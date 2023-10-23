5 Takeaways: Bolts Look to Reset Ahead of Week 8

The Chargers are 2-4 as they get ready for a Week 8 primetime home game against Chicago.

Here are five takeaways from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley's Monday media availability:

1. Resetting ahead of Chicago

The Bolts are six games into a 17-game season, and still have plenty of opportunities left to get things turned around.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley on Tuesday talked about his belief in the locker room and the organization, noting that he is a firm believer than the team can get back on track despite a 2-4 start.

"The people that are on our team understand the quality it takes in the NFL, when you have it, when you don't," Staley said. "Most people who have been in an NFL locker room understand that, and so we know the quality that we have and we've seen it in spurts.

"Again, the way the season started it hasn't been what I think many would have envisioned on our team, but it doesn't take away from the belief that we have in us making it happen," Staley added. "I think those are here on a day-to-day basis understand that better than those who aren't. That's why I think us just getting on the practice field Wednesday, fresh and focused, that we'll be able to put a good practice week ready for Chicago."

The key to a turnaround, Staley said, is to rest things a bit after Week 7.

The Bolts have alternated a pair of losses and wins so far through six games, starting 0-2 before getting to 2-2 before now sitting at 2-4.

Back-to-back losses to the Cowboys and Chiefs, Staley said, can't be the focus ahead of a game on Sunday Night Football against the Bears.

"We lost two tough ones to two good teams and I think after you lose two games in a row, you need to, as a group, reset and focus on your fundamentals, focus on the identity of your football team and just put one foot in front of the other," Staley said. "Not be thinking too much about the telescope, making sure you're focusing on the microscope. Just controlling the things we can control, that's all this football team needs to do.