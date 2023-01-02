Chargers Fully Focused on 5th Seed Ahead of Week 18 Finale

2. Evaluating the run game

The Chargers run game popped off in a big way Sunday, racking up 192 yards on 31 attempts with two scores.

That was the second-highest rushing total of the season, and it came at a time when the Bolts had been looking for a spark from that unit.

Austin Ekeler, who ran for 122 yards and both touchdowns, said Monday that he felt it was just a matter of time before things clicked.

"We knew we were capable. We were just trying to get back to it, which is not easy. Simple, but not easy," Ekeler said. "And then, guess what? We're going to have to do it again. That's going to start to, I guess, gives us that confidence, 'OK, we're starting to run the ball a little bit more.' Give [Offensive Coordinator] Joe [Lombardi] that confidence in the run game to call more runs if we are able to continue to establish ourselves.

"I think we have one more game with the Broncos coming up where it's like, 'Alright, let's dominate the run game again.' Then I think that opens up the playbook for us a lot more and makes us a little bit more of a dynamic offense when we are going into the first round of the playoffs," Ekeler added. "Definitely trying to get that going because we know that Justin [Herbert] is going to come out there and do his thing. It's like, 'Okay, is the run game going to show up today or not?' So, we have to make sure we are out there doing that."

Ekeler's 72-yard touchdown run — the longest of his career — was the jolt the run game needed on an exceptional day.

Even without that big gain, the Bolts would have averaged 4.0 yards per carry on their 30 other attempts against the Rams.

If the Chargers — who have ranked near the bottom of the league all season in rushing stats — can have a competent run game in the playoffs, that would create a much-needed balance on offense.

"I think that everyone is aware of where we are ranked and stuff like that. These guys know, and they know that we have been working our way to a performance like that," Staley said. "I don't think that anyone believed that we were far away from accomplishing a performance like that. We just needed to stay together and find that rhythm in that right set of runs and get our guys doing the right jobs at a high level."

Staley said after the Miami win that it was the hardest he'd seen the defense play all season.

On Monday, he said the same thing about the offensive side of the ball.

"I do think that it was the hardest we have played, [Sunday] on offense. I thought we finished our plays, run and pass, but particularly in the run game," Staley said. "I thought that our tight ends had, probably, their best game blocking. I think our receivers, probably, had their best game blocking.

"I thought that we were in the right runs, we had some good run-game checks to get us into the right play call," Staley added. "Then, our running backs did what you have to do in order to have a performance where you run for 192, as they broke a lot of tackles. I think that all of those things came together yesterday. It was awesome to see us get 31 runs off in that game for 192."

Joshua Kelley added 45 yards on nine attempts, while Larry Rountree III had 15 yards on 10 carries.

3. Special teams continues to shine

The Bolts will still play after Sunday's regular-season finale in Denver, but Week 18 will be another chance for the Chargers special teams units to continue their exceptional season.

Staley knows how key that unit will be in the playoffs.

"We have to continue to improve because, as you know, every possession counts in the postseason," Staley said. "You have to make sure that you maximize the hidden yardage and that you're getting an advantage from your unit. I think that that's what we've been able to do all year."

Have they ever.

Entering Week 18, the Chargers rank first in punt coverage. They have allowed just 58 total yards on 17 returns (3.4 yards per return). JK Scott also leads the league with 33 fair catches forced.

In the other aspect of the kicking game, the Bolts rank third overall in field goal percentage at 93.5. They have had three kickers combine to make 29 of 31 field goals, and the Bolts are one of five teams that are perfect on extra points this season.

Cameron Dicker has made 19 of 20 field goals since joining the team midway through the year.

Staley on Monday went into detail on how Chargers Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken and special teams assistant Chris Gould revamped that phase of the ball.

"What we did in the offseason, we put the investment where we wanted to, which was to become a complete football team. You guys heard me say that after last season, that we were going to invest in becoming a complete football team," Staley said. "I think that we put that into action with going to get Josh Harris, who is a Pro Bowl deep snapper, by improving our punter — I think that JK was an outstanding addition."