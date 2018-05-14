Bolts Sign Pair Following Impressive Minicamp Performances

The Los Angeles Chargers invited 13 non-contract participants to join the team over the weekend for rookie minicamp. Following an impressive three days of practice, the Bolts signed two of those players as WR Justice Liggins and DE Patrick Afriyie put pen to paper on Monday.

The 6-1, 209-pound Liggins starred at Stephen F. Austin State University from 2013-16, hauling in 102 passes for 1,116 yards and eight touchdowns in 36 games. He broke out as a senior in 2016, catching 49 passes for 641 yards and three touchdowns. Liggins spent the end of training camp last season with the Indianapolis Colts before being waived. The Colts signed him to a reserve/future contract in January, but waived him earlier this month.