Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

5 Takeaways: Chargers Finish Off 'Best Preseason' as Tough Decisions Await 

Aug 25, 2023 at 11:31 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

5T PW3

The Chargers wrapped up preseason play with a 23-12 win over the 49ers on Friday night.

Here are five takeaways from the Bolts preseason finale:

1. Time to get to 53

The next time the Bolts take the field it will be in Week 1 against the Dolphins.

But the Bolts have plenty of work to do on and off the field before then, including getting their roster down to 53 players early next week. The NFL's deadline to trim all rosters to 53 players is Tuesday at 1 p.m. (PT).

And while a good portion of the Chargers roster is set, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said the next few days won't be easy as the Bolts pare things down to their initial 53-man group.

"Tough decisions to make, but I think everyone can be very proud of the work we've put in since July 26," Staley said while referencing the first day of training camp.

But Staley also noted that the Chargers are in a much different spot than they were two years ago — or even last year — as he called the past month the "best preseason" the team has had during his time at the helm.

"This is the best preseason we've had since I've been the coach here," Staley said. "I think the feeling that we're able to get here in this game I think meant a lot to the guys. I think to win a game on the road against a quality team, a team that kind of started their starters in the game, I think that was a huge confidence boost for our guys.

"I think the way that they performed throughout training camp when they played against our 1s, that's how they played tonight and it meant a lot to the group that was out there on that field today and I thought it showed," Staley added. "I thought that we really played together as a team and did the things that you need to do to win."

The Chargers did not play most of their starters in the first two preseason games, and even more players did not dress against the 49ers.

Still, Staley lauded the work the entire team put forth in recent weeks.

"I just think the overall quality, from the practices to the games, I think the quality has been consistent throughout the entire training camp," Staley said. "I couldn't say that about our first two training camps and preseasons.

"I felt like our team was consistent throughout the whole way and the quality was high, and the competition was right where we want it to be," Staley added.

2. Kelley goes the distance

There's something about the third preseason game that Joshua Kelley loves.

The Chargers running back showcased an infamous hurdle against the Saints in New Orleans a year ago but had something better on display against the 49ers.

Kelley ripped off a 75-yard touchdown run in the first quarter that put an exclamation point on his preseason.

"This is the last preseason game," Kelley said. "For me, I was just like, 'Let's take advantage'. Doesn't matter what kind of reps I was getting — good play, bad play — let's carry this momentum into the season.

"For me, it's cool. It's on tape, it's like, 'Hey, this is what I can do'. Now it's like that's the standard," Kelley added. "Now it's like, 'Hey, this is what you can do, now be consistent.'"

Kelley said finding a way to showcase his speed — and get into the end zone — was a point of emphasis.

"For me, I've always been kind of naturally fast, I've had some gas on me, some wheels," Kelley said. "You want to see my combine 40, go check it out. But yeah, I knew I had to go out there and win. Me and the safety, I have to show off my speed and get to the zone."

The Bolts finished the game with 267 rushing yards as a team, the second time they have gone over 200 yards this preseason.

3. Winning the turnover battle

Staley said before the game that the team's top priority was tallying a few takeaways in the finale.

The Chargers hadn't been able to come up with numerous interceptions in the first two games, and Staley made it a talking point to his players.

"That was the No. 1 thing going into this game: win the takeaway margin. We were plus-2," Staley said. "Offensively, anytime you're going to get 41 runs off in a game, you're going to be in good shape in the takeaway margin."

The Bolts struck early as their reserve defenders went toe-to-toe with the 49ers offensive starters.

Although San Francisco drove down the field, the Bolts denied them points when Carlo Kemp forced a fumble at the goal line that was recovered by Deane Leonard in the end zone,

Rookie linebacker Daiyan Henley logged the second takeaway when he corralled a tipped pass before adding a 16-yard return.

"I was immediately going to hit that slant, that was my initial reaction, but my eyes saw the ball pop out, so I went for the ball," Henley said. "It was a little tip drill for a little bit because it was a shocker play, and then I helped my boy Mikel [Jones], the other linebacker, and he kind of secured it.

"I tried to score but I took too long holding it. I took too long trying to gather the ball. I would've scored if I would've got it and got on," Henley added.

4. Ansley earns game ball

The Bolts gave out a handful of game balls in the postgame locker room.

Kelley and the entire offensive line each earned one, as did tight end Hunter Kampmoyer, who scored on a 2-yard touchdown reception.

The final one went to Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley, who called the defensive plays Friday night — a job that usually Staley holds.

Staley praised the DC, who's known as 'DA' around the team facility, for the work he did against the 49ers in a new-ish role.

"Well, you know, it's not DA's first time calling defenses," Staley said. "He's been a coordinator before, but first time in the NFL. Smooth operation, guys played well, we executed.

"It wasn't a clean performance by us by any means, but our guys just hung in there," Staley added. "I think we put some bad plays away and just kept playing and the group did what we set out to do tonight, which was win the takeaway battle."

5. A final look at the kickers

Both Cameron Dicker and Dustin Hopkins kicked in the preseason finale.

Dicker was involved in five total kicks and made field goals from 24 and 35 yards out. He also handled three kickoffs with two of them going for touchbacks.

Hopkins also took multiple kicks. He hit a pair of extra points and a 27-yard field goal, and also had a trio of touchbacks on the same amount of kickoffs.

"I thought they both played a good game," Staley said. "They each did what they needed to do in this football game and now we got some decisions to make over the next couple of days."

The Bolts will keep only one kicker on the roster.

In other special teams notes, here's a reminder that JK Scott will once again be a weapon for the Bolts on special teams.

The Chargers punter ended the preseason on a high note by showcasing his trademark hang time and pinning the 49ers deep on multiple occasions.

His first kick was a 61-yard bomb that helped the Bolts flip the field position early in the first quarter.

Scott's second punt came from the San Francisco 47-yard line. All he did was roll it down to the 8-yard line.

His next punt, a 52-yarder, was downed without a return at the 33-yard line.

And his fourth try was a 51-yard kick that went down to the 3. The 49ers muffed the punt and recovered, but San Francisco started at their own 1-yard line.

"Two of his four punts inside the 20 [yard-line]," Staley said. "Netted 47.3 again, long of 61.

"He is a weapon, and we got to continue to push it on that team in terms of flipping the field and gaining the field position," Staley added. "And I felt like we covered well tonight too. He's improving as a player."

Photos: Chargers at 49ers Game Action

Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Preseason Week 3 matchup against the 49ers in Santa Clara

6LAC5985
1 / 71
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6069
2 / 71
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6070
3 / 71
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6050
4 / 71
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6144
5 / 71
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6106
6 / 71
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6209
7 / 71
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6262
8 / 71
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8388
9 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8595
10 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6344
11 / 71
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8696
12 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8735
13 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8805
14 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1642
15 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1605
16 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1762
17 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6442
18 / 71
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6511
19 / 71
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6518
20 / 71
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6594
21 / 71
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6696
22 / 71
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6733
23 / 71
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6819
24 / 71
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5017
25 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC4973
26 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1919_1
27 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5010
28 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC9014
29 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6972
30 / 71
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6896
31 / 71
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC9047
32 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6943
33 / 71
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7110
34 / 71
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7042
35 / 71
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC9037
36 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7077
37 / 71
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5088
38 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5102
39 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC9134
40 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7406
41 / 71
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7433
42 / 71
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7477
43 / 71
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC9879
44 / 71
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5365
45 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7676
46 / 71
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC9579
47 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC9760
48 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC9337
49 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5425
50 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC6161
51 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8009
52 / 71
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5503
53 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5517
54 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7986
55 / 71
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7934
56 / 71
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5553
57 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5951
58 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8212_1
59 / 71
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8019
60 / 71
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8238
61 / 71
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5613
62 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC9590
63 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC9504
64 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC9538
65 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC9406
66 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC9441
67 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8542
68 / 71
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8581
69 / 71
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC9611
70 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC6086
71 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bolt Up!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

5 Takeaways: Bolts Focused on Teachable Moments After 2nd Preseason Contest

"It's going to be great for our guys to know why we lost the game, because we lost the major items that you can't lose in this league."
news

5 Chargers Players Who Stood Out Against the Rams 

From Elijah Dotson to CJ Okoye, these Bolts players made a strong first impression in preseason play
news

5 Takeaways: Davis, Rookies Star in Bolts 1st Preseason Game

A pair of TCU rookies found the end zone to help the Chargers seven-man draft class shine in their preseason debuts
news

What We Learned From the 2nd Week of Chargers Camp

These are the top storylines from the second week of camp in Costa Mesa
news

What We Learned From the 1st Week of Chargers Camp

These are the top storylines from the first week of camp in Costa Mesa
news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Key Road Trips Include Rodgers, Lambeau Field

These are the top storylines from the Bolts eight road games in 2023
news

5 Takeaways: Mahomes, Big-Name QBs Highlight Chargers Home Games

These are the top storylines from the Bolts nine home games in 2023
news

5 Final Takeaways From the Chargers 2023 Draft 

The Bolts added seven players over three days, all of whom had strong college production and should help the Chargers in 2023
news

5 Takeaways: Telesco, Staley on Bolts Day 3 Selections 

The Bolts added a wealth of youth and talent to their roster over the three-day draft
news

5 Takeaways: Telesco, Staley Recap Chargers Day 2 Picks 

 "Obviously, there will be a short-term outlook on how they may fit a role early, but where do we project them three or four years down the road? That's a big part of it."
news

5 Takeaways: Quentin Johnston Fired Up to be With Chargers

"It's been a mix of emotions. I didn't know whether to smile, do a back flip or cry ... a special experience for me and also my family."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tae Crowder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Tae Crowder and waived/injured tackle Andrew Trainer.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Hankins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Matt Hankins and waived/injured cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Aaron Shampklin

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Aaron Shampklin.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.
news

Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239). 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.
news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.
news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.
video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell 

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.
video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.
Latest News
Advertising