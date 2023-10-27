Final Thoughts: Bolts Embracing Fresh Start Ahead of Week 8

2. An eye on the trenches

The Bolts have faced a who's who of pass rushers in the past three games, as the Chargers offensive line has gone up against the likes of Maxx Crosby, Micah Parsons and Chris Jones.

The result has been a bit more pressure on Herbert, namely on third downs.

"Between Vegas, Dallas and Kansas City, I'd argue those have some of the guys that everyone knows in this whole world that are D-linemen," said Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore. "Those are tough matchups. Those are challenging matchups. We'll continue to try and improve."

The Bears might not have a household name, but Bolts guard Jamaree Salyer said the group rushes well as a unit.

"They have a really talented front," Salyer said. "They pose a challenge for us so we're looking forward to stepping up to the plate and have a good game."

Entering Week 8, the Chargers have allowed 15 sacks (tied for the 10th fewest) and have allowed 88 total pressures, which is tied for the 13th fewest.

The past three games have negatively skewed those numbers a bit, but it's not as if the Chargers have one of the league's worst offensive lines.

The group of Rashawn Slater, Zion Johnson, Will Clapp, Salyer and Trey Pipkins III — has been solid, but they know they need to be better going forward, too.

Keep in mind that Slater and Johnson are playing side-by-side for the first time this season, as are Salyer and Pipkins on the right side. Clapp, meanwhile, is filling in for Corey Linsley, who is on the Non-Football Illness List with a non-emergent hear-related issue.

"Keep taking steps forward," Salyer said. "We're a group that's still gelling together. We looking to get better in any way we can. Obviously, the most important thing is to affect the game [and] keep No. 10 upright.

"It does take time," Salyer continued. "Nothing beats reps and the experience aspect of it. Being able to know what Trey thinks without being able to ask, that takes time to get to that level.

"We're just trying to expedite that as best we can," Salyer added. "It's a learning process but we still hold ourselves to high expectations."

3. A look at the WR room

The Chargers wide receiver room will be in the spotlight on Sunday night.

Keenan Allen is thriving in Year 11 with 46 catches for 574 yards and four touchdowns. Behind the veteran, however, things have been jumbled a bit.

Mike Williams is out for the season with a torn ACL, and Joshua Palmer is questionable for Week 8 with a knee injury.

"It will be a game-time decision," Staley of Palmer, who will work out pregame.

Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis will obviously play a role, but the Chargers could also see the return of Jalen Guyton.

The wide receiver tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2022 season and began this year on the Physically Unable to Perform List. The Bolts opened the 21-day practice window for Guyton last week and he is now listed as questionable after being limited Wednesday but practicing in full on Thursday and Friday.

"Progressing but to be determined," Staley said of Guyton. "[He] was in all three practices this week and that part was encouraging."

Davis said it's been great to see Guyton work his way back into practice in recent weeks.