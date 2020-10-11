National Football League Announces Changes to 2020 Los Angeles Chargers Schedule 

The National Football League today announced changes to the 2020 Los Angeles Chargers schedule. The changes affect Los Angeles' slate of games from Week 6 through Week 11.
The Bolts' bye week will move from Week 10 to Week 6, giving the team the open date following the team's Monday Night Football contest in New Orleans. After the bye, the Chargers will host Jacksonville in Week 7 before going on the road to Denver for Week 8.
After hosting Las Vegas in Week 9 on Nov. 8, the Bolts will go to Miami for Week 10 before returning home to play the New York Jets in Week 11.