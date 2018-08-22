Bolts Sign RB Terrell Watson

The Los Angeles Chargers welcomed a new running back into the fold on Wednesday, signing former Pittsburgh Steeler Terrell Watson. To make room, the Bolts waived/injured LB James Onwualu.

A Los Angeles native, the 6-1, 240-pound Watson originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Azusa Pacific with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015. He spent the entire year as well as the first half of the 2016 campaign on Cincinnati's practice squad. Watson also spent parts of 2016 on the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles' practice squads before being promoted to Philly's active roster for the season finale. He carried the rock nine times for 28 yards and one touchdown in the Eagles' 27-18 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Watson spent last season with the Steelers, appearing in 10 games for them. He mainly spent time on special teams, including a stint as the team's kickoff returner but did carry the ball five times for eight yards. The running back most recently spent the offseason with the New York Giants before being waived in May.