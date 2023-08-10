Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

3 Observations: Herbert, Offense Complete Double-Digit Comeback

Aug 10, 2023 at 12:51 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

3OO

The Chargers will now turn their focus to the preseason.

The Bolts practiced in pads for roughly two hours Thursday in advance of Saturday night's preseason opener against the Rams.

Here are three observations from today's practice:

1. Herbert leads wild comeback

Justin Herbert is unlikely to play in the first preseason game against the Rams, but the Chargers quarterback got plenty of strong work Thursday at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

The Bolts starting offense was given quite the mountain to climb as they were put in a situation where they trailed 28-14 with 7 minutes and 11 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Herbert and the offense, who were going against the reserves, cut into the lead with a seven-plays scoring drive that ended with a 19-yard touchdown catch from Gerald Everett. The tight end then hauled in a 2-point conversion to make the score 28-22 with just over five minutes left.

The Bolts starting defense was then tasked with giving the top offense the ball back. The unit was successful as a sack by David Moa on a second-down play eventually helped force a punt.

Herbert's group then took over at their own 30-yard line with two minutes left looking to take the lead.

Things looked dire as a sack from Chris Rumph III meant the Bolts faced second-and-25 from their own 15-yard line, but a sensational catch from Mike Williams — who caught the ball as he was falling to the ground — picked up 30 yards to move the chains in a big way.

Related Links

A pair of passes to Keenan Allen moved the chains twice as the offense moved to the 20-yard line with only seconds left.

Herbert and Allen connected again near the front left corner of the end zone for a score, even if the defense disagreed whether or not the wide receiver snuck in the end zone.

The ensuing extra point would have given the offense a 29-28 victory.

Overall though, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said everybody got solid experience and reps from the drill.

"We created that situation when we were down by 14, I thought that we had two good drives to bring us back.," Staley said. "Mike made a big-time catch to get us moving. I like the way that we executed. You're going to have to do that at some point in the season, when you're down by two scores in the second half and time is not on your side.

"I felt like they really executed that situation well, managed the time and the clock, and then we were able to get the big play to Keenan on the sideline," Staley continued. "Justin has done that his whole career. He is outstanding when you have to push the pace and when you really have to be aggressive. He has always been good in those situations. I thought that he used his legs really well to keep us moving, stay away from trouble.

"It's really good for their conditioning, too. Offensively, it helps your O-line, creating a situation like that where they really have to run, receivers have to run a long way back, and you have to rely on your depth, too," Staley added. "I was pleased with how that went today."

2. Lots of red-zone work

The Chargers spent the middle portion of practice working in the red zone, both in 7-on-7 and full-team drills.

Joshua Palmer made a highlight-reel catch in the 7-on-7 session when he highpointed a Herbert pass for a 17-yard score.

Williams also found the end zone, hauling in a 15-yard pass over the middle from Herbert on the final play of practice.

Asante Samuel, Jr., also made a pair of splash plays in the red zone Thursday.

He denied Williams a score on a sideline battle before later coming away with an interception on a deflected pass.

Isaiah Spiller also had a strong session as he caught a 5-yard touchdown pass in the flat.

3. Focusing on special teams

With so many youngsters set to play Saturday night, special teams was a big point of emphasis Thursday.

The Chargers opened practice by working on field goal block packages without any live kicking, and later transitioned to kickoff return and coverage drills.

JK Scott was also able to get some work in by getting off punts from multiple spots on the field.

With the ball at the 1-yard line, Scott was pinned in the back of his own end zone but uncorked a 55-plus yard punt that likely would have flipped field position.

And he also worked on pinning the opponent deep with punts from near midfield. His best rep of the day came when his kick landed inside the 10-yard line but rolled down to the 1 where it was downed by Deane Leonard.

Bolt Up!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Live Updates from Chargers 2023 Training Camp

Here's everything you need to know about the Bolts during camp as they get ready for the regular season
news

Here is What Brandon Staley Wants to See in Bolts Preseason Opener

"Just making sure that we're organized, that we give these guys a really clean game plan so that they can go execute and that we can evaluate them."
news

Tom Pelissero: The Chargers Are as Talented as Any Team I've Seen

The NFL Network Insider stopped by training camp to chat about the Bolts and look ahead to the 2023 season
news

Pair of Chargers Rookies Prepare for NFL Debut in Hometown

"To be there down the street from my house, you could imagine how many family members I'm going to have there. There's going to be a lot."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.
news

Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239). 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.
news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.
news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.
video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell 

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.
video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.
video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
Latest News
Advertising