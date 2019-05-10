Charger Girls to Host Open-Call Audition in Front of Downtown LA Skyline

On Sunday, May 19, hundreds of talented dancers will compete for a coveted spot on the world-renowned Charger Girls, one of professional sports' most respected cheer and dance teams. With the Chargers slated to play as many as four national primetime games at home in 2019, including two on NBC's Sunday Night Football, perhaps the biggest highlight for the newest Charger Girls will be the opportunity to perform on an international stage when the Bolts host the Kansas City Chiefs at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Nov.18.

The FREE open-call audition will be held at the South Park Center Penthouse,which offers360° views of Downtown Los Angeles. Registration and check-in begin at 10 a.m. followed by the preliminary dance audition at 11 a.m. South Park Center is located at 1149 S Hill St H300, Los Angeles, CA 90015.

"We're looking for the most talented and energetic dancers, as well as looking for individuals who exemplify great character and have a passion for their community," Charger Girls Director Lisa Simmons said. "Not only will they perform and be ambassadors for the organization in the Los Angeles community, they will be representing the Chargers on the world stage in Mexico City this November and one member will be selected by her peers to represent the squad at the Pro Bowl in Orlando, FL."

Applications are available online only at LACHARGERGIRLS. Applicants must be 18 or older by May 19, 2019. Dancers are encouraged to send a 5x7 (or larger) head shot and/or full-body shot with their application. Walk-ups will be accepted at the door.

From the hundreds of dancers expected at the audition, at least 60 finalists will be selected. Each finalist will then participate in one-on-one interviews May 20-21 and a comprehensive panel interview on May 22. The final dance audition is scheduled for May 23. The 2019 L.A. Charger Girls will be announced May 24 on Chargers.com.

Recognized as one of the premier dance teams in the NFL, the Charger Girls were formed in 1990 and have performed at major events like the Super Bowl as well as internationally in Berlin, Germany; Tokyo, Japan; and Sydney, Australia. In addition to performing at all Los Angeles Chargers home games, the Chargers Girls serve as ambassadors for the organization at business, community and charity events. Make-a-Wish Foundation, Wounded Warriors, American Diabetes Association and D.A.R.E. are just a few of the many non-profit organizations which have benefited from the Charger Girls' support over the years.