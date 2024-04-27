5 Things to Know About New Chargers DB Cam Hart

The Chargers doubled down on adding depth to the secondary Saturday by selecting Cam Hart in the fifth round (No. 140 overall).

Here are five things to know about the Notre Dame defensive back:

1. Team captain

Hart not only became one of the Fighting Irish's top players over his career, but one of their leaders, too.

The cornerback was voted a team captain in 2023 and saw his fair share of action over his time at Notre Dame, appearing in 47 games and starting 32 of them.

And as far as production is concerned, he added a little bit of everything as well.

Hart finished his career with 91 total tackles (59 solo), 10 tackles for loss and 19 passes defensed over his five-year college career.

Now, the 23-year-old gets a chance to try and make an impact to a Bolts secondary.

2. Notre Dame reunion

Michigan isn't the only school that the Chargers have multiple players and coaches from.

The Notre Dame product became the second player from the university to be drafted by the Bolts in this year's draft.

He is now reunited with offensive tackle Joe Alt, who was selected with the No. 5 overall pick on Thursday.

It doesn't stop there though, as he will also see a couple familiar faces on the defensive coaching staff.