches coaching for their jobs and future. We're going to have to play some good football to beat them."

3. Foles returns to the field

When Nick Foles trots onto the field Monday night, it will be his first game action in exactly one calendar year.

Not that the Colts quarterback has been hurt or anything. He just hasn't played.

And Foles, who was named the started earlier this week, even said he hadn't taken any reps with the first-team offense before a few days ago.

But the Bolts know what Foles is capable of. After all, he is a former Super Bowl MVP.

"You just know that he has a lot of experience. He has made a lot of winning plays and you have full respect for what he has accomplished in the league," Staley said. "The reason why he has been in the league so long is because he is a quality player.

"They obviously feel like he is a good enough player to be starting in this football game. I know that I have had a ton of respect for him from afar and he has our players' full respect because many of them have competed against him," Staley added. "We're going to need to be at our best because he has seen a lot, seen a lot of looks, knows that offense inside and out. We're going to have to play at a high level on Monday."

Tranquill said he expects Indianapolis to run a similar offense to what they've shown all season.

But it will just be a different guy throwing the ball.

"He's got a ton of previous tape with his former teams," Tranquill said. "And they're not going to change too much offensively.

"I would expect for him to have some routes within their plan and within their tree that he's comfortable with," Tranquill added. "We'll be able to study that from his time in Philadelphia and Chicago, Jacksonville. Our coaches will do a good job of having us ready."