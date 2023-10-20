Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Final Thoughts: All Eyes on AFC West Race Ahead of Week 7

Oct 20, 2023 at 02:34 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

5TW7

The Chargers are hitting the road for a pivotal AFC West matchup against the Chiefs.

Kickoff between the division rivals is set for 1:25 p.m. (CT) from Arrowhead Stadium.

Here are five final thoughts ahead of Week 7:

1. Watching the AFC West

It's not even Halloween yet, but all eyes are on the AFC West race.

Ask any team what their first objective is each season and the answer will always be the same: winning their division.

With the Chargers sitting at 2-3 and the Chiefs at 5-1 ahead of Sunday, the Bolts know that a road win helps keep their division title hopes afloat.

A loss, meanwhile, means the Chargers might have to pivot toward focusing on contending for a Wild Card playoff spot.

In other words, 3-3 against 5-2 feels much more manageable that 2-4 against 6-1.

"I think that's a good way of looking at it. We have so much respect for them, as a team," Justin Herbert said of the Chiefs, who have won seven straight division crowns. "We understand the great things that they've been able to accomplish over the past few years.

"That's the ultimate goal in the NFL, to be able to win games and be able to be consistent like that. It's always a great opportunity, kind of like we mentioned earlier," Herbert said. "This is a team that we're going up against that requires all of our attention. We have to have a good week of practice and preparation. We have to be dialed-in all week to have any shot on Sunday."

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley added: "We have the ultimate respect for this team, but you got to make it about your team. You can't make it about Kansas City. It has to be about the Chargers and how we play and how we prepare and, ultimately, how we perform. That's how you go nose-to-nose with the best people in the league."

And it's not that the Bolts haven't gone nose-to-nose with the Chiefs of late. In fact, five of the past six games have been decided by six points or less.

The Bolts have been right there.

In Week 2 of 2020, the Chargers led 20-17 in the final seconds at home before losing in overtime.

In 2021, the Bolts were winning 28-21 inside two minutes at home in Week 15 and ended up with a six-point loss.

And then there were a pair of 3-point losses in 2022 when the Chargers led 17-7 at halftime in Week 2 and were up 27-23 in the final minutes in Week 11.

"Man, the Chiefs, it's always an exciting game," Austin Ekeler said. "I love playing them at their stadium and love playing them at our stadium because it's always a good energy. It's back and forth, two good teams going head-to-head so that's what you expect, right?

"Obviously, we're not trying to make it close but this is the NFL," Ekeler added. "They have good players, we have good players. When you get this matchup, it's going to be like that."

Perhaps no team has consistently played the Chiefs as close as the Chargers of late, and players are ready to flip the end-of-game script this time around.

"When you've got a lead, you've got to maintain it," Morgan Fox said. "I think that's kind of like the obvious answer, but just making sure we do our jobs for four quarters, don't take our foot off the gas.

"Just because we're up by a couple points, you can't ever be comfortable when you're facing that team," Fox added. "It's making sure that everybody does their job, does what they're supposed to do for four quarters and don't get tired of doing it."

Kenneth Murray, Jr. added: "It's going to be close. You just have to harp on the little details and be locked in on every play. We could be good for 65 plays. But on that 66th play, if we're not good, that could be the determining factor."

The Chargers enter Week 7 at a crucial juncture in their season. Let's see what they have in store on Sunday.

"Especially after a tough loss, you have to respond the right way," Staley said. "I think the way that you do that is staying consistent in your approach and being committed to how you do things.

"This is going to be a different week because it's a shorter week, but in terms of the approach of how we attack a plan and what's needed to be our best for Sunday, that has to stay the same," Staley added. "What you have to focus on are the keys to winning. What ultimately is going to impact winning on Sunday? That's where our full focus has to be right now. From now until kickoff, just focusing on the things that are going to help us win."

Khalil Mack added: "It's another game we have to win."

2. Containing Mahomes

One reason for the Chiefs ability to squeak out those close games mentioned above?

Patrick Mahomes.

The two-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl MVP likely stands atop the league as the NFL's best player.

But it's not the routine plays that helps Mahomes and Kansas City win games. It's the off-schedule plays where things break down as Mahomes finds some magic.

"That's how he plays. He's talented, very instinctive, can hear the rush, can feel the rush, can smell the rush," said Chargers Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley. "He knows where everybody is on the field at all times. A really good field commander.

"We've seen him do just about everything that he can with the ball, unorthodox — from the platform, outside of the pocket," Ansley added. "We have to do a really good job of staying connected on the back end, having respect for our pass-rush lanes and integrity in the box, and try to keep him in the pocket as much as we can."

Murray, who will face Mahomes for the sixth time added: "His creativity. Him getting out of the pocket and just creating. It's going to be on us sticking to our plan and keeping him in the pocket. But it boils back down to his creativity … that's when he becomes extremely dangerous. Limit the run game and then keep him in the pocket."

The Chargers pass rush has been impactful so far this season, as the team's 21.0 sacks are tied for the third-most in the league.

And while sacks are nice against Mahomes, the real measure of success will be to try and rattle him — all while keeping him inside the pocket.

The quarterback ranks third in the NFL this season with an EPA per play of 0.223 outside of the pocket.

"He's stamping himself as one of the greats to play this game," Mack said. "You see what his resumé has been in a short amount of time. Great respect level I have for him in what he's been able to do for that team.

"It's just his ability to improvise outside of the pocket. He can make the deep throws down the field," Mack added. "He can throw the ball over his head, throw the ball behind his back … he's out there playing free, almost playing backyard football."

3. Get off the field

On paper, the third-down battle between the Chargers defense and Chiefs offense looks appealing.

The Bolts are tied for fourth in third-down defense at 33.33 percent while Kansas City's offense is third in third-down percentage at 48.15 percent.

But the Chargers know their third-down defense can be better, especially in terms of penalties and especially in crunch time.

"If you're looking at our defense, we're coming out there and playing hard," Derwin James, Jr. said. "We just have to finish. Those third-and-longs are killing us.

"The penalties, I can clean that up. We just have to get off the field on the third-and-long," James added. "I like the way that we play. We just have to finish what we're doing."

Ansley added: "There's room for improvement. We've done some good stuff. Obviously, we've assisted some things, from our perspective, with the offense and with penalties, just being not clean."

It's tough enough to beat the Chiefs on any given Sunday, especially when they are at home.

But giving them extra chances and free points due to penalties won't help matters, either.

"We can't continue to assist drives, we have to close the door," Ansley said. "We're rushing the passer pretty well and we're covering pretty well in some spots. We just have to eliminate the things that we can control and play cleaner. We have to coach cleaner. We have to watch it closely at practice. I'll tell you one thing, nobody is going out there trying to foul, I can tell you that right now. But, the fact of the matter is that we have, and we have to take that out. We're responsible for that."

Murray added: "It's important for us to get off the field. We've had a couple critical ones and haven't gotten off the field. Just focusing on that and getting the ball back to Justin."

Chargers Practice During Chiefs Week

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
1 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
2 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
3 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
4 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
5 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
6 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
7 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
8 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
9 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
10 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
11 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
12 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
13 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
14 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
15 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
16 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
17 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
18 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
19 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
20 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
21 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
22 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
23 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
24 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
25 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
26 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
27 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
28 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
29 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
30 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
31 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
32 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
33 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
34 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
35 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
36 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
37 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
38 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
39 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
40 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
41 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
42 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
43 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
44 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
45 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
46 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
47 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
48 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
49 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
50 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
51 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
52 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
53 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
54 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
55 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
56 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
57 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
58 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
59 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
60 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
61 / 61

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

4. Marlowe in line for another start

The Bolts safety room continues to be hit hard.

James is questionable with an ankle injury he suffered Thursday in practice while usual starter Alohi Gilman won't play with a heel issue.

JT Woods, the Chargers third safety, is currently on the Non-Football Illness List. Raheem Layne, a depth safety and star on special teams, is out for the year with a torn ACL.

That leaves Dean Marlowe along with AJ Finley and Jaylinn Hawkins on the roster, the latter of whom the Chargers added on Wednesday.

Expect the Bolts to lean on Marlowe, who has made 20 career starts, including the past two games against the Raiders and Cowboys.

"The first couple weeks I got here, I'm always preparing like I'm about to start, even though I was signed to the practice squad to kind of get acclimated and things like that," Marlowe said. "Coaches have done a really good job trying to get me right. DJ is always saying, 'Hey, if you ever need anything I'm here to help you'. Same with Alohi. They've done a great job just helping me out if I needed anything."

Marlowe later added: "They're two smart guys. Alohi is very, very smart and DJ is very smart, too. I feel like a lot of guys in our room are smart, so me just asking questions whether it's a rookie, Year 5, Year 6, everybody has a good grasp of what we're doing on defense. So, if I have any questions they don't hesitate to help me at all."

Staley said it will be an all-hands-on-deck approach against Travis Kelce and the Chiefs.

"AJ will be a part of it, Jaylinn, as well," Staley said. "We've got to keep developing those guys."

Staley later added: "You have to defend Travis with your whole team ... it's not going to be one person. We'll have to make adjustments if [Derwin] can't go."

5. Davis providing a spark

Derius Davis is close to breaking one.

The Chargers rookie punt returner has tallied 122 yards on 10 total returns so far in 2023, including six returns of 10-plus yards.

"I feel like I've just been making the most of my opportunities," said Davis, who also has a pair of 20-plus yard returns.

One of those was a 26-yard burst Monday against Dallas that helped set up an opening-drive touchdown.

"I never want to fair catch, I'm always trying to return," Davis said. "That mentality just going into the game, we got the momentum [on Monday], our defense got the stop. I just went out there and had so much confidence in myself and my blockers. We just went out there, made a play, offense came in, got that spark and the rest is history."

Davis' 12.2 return average ranks eighth among players with at least eight punt returns so far.

"It's unique for a rookie returner to come in and handle both duties," Chargers Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken said of Davis, who also handles kickoffs. "He's done a great job of coming in and becoming a football player and becoming a professional.

"But it's more of the situational stuff. We know there's going to be some growing pains at times," Ficken added. "He's done a great job with his film study and practice habits out here. Just understanding and being patient with his returners and understanding his blockers are going to do a great job."

The Chiefs rank 17th in the league by giving up an average of 9.3 yards per punt return.

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

5 Takeaways: Bolts Safety Raheem Layne Out for Season With Torn ACL

The Chargers special teams standout suffered a season-ending injury on Monday night against the Cowboys
news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Lament Missed Chances in Primetime Loss

Bolts hurt by final drives on both sides of the ball Monday night against Dallas as Chargers fall to 2-3
news

Final Thoughts: Bolts Have Chance to Make National Statement on MNF

 "Right now is a time when you learn a lot about your team. These are important games and it's what your team builds on."
news

5 Chargers Takeaways Ahead of the Week 5 Bye

The Bolts are 2-2 and have a break this week. Here is what has stood out through the team's first four games.
news

5 Takeaways: Staley Provides Update on Justin Herbert's Finger Injury Ahead of Week 5 Bye

The Bolts quarterback sustained a fractured finger on his non-throwing hand in Sunday's win against the Raiders
news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Win After Rallying Around Late Hit on Herbert

"Obviously, we protect No. 10 at all costs and seeing everybody with him, that reaction immediately, everybody on the team is on the same page."
news

Final Thoughts: Why Quentin Johnston is Ready for Bigger Role in Bolts Offense

Bolts center Corey Linsley will be placed on the Non-Football Illness List on Saturday with a "non-emergent heart-related medical issue."
news

5 Takeaways: Staley Reacts to Williams' Injury, Praises Bolts O-Line for Strong Play

"It's the toughest kind of news. Mike's one of my favorites, he's one of our most important players he's a guy who's not only one of our best players, but he sets the example from a team building culture."
news

5 Takeaways: Bolts Defense Seals the Deal vs. Vikings

"Honestly, I lost track of what down it was, I was just going to keep going until we were going to win the game. It was a great effort by everyone around."
news

Final Thoughts: Chargers Keys to Victory in Minnesota

"You've got to do something about being close. You can't just be close in this league. You've got to make it happen."
news

5 Takeaways: Why Week 2 Was Kenneth Murray's Best Game in Years

"I thought it was Kenneth Murray's best game since I've been the coach ... there was just a lot of positives to take away from his performance."

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4

Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss 

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 5:15pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. The team also signed center Cameron Tom and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade J.C. Jackson to New England Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Slayer

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 3, follow wide receiver Keenan Allen as he makes history in his 11th NFL season. Find out how Allen has managed to stay so dominant for so long and why his connection with quarterback Justin Herbert is among the most special in football.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 3

Get an inside look into how wide receiver Keenan Allen is breaking records and putting up career-best numbers in Year 11 on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Cornerback Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton.
news

Chargers Place Corey Linsley and JT Woods on Non-Football Illness List; Sign Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed center Corey Linsley on Reserve/ Injured and safety JT Woods on Reserve/Non-Football Illness. The team signed safety Dean Marlowe and safety AJ Finley to the active roster. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and downgraded outside linebacker Joey Bosa to doubtful.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Mike Williams on Injured Reserve; Sign Wide Receiver Simi Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed wide receiver Mike Williams on Reserve/Injured and signed wide receiver Simi Fehoko to the active roster from Pittsburgh's practice squad. The team also signed safety AJ Finley to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Zack Bailey to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Zack Bailey to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived safety AJ Finley. The Bolts also activated safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Vikings Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 10:00am at U.S. Bank Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Forward

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 3, go inside how the Chargers created one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the NFL through the first two weeks of 2023. Find out how Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's philosophy has impacted the offense's mentality and follow second-year offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer as he transitions from left tackle to right guard.
news

Chargers Downgrade Ekeler, Kendricks and Rumph; Elevate Two

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded three players to out — running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 10:00am at Nissan Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Brevin Allen

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 1 | Finish

On the Season 3 premiere of ALL IN, follow every step of the Chargers' journey to 2023 Week 1, from new additions in the offseason to an intense Training Camp all with one goal in mind: start fast and finish.
video

Coming Soon: All In Season 3

All In is back for season 3 as your all-access pass to the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Jr., and more take on the vaunted AFC. All In Season 3 premieres September 7 at 10 am PST on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 12 players to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Linebacker Tanner Muse

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed linebacker Tanner Muse off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived fullback Zander Horvath.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers placed two players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and waived 36 others. The moves put the roster at 53 players before the NFL's 1 p.m. PT deadline.
news

Chargers Agree to Trade Dustin Hopkins to Browns

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns on a trade, sending kicker Dustin Hopkins to Cleveland in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tae Crowder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Tae Crowder and waived/injured tackle Andrew Trainer.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Hankins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Matt Hankins and waived/injured cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Aaron Shampklin

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Aaron Shampklin.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
Latest News
Advertising