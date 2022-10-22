Cromartie, Liuget Sign 1-Day Contracts & Retire as Chargers

A pair of key defensive players in franchise history have signed 1-day contracts to retire with the Chargers.

Cornerback Antonio Cromartie and defensive lineman Corey Liuget made the moves official Saturday at Hoag Performance Center, where the duo also took in a walk-through and met with the current Bolts.

Although Cromartie and Liuget didn't share the field together in Powder Blue — Cromartie spent 2006 to 2009 with the Bolts while Liuget was with the team from 2011 to 2018 — both played a key role for their respective teams.

And both couldn't be happier to retire as Chargers.

"Being there for eight years, some of the relationships I made and the people there, they impacted my life," Liuget said. "That was one of the greatest things that could have ever happened to me, playing for that organization.

"They changed my life and my family's life. I'm very thankful for them," Liuget added. "Me retiring as a Charger is a true honor."

Cromartie said: "Honestly for me, it's always [been] home. No matter how we split up, no matter what went on, Chargers have always been home. One, they gave me the opportunity to go after a dream that I had since a little kid. Chargers nation, Bolt nation and everything else will always be home to me. They hold dear to my heart."

Cromartie was the 19th overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He played in 64 games with the Bolts (starting 39 of them) and developed into a ball hawking cornerback.

Cromartie's best season came in 2007 when he led the league with 10 interceptions on the way to First-Team All-Pro and Pro-Bowl honors. He also nearly won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award as he added a sack, 18 passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and a pick-six.