Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Herbert, Staley Praise 'High Quality' Work vs. Saints

Aug 18, 2023 at 03:29 PM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

JH

Below are three takeaways from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, quarterback Justin Herbert and safety Derwin James, Jr.'s media availability on Friday:

Bolts wrap up joint practices

The Chargers work against another opponent has come to an end for now.

The Bolts closed the pair of joint practices with the Saints on Friday after two competitive practices between the teams that saw both first teams get plenty of work. Whether it was in any of the three phases, the team had a big opportunity to learn from it and progress with over three weeks left until the regular season.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley enjoys this portion of training camp the most, as it gives his team the chance to improve facing another team.

"This environment is my favorite part of training camp, especially when you play against someone like New Orleans," Staley said. "I said yesterday, [Saints Head Coach] Dennis [Allen] and his staff did a great job. They've been awesome to work with.

"The competition level on both days has been high in all three phases," Staley added. "I think both of us feel like we got better. Now, we get to play the game. It was a really good week for us, for sure."

Both practices were intense and competitive, but above all — clean.

Being able to keep these practices clean and get some good work out of it is something Staley credits everyone on both sides for making happen.

"I think it's the best quality of work since I've been here," Staley said. "It's a credit to both teams — the players, the coaches, the staffs. We have had some visitors over the last couple days who have said something similar.

"I just think it's two teams that have an identity, a culture, and that are used to doing things the right way," Staley added. "All the credit to the Saints and their staff, too, because it's been a lot of fun."

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and his offense were also able to get their first look at another defense as they progress with their new offense.

Having the ability to control certain scenarios in a drill and face a defense who's showing something that they might not show in a preseason games are just some of the benefits Herbert saw from going up against the Saints in Costa Mesa.

"Yeah, I think they can be a little more realistic, at times," Herbert said. "Defenses don't always play what they show in preseason games.

"To be able to go up against a really good defense, a really good team in the Saints, it's always a great opportunity for us to get better," Herbert added.

And not to mention, getting able to be physical against another team and face off against someone different is a great tune up as training camp progresses.

"You get to hit somebody else, go against other people," Chargers safety Derwin James, Jr. said with a laugh. "You get tired of hitting your guys, of course.

"It's always good because you see different looks," James added. "They're a way different team than we've already played. Their system, it's different than us. Just to see someone else is kind of cool."

The attention now shifts to Sunday as the Chargers take on the Saints in preseason play at SoFi Stadium.

Woods shows 'confidence' in joint practices

Safety JT Woods made sure to make himself known during both joint practices in the team sessions.

The 2022 third-round pick was flying around on the ground and through the air. Arguably his best play of the practices came late on Friday during a 2-minute drill.

On the first play of the New Orleans' drive, Derek Carr took a deep shot over the middle to wide receiver Chris Olave that would have given them a big gain. But Woods tracked the ball down and made the play, knocking it away from Olave at the last second and forcing the incompletion.

It was one of many plays Woods made through the two days, and fellow safety James talked about what differences he's seen from him so far in camp.

"It's confidence, being out there in those positions — whether it's JT, Ja'Sir [Taylor], any of those guys," James said. "It's just the confidence in them to make plays, making big plays, in the deep part of the field.

"Once you do that, that's how you need in this league to be able to go out there and go play," James added.

Woods had a productive two days going up against the Saints first team, and earned some more valuable game-like experience as he heads into his second season in the NFL.

Staley credited Woods for his play in both practices, noting how important the reps were for him.

"He has had a solid two days out there, and that was part of the reason why these were two important days for him, to see him out there full-time and see the consistency in performance," Staley said about Woods. "We're, obviously, going to get a good look at him in this game, too."

Woods still has more opportunities to showcase himself and it is just the beginning, but to do it against the talent on New Orleans was no easy task — and he showed strides.

"That's a good team to be going against, offensively," Staley said. "No. 1, because of their quarterback. He is such an experienced player. Our disguise plan and making sure that that's a big part of who we are.

"Having to go against someone like Derek, that's a really good thing for a young player," Staley added. "Then, the quality of the skill position players, it was really good. I think that he's improving, and, again, still a lot to prove."

Chargers Host Saints for Joint Practices

Check out the best photos from the Bolts hosting the New Orleans Saints on the fifteenth day of Training Camp 2023 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
1 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
2 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
3 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
4 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
5 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
6 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
7 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
8 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
9 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
10 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
11 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
12 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
13 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
14 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
15 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
16 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
17 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
18 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
19 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
20 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
21 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
22 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
23 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
24 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
25 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
26 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
27 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
28 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
29 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
30 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
31 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
32 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
33 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
34 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
35 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
36 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
37 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
38 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
39 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
40 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
41 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
42 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
43 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
44 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
45 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
46 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
47 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
48 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
49 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
50 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
51 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
52 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
53 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
54 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
55 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
56 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
230809_CampGallery_119
57 / 117
Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
58 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
59 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
60 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
61 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
62 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
63 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
64 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
65 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
66 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
67 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
68 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
69 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
70 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
71 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
72 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
73 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
74 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
75 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
76 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
77 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
78 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
79 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
80 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
81 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
82 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
83 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
84 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
85 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
86 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
87 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
88 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
89 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
90 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
91 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
92 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
93 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
94 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
95 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
96 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
97 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
98 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
99 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
100 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
101 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
102 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
103 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
104 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
105 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
106 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
107 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
108 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
109 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
110 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
111 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
112 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
113 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
114 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
115 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
116 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
117 / 117

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Staley on 'special connection' with Saints' Moreau

The Chargers joint practices with the Saints also led to a special interaction between Staley and New Orleans tight end Foster Moreau.

Moreau announced that he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma back in March. However, he announced in early July that his in full remission and has been with the Saints throughout training camp.

Staley, who also was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma when he was 24.

"It's a special connection, us sharing that cancer journey," Staley said. "It's a fraternity that is unlike any other."

Staley was familiar with Moreau from afar from previous coaches, but his recent diagnosis and recovery was something that he felt a special connection to.

To see Moreau on the field was a special moment for Staley.

"Playing against them the last couple of years, I've always respected his game," Staley said. "We had [former Chargers Run Game Coordinator/OL Coach and current Dolphins Offensive Coordinator] Frank Smith, who was with him at the Raiders, and kind of knew about how good of a guy he is and what a good player he is.

"But then, when you go through something like that, it's just going to connect you forever," Staley added. "To see that he's out here playing in the NFL, living his dream still, just all the respect for him.

As Moreau continues his career in the NFL, Staley hopes he can be there for him in whatever he needs.

Staley continued: "I just always want to be here as a resource, if he needs anything. Really proud of him and just so much respect from afar."

230817_Training_Camp_MN_167

Bolt Up!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Brandon Staley Recaps Day 1 of Joint Practices With Saints

"When you work with a good team like New Orleans, you're going to feel really good about where you were after two days."
news

'I'm Getting There': J.C. Jackson Details Progression Through Training Camp

"I'm working each and every day. There are going to be some good days and some bad days, but I just have to keep working, keep going."
news

Why Kenneth Murray is Ready for a Breakout Season

"He has grown a lot. Kenneth is physically more talented than most people. This is really going to be the year that, I think, he can break out."
news

Here is What Brandon Staley Wants to See in Bolts Preseason Opener

"Just making sure that we're organized, that we give these guys a really clean game plan so that they can go execute and that we can evaluate them."
news

Pair of Chargers Rookies Prepare for NFL Debut in Hometown

"To be there down the street from my house, you could imagine how many family members I'm going to have there. There's going to be a lot."
news

How Alohi Gilman's Calm Presence is Impacting Bolts Secondary

"He's a guy that has been here for three years now, so a lot of reps have been invested in him, and he's invested a lot into the defense. You can see some of those dividends paying him now."
news

How Joshua Palmer is Strengthening His Connection With Justin Herbert

"We have a lot of time to grow, but we've made major improvements from every season."
news

How Kellen Moore Has Evaluated the Chargers Run Game So Far

"It's one of those things, you spend a long time during the offseason not in pads, so guys just have to get used to it. It's going to get better each and every day. You just have to be patient with it."
news

How Asante Samuel, Jr., is Progressing Entering Year 3

"I'm feeling good. I feel like our team is getting better each and every day ... We're just competing really hard. We're making each other better."
news

Why Rashawn Slater Welcomes Daily Challenge from Khalil Mack & Joey Bosa

"I definitely want to be like the best version of myself. I think I've improved as a player since then, just in the way that I see the game and in my technique. I definitely think there was a lot to improve upon that year."
news

Bolts Start Next Phase of Training Camp in Pads

"Any time that you put the pads on, you kind of start training camp with the physicality and the blocking and the tackling. That's where it all began, so it was good."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Hankins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Matt Hankins and waived/injured cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Aaron Shampklin

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Aaron Shampklin.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.
news

Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239). 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.
news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.
news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.
video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell 

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.
video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
Latest News
Advertising