The Best Matchups on the Chargers 2023 Schedule

Derwin James, Jr., vs. Lamar Jackson

Here we have a pair of elite playmakers. James is perhaps the best overall safety in the game and can line up all over the field. Jackson, with a new contract is hand, possesses a skillset that no other quarterback in the league has. James will likely be tasked with keeping an eye on Jackson in both the passing game and when the QB scrambles. This is one of the best 1-on-1 matchups of the year.

Brandon Staley vs. Kevin O'Connell

The storylines here are aplenty between the head coaches. They are best friends, for one, and spent time together with the Rams as coordinators on opposite sides of the ball in 2020. They both eventually became head coaches and will meet for the first time in those roles. Even better? Staley is known as a defensive mastermind while O'Connell is one of the best young offensive minds in the game. Circle this one on your calendar.

Kellen Moore vs. Dan Quinn