5 Takeaways: Tom Telesco on the Bolts Initial 53-Man Roster

The Bolts initial 53-man roster came out Tuesday morning.

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco then held a videoconference with reporters in the afternoon.

Here are five takeaways from the Telesco's media availability:

1. The perfect roster & UDFAs

You never know how the roster is going to evolve this time of year.

The Bolts initial 53-man roster might have included some surprises to those outside the building, but not to Telesco and his staff.

The Chargers front office and personnel department spent the past few weeks crafting and constructing the roster that was unveiled Tuesday morning.

Telesco gave some insight on how things came together.

"As you work through, every year is unique as far as how many players you may keep at a certain position," Telesco said. "It fluctuates."

He later added: "A lot of it depends on where your talent is, a lot of it depends on where some injuries are to your roster. You could be heavy at one position because you have some injuries. We look at this on a daily basis, the roster and how it's going to fit together."

The end result was the 53 players who were still in the building Tuesday.

But Telesco recalled the wisdom of Tony Dungy, whom Telesco worked with while in Indianapolis, as a backbone of his thought process while putting together the roster.

"Tony Dungy used to say that it's not the best 53 players, it's the 53 players that are going to best fit what you are going to do with your football team," Telesco said. "There is a difference there as far as how you put your team together.

"We put in a lot of work in at all these positions. You try and be right and try to put the perfect roster together," Telesco added. "The perfect roster is difficult to find but we all strive for it. That's how it shook out this year."

Telesco said that mantra applied to the pair of undrafted free agents — running back Elijah Dotson and safety AJ Finley — that made the team.

"It's something the scouts are always proud of," Telesco said. "It should be a hard roster to make, that's the hope.

"This year, I didn't know how it would shake out ... maybe one, maybe two, maybe three," Telesco added. "For where we are roster-wise, it's nice to have those guys pop out."

Dotson impressed in the preseason with a pair of long touchdown runs against the Rams.

"He did everything you need to do," Telesco said. "Especially coming from where he came from, to make an impression on this football team both as a running back running the football, as a receiver out of the backfield, which is one of the things he did really well in college, and then pass protection.

"We think may have some special teams value as well, but he came in and earned a spot," Telesco added.

Finley, meanwhile, was steady in camp and the preseason.