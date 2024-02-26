Celebrating the Impact of Herb Travenio During Black History Month 

As part of the celebration of Black History Month, the Chargers organization is highlighting the impact of former Bolts players throughout February. Up next is Herb Travenio, a war veteran and former Chargers kicker.

Herb Travenio only played pro football for two seasons, yet he was able to be an important trailblazer in the sport.

Travenio was among one of first Black kickers in pro football playing for the Bolts in the AFL in 1964 and 1965 under Sid Gillman, who is a member of the Chargers Hall of Fame.

As a member of the Marines in early adulthood, Travenio returned during the Vietnam War to help and train other troops. He is one of 29 NFL personnel who served in the military during the war.

While training others, Travenio began playing football with Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) team that would organize and play games against other major universities.