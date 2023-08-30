Here's What Brandon Staley Likes About the Bolts 53-Man Roster

Staley on the 53-man roster

The Bolts initial 53-man roster was set Tuesday and aside from the new rookies brought in, the team will bring back a lot of continuity from a season ago.

And there is a lot of excitement about how the roster has shaped up over time.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, who is entering his third season at the helm, sees the improvement of the roster through his first couple seasons on the team — across all three phases.

Staley credits the work put in by everyone in the organization that has helped the team improve on and off the field each season.

"I think what's been positive for us is teaming up with [General Manager] Tom [Telesco] and his staff — [Director of Player Personnel] JoJo [Wooden], [Director of College Scouting] Kevin Kelly," Staley said. "We've been able to, in all three phases of our team, kind of engineer it the way that we want it.

"I think we've teamed up in a good way and really have gotten better every single season," Staley added. "Going into every year, that's what you want to say, is that you're a better team than you were last year and that you're building something, along the way, that's growing, and I think that's what's happening here."

And there's an excitement among the players as well, such as Bolts safety Derwin James, Jr., who has enjoyed lining up with the group every day.

"I feel like we have a lot more depth," James said. "It's a lot of fun to come out here and compete with the guys, for sure."

Among one of the storylines of the initial 53-man roster was a pair of undrafted rookie free agents who stood out throughout training camp and ultimately earned a spot.

Rookie running back Elijah Dotson was one of four running backs on Tuesday's list, as he capped off an impressive preseason with 18 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

The Northern Colorado product was someone that Staley praised for his feel of the game and some of the things he's able to do with the ball in his hands.

"Instincts and burst. I think that he can see the game," Staley said. "When he sees it, there's a burst through the hole. You feel the physicality. We think he can break tackles to create explosive runs."

On the defensive side, safety AJ Finley made an impression on both the coaches and his teammates with his maturity and learning in the classroom, plus his play-making skills on the field.

The rookie has impressed James during his time with the Bolts.

"He's a lot more mature than I would have thought, being a young guy." James said. "He's already married, has a family, has a wife coming in as a rookie.