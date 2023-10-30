How Austin Ekeler's Big Night Propelled the Chargers Offense in Win

Fehoko celebrates 1st career TD

It was a night of career firsts in Week 8 in addition to Taylor mentioned above.

Wide receiver Simi Fehoko, who was signed to the Bolts just over a month ago, not only made his first catch in the powder blues — it happened to be his first career NFL touchdown as well.

On the Chargers second offensive drive of the game and inside the 10-yard line, Fehoko crossed the middle of the field and found himself with some space after the catch, as he rumbled into the end zone for the score.

"It's definitely been surreal. A lot of hard work," Fehoko said after the game. "Got here three weeks ago and they've welcomed me in like family, so it's been awesome to be able to be here and be a part of this organization."

"It's definitely been crazy. I'm just excited," Fehoko later added. "I'm giving the game ball to my wife, she's the real MVP traveling around the world with me."

Herbert added: "It was just another man route, a little mesher. He did a great job just running through it, beating man coverage. I kind of looked him off a little too early, came back to him and he caught it, made a great play. I was glad he was looking at me."

Entering Week 8, Fehoko had three career catches and had played 12 career games including two with the Bolts.

The third-year receiver's transition to the Bolts has been helped in large part to the veteran receivers who have been around the room according to Fehoko, as he has continued to step up wherever he was needed.

"We got a great wide receiver room in general. You got [Keenan Allen], with Josh [Palmer], they've been helping me learn the playbook," Fehoko said. "It's been pretty familiar with [Chargers Offensive Coordinator] Kellen [Moore]. It's been good just to be a part of this organization and getting the opportunity."