5 Final Thoughts: Bolts Look to Rally Around Giff Smith in Week 16

4. Jaimes ready for starting role

The Bolts put center Will Clapp on Injured Reserve this week, meaning Brenden Jaimes is now in line to start in Week 16.

It will be Jaimes' first start in the NFL.

"I would say I'm more anxious just to get out there, play a full game and show what I can do," Jaimes said. "More so excitement than anything. It's been a dream of mine to do this and now that it's finally here, I'm super excited for the opportunity.

"I'm blessed to still be able to be here and to do it with the guys I'm doing it with is pretty awesome," Jaimes added.

Jaimes played the final 23 snaps against the Raiders and said that those reps will be beneficial for him Sunday.

"I go in every week preparing mentally as if I was the starter," Jaimes said. "You're always one snap away from being the guy, so every week I prepare as if I was the starter in my preparation mentally and physically.

"My goal is to go in there and have no drop off with the offense," Jaimes added. "That's kind of where my goal is, to have no mental mess ups and to have no drop offs in the offense. Just try to be the leader of the offense now."

Jaimes, a 2021 fifth-round pick, has appeared in 34 career games with the Bolts. And while he'll start at center, he also has previous experience at tackle and guard.

"It really makes me appreciate every position now that I've played pretty much every position on the O-Line," Jaimes said. "Being able to play center, I kind know what everybody is going through. I know when to help who, when to help someone if they have this look or if this look is happening then I need to give help to this guy because it's difficult.

"Just gives me a greater appreciation for everybody who's on the field with me," Jaimes added. "It's funny because I started playing center when I was a little kid and now it's full circle because I'm at the highest-level playing center. Definitely blessed to be in this position and super excited of playing Saturday."

Easton Stick and Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore both said they're excited to see how Jaimes perform against Buffalo.

"A versatile player, and you have to be smart to do that. I think that's the biggest thing," Stick said. "He's smart, he understands it. Like all of us, he's excited for his opportunity to get out there and to play.

"He's done a really good job, did a really good job today of leading that group and. He did a good job stepping in the game," Stick added. "That's tough to step in like that and to take control. He did a good job. We're looking forward to it."