Bolts Buzz: StubHub Center Providing Unique Fan Experience

"It appeared the Chargers and Saints were playing on an HD flat-screen TV, only it was real."

Bill Plaschke of the LA Times paid a visit to StubHub Center on Sunday to really see if it really delivers on the boutique experience fans and pundits have been selling.

Plaschke spoke with fans who were stunned at how close they can get to NFL action as the proximity of the seats to the field makes for a one-of-a-kind experience.. In addition, he discussed how the food options enhance the game day experience even more:

…From the moment Clarence Perkins walked into the stadium for a preseason game between the Chargers and New Orleans Saints, he was so struck by the view, he couldn't sit down.

"For 40 minutes I've just been standing here," he said. "I'm just shocked at how close I am."

Down below, it appeared the Chargers and Saints were playing on an HD flat-screen TV, only it was real.

You could see every gesture, feel every hit, sense every motion, hear every kick. The pregame fireworks smoke fills your face. The officials' whistles buzz your ears. You don't need replays. You don't need binoculars.

It's that shocking, and that close, and with it, the Chargers have finally landed a real shot in their self-proclaimed "Fight for L.A."

After my first visit to their three-year temporary home Sunday, I can safely claim that, for an NFL viewing experience, StubHub Center kicks the concrete out of the Coliseum.

More Buzz

Mike DiGiovanna of the LA Times discussed how Head Coach Anthony Lynn is creating a backup quarterback competition after giving Kellen Clemens and Cardale Jones equal playing time.

The OC Register's Jack Wang detailed how Dexter McCoil's pick-six was a bright spot in the team's loss on Sunday.

Get Social