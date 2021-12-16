Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.

A fourth-year player from UCLA, Quessenberry appeared in each of the team's first 12 games this season. He was selected by the Chargers in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and has appeared in 59 regular-season games for the Bolts, making nine starts at center during the 2019 season. Quessenberry appeared in both of the team's postseason games as a rookie.