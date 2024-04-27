5 Things to Know About New Chargers DB Cam Hart

The Chargers doubled down on adding depth to the secondary Saturday by selecting Cam Hart in the fifth round (No. 140 overall).
Here are five things to know about the Notre Dame defensive back:
1. Team captain
Hart not only became one of the Fighting Irish's top players over his career, but one of their leaders, too.
The cornerback was voted a team captain in 2023 and saw his fair share of action over his time at Notre Dame, appearing in 47 games and starting 32 of them.
And as far as production is concerned, he added a little bit of everything as well.
Hart finished his career with 91 total tackles (59 solo), 10 tackles for loss and 19 passes defensed over his five-year college career.
Now, the 23-year-old gets a chance to try and make an impact to a Bolts secondary.
2. Notre Dame reunion
Michigan isn't the only school that the Chargers have multiple players and coaches from.
The Notre Dame product became the second player from the university to be drafted by the Bolts in this year's draft.
He is now reunited with offensive tackle Joe Alt, who was selected with the No. 5 overall pick on Thursday.
It doesn't stop there though, as he will also see a couple familiar faces on the defensive coaching staff.
Defensive line Coach Mike Elston and safeties coach Chris O'Leary's time at Notre Dame also overlapped with Hart, who is fired up to get a chance to reconnect with all the former members of the Fighting Irish.
Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No. 140 in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Defensive Back, Cam Hart from the University of Norte Dame.
3. Shutdown corner
Hart finished off his college career in a new defensive scheme on a high note.
The cornerback did not allow a single touchdown reception in 308 coverage snaps in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus.
In fact, he allowed over 25 yards in a game just once in the 12 games he played and allowed a 53.6 percent completion percentage when targeted.
He was stellar in a man coverage-heavy scheme but also found success punching the ball out, leading the team with three forced fumbles as well.
4. Special teams contributor
The newest Chargers cornerback is ready to contribute in every way possible.
Hart said in his post-draft virtual media availability that his takes pride in his special teams ability and is open to that challenge right away when he arrives for the Bolts.
And he was key in Notre Dame's punt units throughout his career, both coverage and return, playing a combined 64 snaps in 2023 on top of his defensive responsibilities.
Hart also saw extensive action in field goal and extra point blocking units, playing 38 snaps in that department last season.
5. Playing both sides of the ball
Before committing to Notre Dame, Hart had options on which school he wanted to attend to be either a wide receiver or cornerback.
He played both sides of the ball at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Maryland, posting big numbers at receiver and playing great coverage as a cornerback.
Hart was named All-Conference during his senior year and was rated by ESPN as the No. 8 player in the state and eventually signed with Notre Dame, where he switched to full-time cornerback after starting at wide receiver.