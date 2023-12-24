5 Takeaways: Bolts Show Fight, Togetherness in Week 16 

The Chargers fell 24-22 to Buffalo on Saturday night and dropped to 5-10 on the season.

Here are five takeaways from Week 16:

1. Plenty of fight

After a whirlwind past nine days, Chargers Interim Head Coach Giff Smith's message was simple going into Saturday night.

"Going into the game, we wanted to keep it close and have a chance to win it at the end," Smith said. "But we wanted every player to fight for each other, no matter what.

"If there was ever a guy that wasn't going to do it, we were going to pull them out," Smith added. "We didn't have any of that. They fought. They fought every play."

Smith's message was received loud and clear, as the Bolts had juice from the start as they jumped out to an early 10-0 lead.

"Going into the game, I truly felt like they play hard. I really did," Smith said. "My question, going into the game, was how would they react the first time Buffalo punches you in the face?

"We go up, and then Buffalo scores [twice], 14 to 10, that could be where you crash and burn," Smith added. "They rallied and they fought. That's a step in the right direction."

Chargers players praised Smith's leadership during a tough stretch that saw changes to the Bolts front office.

"It was great," Austin Ekeler said. "Giff's done a great job keeping us together and making sure that he's implemented his message which is the family aspect of bringing everyone together, play for each other … make sure you leave everything out there.

"When you do that, you're going to be excited to go play again," Ekeler added. "That's what we saw there and looking forward to playing for him again next week."

Derwin James, Jr. added: "A lot of energy, not just [Saturday] but throughout the whole week. All week long we had fun and executed, we just came up a few plays short. You saw a team that was out there trying to fight hard."

Easton Stick said: "He was awesome all week. He told us that was the plan going into it, let's get this thing to the fourth quarter and find a way to win it. Obviously, came up a little bit short. But, the way that he rallied the guys this week, and you saw how hard we played, that's a credit to Giff and that's a credit to the guys in the locker room. He did an unbelievable job this week."

The Bolts were officially eliminated from playoff contention Saturday night, but players felt a sense of pride in their performance on the field.

"We had all hands on deck," James said. "Every guy was in."