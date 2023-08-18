Herbert, Staley Praise 'High Quality' Work vs. Saints

Woods shows 'confidence' in joint practices

Safety JT Woods made sure to make himself known during both joint practices in the team sessions.

The 2022 third-round pick was flying around on the ground and through the air. Arguably his best play of the practices came late on Friday during a 2-minute drill.

On the first play of the New Orleans' drive, Derek Carr took a deep shot over the middle to wide receiver Chris Olave that would have given them a big gain. But Woods tracked the ball down and made the play, knocking it away from Olave at the last second and forcing the incompletion.

It was one of many plays Woods made through the two days, and fellow safety James talked about what differences he's seen from him so far in camp.

"It's confidence, being out there in those positions — whether it's JT, Ja'Sir [Taylor], any of those guys," James said. "It's just the confidence in them to make plays, making big plays, in the deep part of the field.

"Once you do that, that's how you need in this league to be able to go out there and go play," James added.

Woods had a productive two days going up against the Saints first team, and earned some more valuable game-like experience as he heads into his second season in the NFL.

Staley credited Woods for his play in both practices, noting how important the reps were for him.

"He has had a solid two days out there, and that was part of the reason why these were two important days for him, to see him out there full-time and see the consistency in performance," Staley said about Woods. "We're, obviously, going to get a good look at him in this game, too."

Woods still has more opportunities to showcase himself and it is just the beginning, but to do it against the talent on New Orleans was no easy task — and he showed strides.

"That's a good team to be going against, offensively," Staley said. "No. 1, because of their quarterback. He is such an experienced player. Our disguise plan and making sure that that's a big part of who we are.