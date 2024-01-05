5 Final Thoughts: Bolts Fully Focused Ahead of Season Finale

4. Prepping for Gabbert

The Chargers won't see all-world quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Sunday as the Chiefs quarterback will rest up before the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

It's much to the chagrin of James.

"I definitely wanted to play him," James said. "Every time I want to compete against the best."

Instead, the Bolts have prepared for backup Blaine Gabbert, who was the No. 10 overall pick all the way back in 2011.

Ansley provided a quick scouting report on Gabbert, who has appeared in 68 career games with 51 touchdowns and 49 interceptions.

"We've watched the things that he's done at KC. He played some in the preseason, some this year when Patrick was out of the game," Ansley said. "A very different skillset. He's more of a pocket guy. He's big, strong. He has a really good arm.

"We have to do a really good job of keeping a roof on it. He has good touch on the deep ball," Ansley added. "I don't know how much of the scramble element that he brings that Patrick brings, they're totally different in that aspect, so things are probably going to be more on time. We have to do a good job of staying tight in coverage."

Gabbert's last start came in Week 17 of the 2018 season when he was with the Titans.

"Y'all have heard me say it before: There's a scoreboard, so it's kind of irrelevant who they're playing; you're playing to win," Smith said. "I know that Mahomes is out and they're playing Blaine, and he's a quality player.

"It's still the Chiefs and it's a team that you want to beat, and it's a division game," Smith added. "There's enough to go into that one."

5. Focused on the end zone

Stick said this week that he's shown plenty of progression — and had a ton of fun — while taking over for Justin Herbert in the final month of the season.

"It's been a blast," Stick said. "You do this because you want to play, you want to compete, and that's what you miss when you're not in there.

"It's been a blast, every minute of it — the ups and downs. It's been awesome," Stick added. "I'm really grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to ending it the right way."

One thing Stick is focused on Sunday? Getting the Bolts offense into the end zone.

After scoring three offensive touchdowns in Stick's first start in Week 15, the Chargers have scored just one in the previous two games.

And while kicker Cameron Dicker's efficiency has helped make up for the lack of touchdowns, those associated with the Bolts offense want to end the season strong.

"I think it's just a good example of just how small the margins are in this league," Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore said. "Our season may not have gone the way we all hoped for and expected, but it shows how small the margins are that we lost a number of games, certainly, that were really close and those little things all matter.