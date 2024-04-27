 Skip to main content
5 Things to Know About New Chargers DB Cam Hart

Apr 27, 2024 at 11:10 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

Hart 5 Things

The Chargers doubled down on adding depth to the secondary Saturday by selecting Cam Hart in the fifth round (No. 140 overall).

Here are five things to know about the Notre Dame defensive back:

1. Team captain

Hart not only became one of the Fighting Irish's top players over his career, but one of their leaders, too.

The cornerback was voted a team captain in 2023 and saw his fair share of action over his time at Notre Dame, appearing in 47 games and starting 32 of them.

And as far as production is concerned, he added a little bit of everything as well.

Hart finished his career with 91 total tackles (59 solo), 10 tackles for loss and 19 passes defensed over his five-year college career.

Now, the 23-year-old gets a chance to try and make an impact to a Bolts secondary.

2. Notre Dame reunion

Michigan isn't the only school that the Chargers have multiple players and coaches from.

The Notre Dame product became the second player from the university to be drafted by the Bolts in this year's draft.

He is now reunited with offensive tackle Joe Alt, who was selected with the No. 5 overall pick on Thursday.

It doesn't stop there though, as he will also see a couple familiar faces on the defensive coaching staff.

Defensive line Coach Mike Elston and safeties coach Chris O'Leary's time at Notre Dame also overlapped with Hart, who is fired up to get a chance to reconnect with all the former members of the Fighting Irish.

Photos: Meet Chargers Fifth Round Draft Pick Cam Hart

Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No. 140 in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Defensive Back, Cam Hart from the University of Norte Dame.

Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart (5) waits for play to start against North Carolina State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
1 / 15

Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart (5) waits for play to start against North Carolina State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame's Cam Hart (5) defends during an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
2 / 15

Notre Dame's Cam Hart (5) defends during an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Ben McKeown/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame's Cam Hart (5) sings the alma mater during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
3 / 15

Notre Dame's Cam Hart (5) sings the alma mater during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Michael Caterina/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart (5) forces a fumble from Southern California wide receiver Mario Williams (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
4 / 15

Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart (5) forces a fumble from Southern California wide receiver Mario Williams (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Michael Caterina/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame's Cam Hart (5) looks at the offense during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
5 / 15

Notre Dame's Cam Hart (5) looks at the offense during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Michael Caterina/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart (5) celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Oct. 14, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
6 / 15

Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart (5) celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Oct. 14, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Michael Caterina/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame defensive back Cam Hart (DB15) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2024. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
7 / 15

Notre Dame defensive back Cam Hart (DB15) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2024. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)

Kevin Sabitus/2024 Kevin Sabitus
Notre Dame defensive back Cam Hart (DB15) participates in the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2024. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
8 / 15

Notre Dame defensive back Cam Hart (DB15) participates in the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2024. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)

Kevin Sabitus/2024 Kevin Sabitus
Notre Dame defensive back Cam Hart runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
9 / 15

Notre Dame defensive back Cam Hart runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame defensive back Cam Hart speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
10 / 15

Notre Dame defensive back Cam Hart speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame's Cam Hart (5) faces off against North Carolina State's Keyon Lesane (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
11 / 15

Notre Dame's Cam Hart (5) faces off against North Carolina State's Keyon Lesane (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame defensive back Cam Hart (DB15) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2024. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
12 / 15

Notre Dame defensive back Cam Hart (DB15) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2024. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)

Kevin Sabitus/2024 Kevin Sabitus
Notre Dame's Cam Hart (5) waves to the crowd during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee State on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
13 / 15

Notre Dame's Cam Hart (5) waves to the crowd during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee State on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Michael Caterina/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart (5) waits for play to start against North Carolina State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
14 / 15

Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart (5) waits for play to start against North Carolina State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame defensive back Cam Hart runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
15 / 15

Notre Dame defensive back Cam Hart runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
3. Shutdown corner

Hart finished off his college career in a new defensive scheme on a high note.

The cornerback did not allow a single touchdown reception in 308 coverage snaps in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus.

In fact, he allowed over 25 yards in a game just once in the 12 games he played and allowed a 53.6 percent completion percentage when targeted.

He was stellar in a man coverage-heavy scheme but also found success punching the ball out, leading the team with three forced fumbles as well.

4. Special teams contributor

The newest Chargers cornerback is ready to contribute in every way possible.

Hart said in his post-draft virtual media availability that his takes pride in his special teams ability and is open to that challenge right away when he arrives for the Bolts.

And he was key in Notre Dame's punt units throughout his career, both coverage and return, playing a combined 64 snaps in 2023 on top of his defensive responsibilities.

Hart also saw extensive action in field goal and extra point blocking units, playing 38 snaps in that department last season.

5. Playing both sides of the ball

Before committing to Notre Dame, Hart had options on which school he wanted to attend to be either a wide receiver or cornerback.

He played both sides of the ball at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Maryland, posting big numbers at receiver and playing great coverage as a cornerback.

Hart was named All-Conference during his senior year and was rated by ESPN as the No. 8 player in the state and eventually signed with Notre Dame, where he switched to full-time cornerback after starting at wide receiver.

