Bolts Buzz: Chargers Voted Offseason Winner of AFC West

Bleacher Report recently compiled a list of "Offseason Winners" from each division in the NFL, giving the Bolts the crown of the AFC West. Here are their thoughts:
"The Los Angeles Chargers made notable moves on both sides of the ball.
First, the team hired Brandon Staley for its head-coaching position. As the Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator, he fielded the top unit in points and yards allowed in 2020.
Between free agency and the draft, the Chargers made a concerted effort to protect quarterback Justin Herbert. They signed All-Pro center Corey Linsley and versatile offensive lineman Matt Feiler, who can play guard or tackle. Los Angeles landed tackle Rashawn Slater with its first-round pick.
On top of that, Herbert will have a safety blanket in tight end Jared Cook, who's caught 16 touchdown passes since 2019."
