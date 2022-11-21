5 Takeaways: Bolts Lose Another Close One to Kansas City

2. Defense rues final drive, third-and-longs

Linebacker Drue Tranquill summed it up best in the postgame locker room.

"If you want to be a great defense you have to close out games," Tranquill said. "We didn't do that on the last drive."

The opportunity was certainly there for the Chargers, who led 27-23 with 1 minute and 46 seconds left in regulation.

But the Chiefs marched 75 yards for the game-winning score in just six plays as Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce for a 17-yard touchdown with 31 ticks left.

James was matched up on the final play against Kelce, who finished with six catches for 115 yards and three scores.

"My man caught the ball. It's frustrating," James said. "A tough situation but he made a play on a drag route. He made a play."

He added: "I've got to make that play. That's what they pay me to do."

The matchup put two All-Pros against each other in James and Kelce. In a battle of the best, one player simply won on that play.

"Yes. That's exactly it," Staley said.

The Bolts had their chance earlier in the drive, when a Mahomes incompletion brought up fourth-and-4 at midfield. But James was called for an iffy holding penalty, and the Chiefs scored just three plays later.

Tranquill credited Mahomes and Kelce, who have now connected for 45 touchdowns, for coming through.

"It's one of the best tandems, maybe in NFL history, those two," Tranquill said. "You know you've got your work cut out when you're going out with a minute [and] 30 [seconds] left.

"We've just got to make plays," Tranquill added.

Tranquill also lamented the Chargers third-down defense, which gave up five conversions on 10 tries.

But on the five downs where Kansas City faced third-and-7 or longer, the Chargers only stopped the Chiefs once.

The killer was a third-and-17 late in the third quarter when the Chiefs were at their own 7-yard line. That drive ended with a Kelce touchdown from Mahomes.

"We certainly didn't do good on third-and-long," Tranquill said. "There were a few times we had them pinned, and against that team you have to get off the field. We didn't do that."

Staley added: "We have to make more plays. We have to make more plays. It's as simple as that on third down. We're not covering well enough on third down. That's all there is to it."

Mahomes was sacked just once on the night, by James that set up that third-and-17 above. Other than that, the Bolts couldn't corral the Chiefs quarterback to the ground.

"We just didn't rush or cover well enough to finish it," Staley said.

3. Offense laments inconsistent play

The Bolts started hot in primetime, scoring on their opening drive with a 50-yard touchdown from Justin Herbert to Joshua Palmer.

The penultimate drive was a thing of beauty, too, as Herbert hit Palmer for a 6-yard score that gave the Chargers the lead with under two minutes to go.

The seven drives in between? It was a mixed bag, as the Bolts recorded a touchdown and two field goals, but also a lost fumble and three punts.

"I thought that there were a lot of good things that we did, offensively," Herbert said. "There's still room for improvement for us to continue to develop and get better.

"Some of the third downs that we could have converted in the third quarter, we, unfortunately, fell short," Herbert added. "We didn't put up enough points today. We just have to go back and watch film and get better."

Herbert referenced the Chargers third-quarter performance, which featured two drives that both ended in punts. The Bolts gained 18 total yards on eight plays.

Herbert was sacked on the initial third-down try on third-and-12, and the next drive ended when Austin Ekeler was stopped on third-and-1. Staley elected to punt it from his own 34-yard line after that play.

"I really felt like flipping the field position there was the right thing to do," Staley said. "The game was even and I didn't want to swing the momentum their way.