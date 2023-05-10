5 Things to Know About the Chargers 2023 Schedule 

We're a day away from the release of the Chargers 2023 schedule.

Here is what you need to know ahead of Thursday:

1. The basics

For the third year in a row, the Chargers (and rest of the NFL) will play a 17-game schedule.

The Bolts will follow the same format they did back in 2021, which means nine home games and eight road games.

Besides the usual six games against AFC West foes, the Chargers are also set to face the AFC East and NFC North in 2023 based on the league's divisional rotation.

The final three games include home contests against Dallas and Baltimore, plus a road game at Tennessee. The Chargers were slotted against those teams because they all finished second in their respective divisions in 2022.

2. Tweaks in 2023

Get ready for some different games this season.

The biggest addition on the 2023 schedule is the debut of a game on Black Friday, which features the Jets hosting the Dolphins. That will come a day after the league has its usual three-game slate on Thanksgiving.

Other dates to watch are a Sunday night game on Christmas Eve and a three-game Monday slate on Christmas Day.

Are you a fan of the Chargers on Thursday Night Football? If so, you could see the Bolts twice in that slot this year, which is another new addition.

As a result, some teams might not play on Thursday night, which was mandated in previous years.

Another notable change could come in the broadcasting realm.

In recent years, the road team has swayed which network broadcasts a Sunday afternoon game. CBS was assigned to the AFC, hence why the Bolts have mainly been on that network.