5 Takeaways: Chargers Finish Off 'Best Preseason' as Tough Decisions Await 

The Chargers wrapped up preseason play with a 23-12 win over the 49ers on Friday night.

Here are five takeaways from the Bolts preseason finale:

1. Time to get to 53

The next time the Bolts take the field it will be in Week 1 against the Dolphins.

But the Bolts have plenty of work to do on and off the field before then, including getting their roster down to 53 players early next week. The NFL's deadline to trim all rosters to 53 players is Tuesday at 1 p.m. (PT).

And while a good portion of the Chargers roster is set, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said the next few days won't be easy as the Bolts pare things down to their initial 53-man group.

"Tough decisions to make, but I think everyone can be very proud of the work we've put in since July 26," Staley said while referencing the first day of training camp.

But Staley also noted that the Chargers are in a much different spot than they were two years ago — or even last year — as he called the past month the "best preseason" the team has had during his time at the helm.

"This is the best preseason we've had since I've been the coach here," Staley said. "I think the feeling that we're able to get here in this game I think meant a lot to the guys. I think to win a game on the road against a quality team, a team that kind of started their starters in the game, I think that was a huge confidence boost for our guys.

"I think the way that they performed throughout training camp when they played against our 1s, that's how they played tonight and it meant a lot to the group that was out there on that field today and I thought it showed," Staley added. "I thought that we really played together as a team and did the things that you need to do to win."

The Chargers did not play most of their starters in the first two preseason games, and even more players did not dress against the 49ers.

Still, Staley lauded the work the entire team put forth in recent weeks.

"I just think the overall quality, from the practices to the games, I think the quality has been consistent throughout the entire training camp," Staley said. "I couldn't say that about our first two training camps and preseasons.