Bolts Recharged after Bye

The bye couldn't have come at a better time for the Chargers after the team rattled off a 3-1 record in the second quarter of the season.

As they returned to Hoag Performance Center on Monday for what Head Coach Anthony Lynn dubbed a "bonus practice," the team is refreshed and ready to take on the final eight games of the season.

But, it's imperative to note that the team is also determined to finish the season strong.

They have no other choice.

"I think our situation being 3-5 and playing from behind right now, there's no way we can come out and be flat or not play well," Lynn said in his first presser back from the bye. "I think everything is in front of us and we have to go get it. I expect our guys to play that way."

"You come back with the mindset to finish the season off well," added Desmond King. "Knowing that this second quarter of the season that we played was outstanding, and now that the season is coming down to two more quarters, these are must-win games. We just have to have that mindset to go out there, play our best and try to get some wins under our belt."

As Damion Square attested, the bye is a good time to look back and reflect on what worked and what didn't through the first part of the season. However, he believes what the team showed in the loss to New England was promising , explaining that the unit is "hitting the right strides."

Hitting those strides while playing with a sense of urgency is most important to Lynn. After all, with the grit they showed during the last four weeks, he's confidently optimistic that they have the fight to control their own destiny and finish strong.