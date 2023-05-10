5 Things to Know About the Chargers 2023 Schedule 

We're a day away from the release of the Chargers 2023 schedule.
Here is what you need to know ahead of Thursday:
1. The basics
For the third year in a row, the Chargers (and rest of the NFL) will play a 17-game schedule.
The Bolts will follow the same format they did back in 2021, which means nine home games and eight road games.
Besides the usual six games against AFC West foes, the Chargers are also set to face the AFC East and NFC North in 2023 based on the league's divisional rotation.
The final three games include home contests against Dallas and Baltimore, plus a road game at Tennessee. The Chargers were slotted against those teams because they all finished second in their respective divisions in 2022.
2. Tweaks in 2023
Get ready for some different games this season.
The biggest addition on the 2023 schedule is the debut of a game on Black Friday, which features the Jets hosting the Dolphins. That will come a day after the league has its usual three-game slate on Thanksgiving.
Other dates to watch are a Sunday night game on Christmas Eve and a three-game Monday slate on Christmas Day.
Are you a fan of the Chargers on Thursday Night Football? If so, you could see the Bolts twice in that slot this year, which is another new addition.
As a result, some teams might not play on Thursday night, which was mandated in previous years.
Another notable change could come in the broadcasting realm.
In recent years, the road team has swayed which network broadcasts a Sunday afternoon game. CBS was assigned to the AFC, hence why the Bolts have mainly been on that network.
However, the league made every Sunday afternoon game open to all networks this year, so there's a chance the Chargers could play on FOX in the late afternoon slot in 2023.
3. Top-tier QBs
It's no secret that the top quarterbacks reside in the AFC these days.
Besides seeing Patrick Mahomes twice a year, the Chargers will also have to deal with a monstrous list of other quarterbacks, too.
The Bolts will welcome Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa, Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott to SoFi Stadium this year. Jared Goff will also return to Southern California, and the Bolts will host dual-threat quarterback Justin Fields, too.
The Chargers road slate, meanwhile, includes games against Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, Jordan Love and Mac Jones.
And don't forget about a pair of divisional veterans in Russell Wilson and Jimmy Garoppolo, both of whom have career winning records and have won or taken their previous teams to a Super Bowl.
4. Strength of schedule
The Bolts don't have the toughest schedule in 2023, but they don't have the easiest either.
The Chargers strength of schedule for 2023 is .517, as their opponents this season went a combined 149-139 in 2022.
The Bolts are tied for 12th in strength of schedule with the Broncos and Seahawks, both of whom saw their 2023 opponents go 148-138-2 last season.
The Chargers, a playoff team themselves in 2022, will see six teams that made the postseason a year ago.
5. Lots of air miles
As mentioned above, the Chargers have eight road games in 2023.
And while that's one fewer than a year ago, the Bolts will be traveling more air miles this season due to multiple East Coast trips.
Overall, the Chargers will travel 26,102 miles in the regular season, a total that is the fifth-most among all teams.
