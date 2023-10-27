Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Final Thoughts: Bolts Embracing Fresh Start Ahead of Week 8

Oct 27, 2023 at 02:53 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

FTW8

The Chargers are back in primetime as they host Chicago on Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium.

Kickoff between the Bolts (2-4) and the Bears (2-5) is at 5:20 p.m. (PT).

Here are five final thoughts ahead of Week 8:

1. A fresh start

The Chargers can't go back and erase the first six games of the season, a stretch that has been more frustrating than encouraging.

But with the first third of the season in the books, the Bolts are now focused on stringing solid performances together in order to get back in the AFC playoff picture.

Step 1 of that journey begins in Week 8 against the Bears.

"There's a lot left ahead of us," said Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack. "There's a lot we have to assess right now, a lot we have to get better at.

"But I'm not a fan of talking [about it]," Mack continued. "It starts out on the field and us putting the effort and pieces together in practice.

"I'm not thinking about the rest of the year," Mack added. "I'm thinking about winning today. If you have enough winning days, you're going to have enough winning performances on Sunday."

The Chargers are one of six teams in the AFC with a sub .500 mark, and seven teams in the conference already have four wins or more.

The Bolts know the time is now to right the ship and start making some hay as the midpoint of the 2023 season nears.

A year ago, the Bolts hung around .500 for the majority of the season before making a late push for a playoff spot they eventually claimed.

The hope is that the Chargers can follow a similar blueprint in 2023, but the starts with getting a win in primetime against the Bears.

"I think, any time you go through adversity like that, that you're going to learn. You're going to get a lot of experience from it," Justin Herbert said of overcoming adversity a season ago. "We have a lot of guys on this team that have been through things like that before. They're fighting through injuries.

"That's the tough part about it. You have to keep answering, you have to keep fighting. No one in that locker room is down," Herbert added. "No one is worried or panicking. We have to get this thing going. We know that we have the guys to be able to get it done."

Bolts outside linebacker Joey Boss said he sensed an excitement within the team this week, a sentiment Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley agreed with.

"There was a freshness," Staley said. "Just focusing on today and putting one foot in front of the other. I think just focusing on the things we can definitely control and the things we can definitely measure.

"That's definitely been the measure all week and I think there's a freedom that comes with that," Staley added. "Focusing on our play style. Guys have come out here with the right approach, and as I've told you, I really like coaching this group. We've got outstanding leadership."

2. An eye on the trenches

The Bolts have faced a who's who of pass rushers in the past three games, as the Chargers offensive line has gone up against the likes of Maxx Crosby, Micah Parsons and Chris Jones.

The result has been a bit more pressure on Herbert, namely on third downs.

"Between Vegas, Dallas and Kansas City, I'd argue those have some of the guys that everyone knows in this whole world that are D-linemen," said Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore. "Those are tough matchups. Those are challenging matchups. We'll continue to try and improve."

The Bears might not have a household name, but Bolts guard Jamaree Salyer said the group rushes well as a unit.

"They have a really talented front," Salyer said. "They pose a challenge for us so we're looking forward to stepping up to the plate and have a good game."

Entering Week 8, the Chargers have allowed 15 sacks (tied for the 10th fewest) and have allowed 88 total pressures, which is tied for the 13th fewest.

The past three games have negatively skewed those numbers a bit, but it's not as if the Chargers have one of the league's worst offensive lines.

The group of Rashawn Slater, Zion Johnson, Will Clapp, Salyer and Trey Pipkins III — has been solid, but they know they need to be better going forward, too.

Keep in mind that Slater and Johnson are playing side-by-side for the first time this season, as are Salyer and Pipkins on the right side. Clapp, meanwhile, is filling in for Corey Linsley, who is on the Non-Football Illness List with a non-emergent hear-related issue.

"Keep taking steps forward," Salyer said. "We're a group that's still gelling together. We looking to get better in any way we can. Obviously, the most important thing is to affect the game [and] keep No. 10 upright.

"It does take time," Salyer continued. "Nothing beats reps and the experience aspect of it. Being able to know what Trey thinks without being able to ask, that takes time to get to that level.

"We're just trying to expedite that as best we can," Salyer added. "It's a learning process but we still hold ourselves to high expectations."

3. A look at the WR room

The Chargers wide receiver room will be in the spotlight on Sunday night.

Keenan Allen is thriving in Year 11 with 46 catches for 574 yards and four touchdowns. Behind the veteran, however, things have been jumbled a bit.

Mike Williams is out for the season with a torn ACL, and Joshua Palmer is questionable for Week 8 with a knee injury.

"It will be a game-time decision," Staley of Palmer, who will work out pregame. 

Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis will obviously play a role, but the Chargers could also see the return of Jalen Guyton.

The wide receiver tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2022 season and began this year on the Physically Unable to Perform List. The Bolts opened the 21-day practice window for Guyton last week and he is now listed as questionable after being limited Wednesday but practicing in full on Thursday and Friday.

"Progressing but to be determined," Staley said of Guyton. "[He] was in all three practices this week and that part was encouraging."

Davis said it's been great to see Guyton work his way back into practice in recent weeks.

"JG, he can roll. He's got that 4.3 speed," Davis said. "Just so proud of him because coming back from an injury like that is hard. Just to see him out there going full speed, you see the hard work he's put in."

4. Keep Moore under wraps

Another week, another top-flight wide receiver for the Chargers defense to focus on.

Chicago's DJ Moore comes to town in Week 8. The wide receiver is tied for third in the NFL with five touchdown catches and is fifth in receiving yards with 636.

Moore, whom the Bears acquired this spring when they traded the No. 1 overall pick to Carolina, is also fifth in receiving grade (87.6), according to Pro Football Focus.

"He's a physical receiver, big, body, runs hard. He makes great catches in traffic and is just a playmaker," Ja'Sir Taylor said.

The Chargers cornerback noted that while Moore mostly lines up outside, he averages about 10 snaps per game in the slot, too.

"They try to get him the ball in any position," Taylor said.

Moore ranks fourth in the NFL in yards after catch with 273, and the Bears like to get him the ball in space on screens and quick passes.

In fact, Chicago seemingly throws screen passes to anyone, as the Bears enter Week 8 ranked second in percentage of screen passes thrown at 17.6. (Chicago has thrown 36 screens on 205 total pass attempts).

"They've got a new quarterback in there so they're trying to get the ball out quick," Taylor said. "Get him comfortable in the pocket with screens, quick game, running the ball.

"Little things that just keep his confidence up," Taylor added. "We'll be ready for that."

5. Watch out for the block

There have been 10 teams that have blocked a field goal in 2023, and two teams that have blocked an opponent's extra point.

But only one team — Chicago — has blocked one of each so far this season.

And it's been Bears defensive end Rasheem Green that has notched both blocks.

Chargers Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken said Green — and the rest of Chicago's field goal/extra point block team — has their attention.

"They brought him in to block field goals," Ficken said. "He's a very dynamic player and he does a great job. He did it in Seattle and he was effective in Houston, also."

Ficken later added: "He's definitely got a really unique trait with that."

Green blocked a field goal try against Tampa Bay in Week 2 and then swatted away a Vikings extra point try in Week 6.

Chargers long snapper Josh Harris said Chicago's pair of blocked kicks only emphasizes the importance of each kick on Sunday.

"This isn't like high school, or some colleges, where guys take that play off," Harris said. "Chicago has shown they really execute that play at a high level.

"No. 94 [Green] has done a really nice job everywhere he's been of being able to get into the flight path of the ball," Harris added. "Just like every week, we have to take care of our gaps and are technically sound and rely on Cam to keep hitting the ball he is to get that trajectory."

Green also blocked an extra point for Seattle in 2021 and returned the loose ball for a touchdown.

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

5 Takeaways: Bolts Look to Reset Ahead of Week 8

"Not be thinking too much about the telescope, making sure you're focusing on the microscope. Just controlling the things we can control, that's all this football team needs to do."
news

5 Takeaways: Bolts Searching for Complementary Football in All 3 Phases

"It's frustrating. I can't tell you why the season is starting this way, but it is. It's no one's responsibility but mine. We've got a good football team and we need to reset as a football team."
news

Final Thoughts: All Eyes on AFC West Race Ahead of Week 7

"It's going to be close. You just have to harp on the little details and be locked in on every play."
news

5 Takeaways: Bolts Safety Raheem Layne Out for Season With Torn ACL

The Chargers special teams standout suffered a season-ending injury on Monday night against the Cowboys
news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Lament Missed Chances in Primetime Loss

Bolts hurt by final drives on both sides of the ball Monday night against Dallas as Chargers fall to 2-3
news

Final Thoughts: Bolts Have Chance to Make National Statement on MNF

 "Right now is a time when you learn a lot about your team. These are important games and it's what your team builds on."
news

5 Chargers Takeaways Ahead of the Week 5 Bye

The Bolts are 2-2 and have a break this week. Here is what has stood out through the team's first four games.
news

5 Takeaways: Staley Provides Update on Justin Herbert's Finger Injury Ahead of Week 5 Bye

The Bolts quarterback sustained a fractured finger on his non-throwing hand in Sunday's win against the Raiders
news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Win After Rallying Around Late Hit on Herbert

"Obviously, we protect No. 10 at all costs and seeing everybody with him, that reaction immediately, everybody on the team is on the same page."
news

Final Thoughts: Why Quentin Johnston is Ready for Bigger Role in Bolts Offense

Bolts center Corey Linsley will be placed on the Non-Football Illness List on Saturday with a "non-emergent heart-related medical issue."
news

5 Takeaways: Staley Reacts to Williams' Injury, Praises Bolts O-Line for Strong Play

"It's the toughest kind of news. Mike's one of my favorites, he's one of our most important players he's a guy who's not only one of our best players, but he sets the example from a team building culture."

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4

Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss 

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 5:15pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. The team also signed center Cameron Tom and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade J.C. Jackson to New England Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Slayer

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 3, follow wide receiver Keenan Allen as he makes history in his 11th NFL season. Find out how Allen has managed to stay so dominant for so long and why his connection with quarterback Justin Herbert is among the most special in football.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 3

Get an inside look into how wide receiver Keenan Allen is breaking records and putting up career-best numbers in Year 11 on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Cornerback Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton.
news

Chargers Place Corey Linsley and JT Woods on Non-Football Illness List; Sign Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed center Corey Linsley on Reserve/ Injured and safety JT Woods on Reserve/Non-Football Illness. The team signed safety Dean Marlowe and safety AJ Finley to the active roster. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and downgraded outside linebacker Joey Bosa to doubtful.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Mike Williams on Injured Reserve; Sign Wide Receiver Simi Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed wide receiver Mike Williams on Reserve/Injured and signed wide receiver Simi Fehoko to the active roster from Pittsburgh's practice squad. The team also signed safety AJ Finley to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Zack Bailey to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Zack Bailey to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived safety AJ Finley. The Bolts also activated safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Vikings Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 10:00am at U.S. Bank Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Forward

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 3, go inside how the Chargers created one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the NFL through the first two weeks of 2023. Find out how Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's philosophy has impacted the offense's mentality and follow second-year offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer as he transitions from left tackle to right guard.
news

Chargers Downgrade Ekeler, Kendricks and Rumph; Elevate Two

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded three players to out — running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 10:00am at Nissan Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Brevin Allen

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 1 | Finish

On the Season 3 premiere of ALL IN, follow every step of the Chargers' journey to 2023 Week 1, from new additions in the offseason to an intense Training Camp all with one goal in mind: start fast and finish.
video

Coming Soon: All In Season 3

All In is back for season 3 as your all-access pass to the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Jr., and more take on the vaunted AFC. All In Season 3 premieres September 7 at 10 am PST on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 12 players to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Linebacker Tanner Muse

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed linebacker Tanner Muse off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived fullback Zander Horvath.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers placed two players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and waived 36 others. The moves put the roster at 53 players before the NFL's 1 p.m. PT deadline.
news

Chargers Agree to Trade Dustin Hopkins to Browns

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns on a trade, sending kicker Dustin Hopkins to Cleveland in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tae Crowder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Tae Crowder and waived/injured tackle Andrew Trainer.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Hankins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Matt Hankins and waived/injured cornerback Kemon Hall.
Latest News
Advertising