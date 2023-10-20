Final Thoughts: All Eyes on AFC West Race Ahead of Week 7

The Chargers are hitting the road for a pivotal AFC West matchup against the Chiefs.

Kickoff between the division rivals is set for 1:25 p.m. (CT) from Arrowhead Stadium.

Here are five final thoughts ahead of Week 7:

1. Watching the AFC West

It's not even Halloween yet, but all eyes are on the AFC West race.

Ask any team what their first objective is each season and the answer will always be the same: winning their division.

With the Chargers sitting at 2-3 and the Chiefs at 5-1 ahead of Sunday, the Bolts know that a road win helps keep their division title hopes afloat.

A loss, meanwhile, means the Chargers might have to pivot toward focusing on contending for a Wild Card playoff spot.

In other words, 3-3 against 5-2 feels much more manageable that 2-4 against 6-1.

"I think that's a good way of looking at it. We have so much respect for them, as a team," Justin Herbert said of the Chiefs, who have won seven straight division crowns. "We understand the great things that they've been able to accomplish over the past few years.

"That's the ultimate goal in the NFL, to be able to win games and be able to be consistent like that. It's always a great opportunity, kind of like we mentioned earlier," Herbert said. "This is a team that we're going up against that requires all of our attention. We have to have a good week of practice and preparation. We have to be dialed-in all week to have any shot on Sunday."

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley added: "We have the ultimate respect for this team, but you got to make it about your team. You can't make it about Kansas City. It has to be about the Chargers and how we play and how we prepare and, ultimately, how we perform. That's how you go nose-to-nose with the best people in the league."

And it's not that the Bolts haven't gone nose-to-nose with the Chiefs of late. In fact, five of the past six games have been decided by six points or less.

The Bolts have been right there.

In Week 2 of 2020, the Chargers led 20-17 in the final seconds at home before losing in overtime.

In 2021, the Bolts were winning 28-21 inside two minutes at home in Week 15 and ended up with a six-point loss.

And then there were a pair of 3-point losses in 2022 when the Chargers led 17-7 at halftime in Week 2 and were up 27-23 in the final minutes in Week 11.

"Man, the Chiefs, it's always an exciting game," Austin Ekeler said. "I love playing them at their stadium and love playing them at our stadium because it's always a good energy. It's back and forth, two good teams going head-to-head so that's what you expect, right?

"Obviously, we're not trying to make it close but this is the NFL," Ekeler added. "They have good players, we have good players. When you get this matchup, it's going to be like that."

Perhaps no team has consistently played the Chiefs as close as the Chargers of late, and players are ready to flip the end-of-game script this time around.

"When you've got a lead, you've got to maintain it," Morgan Fox said. "I think that's kind of like the obvious answer, but just making sure we do our jobs for four quarters, don't take our foot off the gas.

"Just because we're up by a couple points, you can't ever be comfortable when you're facing that team," Fox added. "It's making sure that everybody does their job, does what they're supposed to do for four quarters and don't get tired of doing it."

Kenneth Murray, Jr. added: "It's going to be close. You just have to harp on the little details and be locked in on every play. We could be good for 65 plays. But on that 66th play, if we're not good, that could be the determining factor."

The Chargers enter Week 7 at a crucial juncture in their season. Let's see what they have in store on Sunday.

"Especially after a tough loss, you have to respond the right way," Staley said. "I think the way that you do that is staying consistent in your approach and being committed to how you do things.

"This is going to be a different week because it's a shorter week, but in terms of the approach of how we attack a plan and what's needed to be our best for Sunday, that has to stay the same," Staley added. "What you have to focus on are the keys to winning. What ultimately is going to impact winning on Sunday? That's where our full focus has to be right now. From now until kickoff, just focusing on the things that are going to help us win."