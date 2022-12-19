Bolts Focused on Themselves Ahead of Possible Playoff Clinch

4. Clutch clock management

The Bolts final drive was a thing of beauty in Week 15, as Justin Herbert, Mike Williams and Cameron Dicker all played heroic roles in getting the win.

But don't discount the crafty clock management by Staley and his staff moments earlier when the Bolts were on defense. Point blank, it also helped the Bolts win the game.

Let's set the scene.

The Titans, out of timeouts, had completed a pass down to the 4-yard line when Staley called the Chargers first timeout with 59 seconds left in regulation.

Derrick Henry then caught a 2-yard pass on first down, leading to timeout No. 2 from Staley.

A 1-yard run from Henry brought up third down at the 1-yard line as he burned the final timeout.

And even though Tennessee scored on the ensuing play with 48 seconds left, the plan had worked to perfection.

Sure, the Titans had scored, but the Chargers now had at least some time left for Herbert to orchestrate the final sequence.

Staley on Monday explained his thought process in those moments, crediting his entire staff for helping concoct the perfect use of the Chargers timeouts.

"I think that your mindset has to go from defensive coordinator to head coach in that sequence," Staley said with a smile. "You know that you're trying to get them stopped, for sure, managing the 2-minute the best that you can, but then, you're also having to manage the potential 2-minute drill for your offense at the same time.

"I have a great team around me [Director of Football Research] Aditya Krishnan and [Pass Game Specialist] Tom Arth are up in the box helping me. They do such a fantastic job," Staley continued. "Then, [Defensive Coordinator] Renaldo Hill, [Special Teams Coordinator] Ryan Ficken and [Offensive Coordinator] Joe [Lombardi], us all being together about how we want to operate at the end of the game.

"When they hit that pass [down to the 4-yard line], we knew that there was going to be a component where we had to start to think like that," Staley added. "That's when we clicked into that mindset. It was trying to get him stopped, but then also to give Justin and our offense an opportunity for a 2-minute drill, possibly."

By the way, Staley said he also burned his timeouts because there was a chance the Bolts might have been trailing, too, if the Titans had gone for and converted a 2-point play.

"I thought that it was certainly a possibility, yes," Staley said.

Instead, the Titans kicked the extra point to tie it … and Herbert led the Chargers to a last-second win.

But there was also a learning lesson in the final seconds, too.

Although Herbert spiked the ball with 13 seconds left after Williams' 35-yard reception, the Bolts were called for a delay of game penalty as they were slow to get up to the line.

Staley said there was confusion on a substitution and put the onus on him for the penalty occurring at all.

He noted that in a similar situation going forward, the Chargers simply might just let the clock run down before spiking it with little time left.

"I think the other strategy that we could do the next time is just take a slow clock," Staley said. "Let the clock go down and then clock it late, then just finish it with a field goal. That's the other option that we can go through. That's certainly a learning one for me. We could have managed that better."

5. Evaluating the offense

The Bolts put up 365 yards of offense Sunday, marking the 12th time this season the offense has surpassed the 300-yard mark.

But most would say the offensive performance was a bit clunky with just 17 points and seven punts.

The Chargers averaged 5.3 yards per play and 7.5 yards per pass attempt, which Staley said was a byproduct of the Bolts placing an emphasis on the run game and the Titans playing cautious in the secondary.

"It's not a secret to everybody in the NFL that Justin Herbert can throw the football down the field. Everybody is watching the same movie you are," Staley said. "They don't want to give up a knockout punch. We have to be patient. We have to keep scripting for success.

"We're searching for the explosions the best way we know how, but if they're not there, we're heading to Plan B fast," Staley added. "That's going to add up to a lot of yardage for us and that's going to add up to us scoring the football better. That's what we have to do moving forward."

One area that stood out once again to Staley?

The third-quarter offense, which didn't score a touchdown for the ninth straight game.

The Chargers moved near midfield on their first drive of the quarter, and past it on their second drive, but miscues led to a pair of punts.

The Bolts best chance for six points came after Nasir Adderley's interception gave the offense the ball at the Titans 48. But Herbert was picked off on the cusp of the red zone and the drive was thwarted.

The Chargers final third-quarter drive was a three-and-out.

"You have to continue to ask it because it's continuing to happen. We have to get the explosions, stay away from negative plays and score the ball in the red zone," Staley said. "That is the formula. Our guys have to really attack with that mindset.