Telesco Welcomes Draft Input from Chargers New Coordinators 

The draft's unpredictable nature

A given each spring is just how unpredictable the draft is. As sure as one can be about who is going where, it's impossible to be 100 percent certain until the pick is announced.

Telesco explained the challenge of trying to forecast picks before the team selects.

"It's hard. I mean, I try, but if I did a mock draft, there's nothing saying that mine would know more than yours, to be honest with you," Telesco said. "I don't know what other people are going to do. Everyone thinks they do, but I just don't know. Nobody gives out information, so you make educated guesses based on where their roster is, where their depth charts are, the style of players they like, the schemes they play.

"In the end, it's hard to tell," Telesco added. "I still go through the whole process trying to figure it out.

Every year, there is a player or multiple players that may not go as high as people expected and others who may go lower than expected.

With the Chargers being in the bottom third of the first round, it's a bit harder to predict and map out the picks ahead of them.

"Obviously, the farther you're down in the draft, the harder it is to project who is going to be there," Telesco said. "Where we are this year, we'll have to have a bigger pool of players available to us. Then, also account for if you have to trade up or trade down and kind of take it from there.

"I go through the same forecasting to try and figure it out," Telesco added. "It's sometimes a lost cause."

And while the Chargers might not be able to know exactly how things will shake out by the time they are on the clock, it's important to be prepared for whatever situation may come up.

"You try to be prepared for everything. Not necessarily when people fall," Telesco said. "That's where that player was rated on other people's boards. You have to be prepared for everything. You just don't know. There are 32 teams. Their draft boards are all different. It's normal, it's a very subjective process.

"It makes it kind of exciting if you're going to watch the draft. You just don't know what's going to happen," Telesco added. "The biggest part of the draft the last month or so is preparation of what could happen and being prepared for it."

And one of the ways to prepare can be the use of something that has become more prevalent around draft time — mock draft simulators. These simulators have grown in popularity among both draft analysts and fans.

Telesco is also a fan of these simulators and has found some positive use for them, as they can serve as sort of mental exercises in preparation for the draft.

"These mock draft simulators online have been great," Telesco said. "I've probably gone through it 25 or 30 times, just going through different scenarios to see if something could pop up that we're not prepared for."