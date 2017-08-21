Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Bolts Buzz: StubHub Center Providing Unique Fan Experience

Aug 21, 2017 at 03:54 AM

"It appeared the Chargers and Saints were playing on an HD flat-screen TV, only it was real."

Bill Plaschke of the LA Times paid a visit to StubHub Center on Sunday to really see if it really delivers on the boutique experience fans and pundits have been selling.

It does.

Plaschke spoke with fans who were stunned at how close they can get to NFL action as the proximity of the seats to the field makes for a one-of-a-kind experience..  In addition, he discussed how the food options enhance the game day experience even more:

…From the moment Clarence Perkins walked into the stadium for a preseason game between the Chargers and New Orleans Saints, he was so struck by the view, he couldn't sit down.

"For 40 minutes I've just been standing here," he said. "I'm just shocked at how close I am."

Down below, it appeared the Chargers and Saints were playing on an HD flat-screen TV, only it was real.

You could see every gesture, feel every hit, sense every motion, hear every kick. The pregame fireworks smoke fills your face. The officials' whistles buzz your ears. You don't need replays. You don't need binoculars.

It's that shocking, and that close, and with it, the Chargers have finally landed a real shot in their self-proclaimed "Fight for L.A."

After my first visit to their three-year temporary home Sunday, I can safely claim that, for an NFL viewing experience, StubHub Center kicks the concrete out of the Coliseum.

More Buzz

Mike DiGiovanna of the LA Times discussed how Head Coach Anthony Lynn is creating a backup quarterback competition after giving Kellen Clemens and Cardale Jones equal playing time.

The OC Register's Jack Wang detailed how Dexter McCoil's pick-six was a bright spot in the team's loss on Sunday.

Get Social

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYCoFdQnvIk/  

Top Photos

Saints vs. Chargers In-Game

The Bolts take on the Saints at StubHub Center for the second preseason game.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Kellen Clemens, right, hands off to running back Melvin Gordon during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
1 / 15

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Kellen Clemens, right, hands off to running back Melvin Gordon during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/AP Images
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, left, talks with quarterback Kellen Clemens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
2 / 15

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, left, talks with quarterback Kellen Clemens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/AP Images
game-1.jpg
3 / 15
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry catches a pass over New Orleans Saints cornerback De'Vante Harris during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
4 / 15

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry catches a pass over New Orleans Saints cornerback De'Vante Harris during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/AP Images
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa plays against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
5 / 15

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa plays against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/AP Images
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Geremy Davis caches a pass against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
6 / 15

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Geremy Davis caches a pass against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/AP Images
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Chase Daniel during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
7 / 15

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Chase Daniel during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/AP Images
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Nigel Harris, left, tackles New Orleans Saints running back Daniel Lasco during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
8 / 15

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Nigel Harris, left, tackles New Orleans Saints running back Daniel Lasco during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/AP Images
game-5.jpg
9 / 15
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Kellen Clemens passes against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
10 / 15

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Kellen Clemens passes against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/AP Images
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Cardale Jones yells to his team during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
11 / 15

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Cardale Jones yells to his team during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/AP Images
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Corey Fuller, left, is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers punter Toby Baker during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
12 / 15

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Corey Fuller, left, is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers punter Toby Baker during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/AP Images
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Cardale Jones, let, passes under pressure from New Orleans Saints defensive end Obum Gwacham during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
13 / 15

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Cardale Jones, let, passes under pressure from New Orleans Saints defensive end Obum Gwacham during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/AP Images
Los Angeles Chargers strong safety Dexter McCoil runs for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
14 / 15

Los Angeles Chargers strong safety Dexter McCoil runs for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/AP Images
game-10.jpg
15 / 15
