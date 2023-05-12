Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley Reacts to 2023 Schedule

The Bolts 2023 schedule has been analyzed and poured over.

Now we have some reaction to it from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley.

The Chargers are slated to play six primetime games — the max allowed on a schedule at this point — which is tied for the most with the Chiefs, Jets and Cowboys.

The Chargers also had six primetime games in 2022, so a high number this year wasn't a surprise to Staley.

"I think we've played really well in primetime since I've been the coach," Staley said. "Our team has excelled in that timeslot and the NFL is going to tell you what they think of your team by how many you get.

"We've got a good football team and we're going to be excited to play whenever we play," Staley added. "But obviously when you're in front of the whole world, it's extra special."

Another big storyline on the Bolts schedule is the Week 5 bye, but Staley said he's had previous experience with an earlier-than-usual week off.

"We had an early bye when I was in Chicago in 2018. So that season we obviously had the bye after the fourth game and that's my experience to draw from," Staley said. "I just know the season is tough no matter when your bye is and we'll be ready to play the schedule as it comes."

Overall, the Bolts schedule features the usual games against the AFC West, plus matchups against the AFC East and NFC North.

The Chargers are slated to play six teams that went to the postseason a year ago.

"Every NFL schedule I've played so far has been really, really tough," Staley said. "This one will be no exception."