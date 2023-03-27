5 Takeaways: Staley on Ekeler's Contract, Kendricks' Role & Pick No. 21

4. Clarity on some offensive spots

The conversation with Staley mostly centered around offense. And he's well-aware, despite having a defensive coaching background in the NFL, where the league is trending.

"It's a scoring league … you have to be able to score the ball to win," Staley said.

With offense in mind, he provided some clarity on some key spots on that unit, beginning with the offensive line.

The Chargers brought back right tackle Trey Pipkins III and released guard Matt Feiler, which means Jamaree Salyer is now in line to transition to guard this season. He played 14 games as a rookie at left tackle in 2022 after a biceps injury to Rashawn Slater.

"I think that's his natural position," Staley said of Salyer at guard. "But as he proved last year, we know that Jamaree can play outside, but we kind of feel like he's best suited to play inside. A lot of strengths as a player fit better inside.

"To have him, Zion [Johnson] and Corey [Linsley] in the middle of your pocket, that's certainly what you want to design from an offensive line standpoint," Staley added. "When you have that type of anchor in the middle, athleticism and then when your tackles are athletic like Trey and Rashawn [Slater] are, they have the range and the athleticism to kick to these rushers.

"We like where we're at right now, I feel like the investment in our drafts my first two years … the belief system in investing in our offensive line is really paying off," Staley added. "I'm really proud of where we're at right now."

As for the quarterback that offensive line will protect, the big question around Justin Herbert remains his potential contract extension, which he is now eligible for.

Staley was asked about Herbert at the jump and also commented on whether or not that could did done by training camp.

"I think those talks are ongoing, I think we're at the beginning of all of that, but we all know how we feel about him," Staley said. "I think navigating this process we have a really good relationship with his team and I'm confident Justin Herbert's going to be our quarterback for a long time and that we'll make sure that we get a great deal done.

"These contracts are really complex. You're talking about a lot of different things and there's other quarterbacks certainly that are going through the same thing right now," Staley added on a possible timeline. "Just be patient, but the major takeaway is Justin Herbert is going to be our quarterback and we're so excited that he's leading our franchise."

Herbert's backup for 2023, by the way, looks like it will be Easton Stick, whom the team re-signed earlier this month.

"As of right now, yeah. We're glad that we have Easton Stick back," Staley said. "You guys may not have seen him play, but we've seen him play. We believe in Easton Stick. My first two years here, he's gotten better and better.

"Part of being a young quarterback is that developmental process, getting a chance to improve, and that's what he's done for two years," Staley added. "He's a great fit for how we want to play … and he and Justin have a really good relationship and it's a really good quarterback environment with those two."

5. Jackson and an 'energizing' offseason

Here are two other key tidbits Staley talked about in Phoenix.

First, he provided another small update on cornerback J.C. Jackson, who suffered a torn patella tendon in Week 7.

"No timeline," Staley said. "He's at the facility, just kind of same as. Improving. It's good to see him on a day-to-day basis."

Staley noted the team will have a better update on Jackson later this spring, and was then asked about how he feels about Jackson's on-field play in his first season with the Chargers.

"What we've tried to do is look at training camp, that's when our purest evaluation of J.C. Jackson occurred," Staley said. "And we love J.C. Jackson. We have a lot of belief in this guy as a player. He showed us exactly why we went out and signed him."

Finally, Staley was asked how he attacked the offseason after a bitter playoff loss to Jacksonville.

He used the word "energizing" to describe his mindset while provided some insight into it.

"You have to get moving," Staley said. "We go out and hire Kellen Moore … some new coaches on defense.

"You get going looking at the free agency period and the headed toward the draft," Staley continued. "That's what gets you past a tough loss like that.