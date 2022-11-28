5 Takeaways: Gutsy 2-Point Play Leads Bolts Past Cardinals 

2. Herbert comes up clutch

The Bolts franchise quarterback was on full display win Week 12.

And, after two weeks of the Chargers falling short in a late 2-minute drill, Herbert made sure this time was different.

"Lost a bunch of players throughout the game, he never flinches," Staley said. "There was a lot of pressure in that second half and he always keeps poise and never loses his belief. I thought he made a lot of winning plays on that two-minute drive, just a lot of big plays.

"When you really needed him in the clutch, he delivered. What I told the team was the two weeks prior, a two-minute drive, it didn't go down for him," Staley added. "That's what it's like when you're a quarterback in the NFL, you're not going to make every two-minute drive. But the thing he has going for him is that our entire organization believes he's going to make it, so he brought us back. Game ball for him, big time performance, we wouldn't have won without him."

Herbert's overall stat line saw him complete 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions for a passer rating of 109.7.

But he was money on the final drive, completing six of seven attempts for 48 yards and the touchdown to Ekeler.

"Just keep swinging. We've dealt with a bunch of adversity this year and we haven't flinched. I wish it went differently the past two weeks," Herbert said of close losses to the 49ers and Chiefs. "The defense did a great job of getting us the ball and stopping them and letting us go down and score.

"For us to be able to get that opportunity today and figure it out for our defense, we've got so much respect for that side of the ball that we just want to hold our own," Herbert added.

Herbert threw touchdown passes to Allen, DeAndre Carter and Ekeler in Week 12.

But his biggest play might have been a third-and-7 screen play for 10 yards to Ekeler that Herbert audibled to on the final drive.

"We were running low on the play clock. We got out there and lined up pretty late," Herbert said. "I think there might have been eight or nine seconds (on the play clock). Got [Ekeler] to come back, saw the look that we wanted, killed it, and he made a great play on it.

"The offensive line got out and made their blocks but (Ekeler), to be able to extend it," Herbert added. "He's done that all year, so to be able to see that from him we're not surprised with all of the success that he's been having."

One play later, Ekeler was in the end zone, which led to the go-ahead, 2-point play.

"The way Justin played today is what makes him so special," Staley said.

3. Bolts defense thrives late

On the whole, the Chargers defense didn't have the prettiest performance.

Arizona racked up 366 yards of total offense, including 226 in the opening half. And there were long gains allowed both on the ground and through the air.

But in the final stanza?

The Bolts defense came through by forcing three consecutive three-and-outs in the force quarter before Arizona's last-gasp drive went nowhere.

"I feel like we played great in some spots," James said. "We played great in the fourth quarter. But, I feel like some spots we could've been better in."

All in all, the Chargers defense allowed 16 total yards on the final 11 plays they were on the field at State Farm Stadium.

Down 24-17, the defense took the field with just under 11 minutes left as Arizona had the ball at its own 6-yard line.

The Cardinals lost a yard on a run and threw incomplete before a third-down play was short of the sticks. It led to Arizona's first punt of the entire game.

Arizona then took over at its own 25 with 7:34 to go. A pair of passes gained five total yards before an incomplete pass forced another punt.

Finally, with 2:19 left, the Cardinals had the ball at their own 10. Arizona was stuffed for no gain before Michael Davis recorded a sack, which led to another third-down completion short of the sticks.

It was a third consecutive three-and-out forced by the defense, and allowed the Bolts offense enough time for some heroics of their own.