5 Takeaways: Bolts Searching for Complementary Football in All 3 Phases

The Bolts are 2-4 after a tough 31-17 road loss Sunday in Kansas City.

Here are five takeaways from Week 7:

1. Adding it all up

The Chargers sit at 2-4 and have lost two straight games as they passed the one-third mark of their 2023 season.

"Nobody would have predicted that," said Chargers safety Derwin James, Jr.

But the reality is that the Bolts have endured a rollercoaster start to the season to this point, losing twice followed by two straight wins to now facing back-to-back losses.

At this point, the AFC West race is not the team's main focus.

Instead, it's simply coming together right now and playing complementary football in all three phases.

"It's frustrating. I can't tell you why the season is starting this way, but it is," said Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley. "It's no one's responsibility but mine. We've got a good football team and we need to reset as a football team. We need to reset.

"We've had two tough losses in a row but we've got a good football team," Staley added. "We've just got to make sure that we keep it simple, keep doing the little things well because this is a good group of guys. This is a good football team and we need to get back to work."

Justin Herbert added: "That's the goal of playing good football and having an offense, defense and special teams playing together. When you get all three phases playing together, you're going to have a good football team. It hasn't happened for us this year."

Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Chiefs was a microcosm of what has plagued the Chargers all season.

If two of the three phases are playing well, the third is struggling. And if, say, the offense is hot … the defense isn't.

That was summed by each half in Week 7 at Arrowhead Stadium.

"It wasn't enough complimentary football. We all need to be locked in on what we need to do and go execute," James said. "I feel like everyone is having their moments in the game … but these last six games, we need to flush them."

The Bolts trailed 24-17 at the break in what was a strong half of the offense (233 total yards) but a poor half for the defense (333 yards allowed).

In the second half, the script flipped as the defense limited the Chiefs to just 150 yards and seven points … but the offense mustered just 125 yards and didn't score at all.

And even on a solid day on special teams — Cameron Dicker hit a 55-yard field goal and JK Scott pinned the Chiefs at the 3, 4 and 8-yard lines — the unit gave up a 50-yard punt return in the fourth quarter that allowed Kansas City to salt the game away.

As the Bolts now turn their attention to a Week 8 home game in primetime against Chicago, they are focused on getting all three phases to click at the same time.

"That's what we need big time," linebacker Eric Kendricks said. "We're looking for each unit to step up and deliver this win we desperately need at this point."

Austin Ekeler said: "This is our team. This is who we're riding with, it's all the way until the end. Good, bad or ugly, all the way until the end."