5 Final Thoughts: Inside the Pivotal Bolts-Broncos Matchup in Week 14

5. Erickson earning trust

The Chargers wide receiver room has been depleted once again by injuries.

A year ago, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams both missed significant time. This season, Williams was lost for the season in Week 3. And Joshua Palmer has been on Injured Reserve since Week 9.

The Chargers opened Palmer's 21-day practice window this week. He was limited all week and was listed as out for Sunday.

Enter Alex Erickson, who has stepped up in a big way in recent weeks.

"Alex is an awesome guy," Herbert said. "He's a great teammate and he knows exactly what he's doing. He's going to fight out there.

"He always seems to be in the right spot at the right time," Herbert added. "He's one of those guys that I trust going out there, running the routes. He's quick, he's athletic and he's able to win 1-on-1 matchups."

Erickson has three catches for 52 yards this season, but his lone reception against New England iced the game in the fourth quarter.

Erickson, who was added to the team in late August, said this week that he's tried to keep it simple this season.

"It's hard to replace a guy like Mike Williams and Josh Palmer, so it's kind of has to be by committee," Erickson said. "If Keenan is going to get more, then it's up to us to fill that void and do the best that we can. I think it's important to know your strengths and know who you are.