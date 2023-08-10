3 Observations: Herbert, Offense Complete Double-Digit Comeback

A pair of passes to Keenan Allen moved the chains twice as the offense moved to the 20-yard line with only seconds left.

Herbert and Allen connected again near the front left corner of the end zone for a score, even if the defense disagreed whether or not the wide receiver snuck in the end zone.

The ensuing extra point would have given the offense a 29-28 victory.

Overall though, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said everybody got solid experience and reps from the drill.

"We created that situation when we were down by 14, I thought that we had two good drives to bring us back.," Staley said. "Mike made a big-time catch to get us moving. I like the way that we executed. You're going to have to do that at some point in the season, when you're down by two scores in the second half and time is not on your side.

"I felt like they really executed that situation well, managed the time and the clock, and then we were able to get the big play to Keenan on the sideline," Staley continued. "Justin has done that his whole career. He is outstanding when you have to push the pace and when you really have to be aggressive. He has always been good in those situations. I thought that he used his legs really well to keep us moving, stay away from trouble.