210428-BH-CP2
Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XVII
The Chargers Business Alliance presents weekly business highlights in an effort to keep you informed with the latest Chargers news.
Apr 28, 2021
Photographs By Ty Nowell

GET READY FOR THE 2021 NFL DRAFT

  • Get ready for the 2021 NFL Draft with the Bolts Draft Experience, exclusively in the Chargers App!
  • In addition to expert analysis and breaking news, the show will feature live interviews with Pro Football Hall of Fame RB LaDainian Tomlinson and current Charger stars DE Joey Bosa, S Derwin James and QB Justin Herbert.
  • It will also feature a Draft Prediction Quiz where you can win a trip to the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas! Read More
A general view of the draft stage in Los Angeles Chargers colors and logos during to the 2019 NFL football draft on Friday, April 26, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Draft Prediction Quiz 🤔

Submit your predictions for a chance to win a trip to the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas!

Learn More

SEASON TICKET MEMBERS VISIT SOFI STADIUM FOR FIRST TIME

  On Saturday, SoFi Stadium opened its doors to Season Ticket Members for the first time!

Top 100 Photos from Season Ticket Member Event at SoFi

Take a look at some photos of the #BoltFam getting their first look at SoFi Stadium!!

128_DSC9399
1 / 100
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2881
2 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC5901
3 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
_DSC9638
4 / 100
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC2325
5 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3293
6 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1176
7 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
143_NVP2575
8 / 100
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2513
9 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC5786
10 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC5768
11 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC5790
12 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3255
13 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2574
14 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC2312
15 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1218
16 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC2301
17 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2846
18 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2632
19 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2937
20 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2585
21 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
042_DSC9132
22 / 100
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
210424_SoFi_Event_NV_105
23 / 100
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3379
24 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2567
25 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC5904
26 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
103_NVP2364
27 / 100
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2548
28 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
016_NVP2116
29 / 100
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2537
30 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
_DSC9370
31 / 100
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2526
32 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3104
33 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2473
34 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC2572
35 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2491
36 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
188_NVP2817
37 / 100
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3383
38 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210424_SoFi_Event_GA_0041
39 / 100
(German Alegria/Los Angeles Chargers)
137_NVP2494
40 / 100
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2516
41 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
083_DSC9231
42 / 100
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3064
43 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2482
44 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3436
45 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC3160
46 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC3147
47 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC3139
48 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC2743
49 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC2940
50 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC2961
51 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3459
52 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC2884
53 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC3112
54 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
039_DSC9121
55 / 100
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC2686
56 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
179_NVP2751
57 / 100
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
210424_SoFi_Event_GA_0163
58 / 100
(German Alegria/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3513
59 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
_DSC9379
60 / 100
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3504
61 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3540
62 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
_DSC9556
63 / 100
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
_DSC9177
64 / 100
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3544
65 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
095_NVP2338
66 / 100
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
210424_SoFi_Event_GA_0134
67 / 100
(German Alegria/Los Angeles Chargers)
_DSC9094
68 / 100
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3557
69 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
_DSC9269
70 / 100
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6076
71 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
091_NVP2327
72 / 100
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1986
73 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
033_DSC9090
74 / 100
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
_DSC9595
75 / 100
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3639
76 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210424_SoFi_Event_MN_525
77 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6122
78 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
163_DSC9619
79 / 100
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3649
80 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
079_NVP2282
81 / 100
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3622
82 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
066_DSC9189
83 / 100
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6141
84 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210424_SoFi_Event_GA_0171
85 / 100
(German Alegria/Los Angeles Chargers)
004_DSC8979
86 / 100
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3785-2
87 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
044_DSC9142
88 / 100
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
053_NVP2191
89 / 100
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3627
90 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
_NVP2658
91 / 100
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3621
92 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3533
93 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3609
94 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
121_NVP2433
95 / 100
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC2042-2
96 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3585
97 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
_NVP2554
98 / 100
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
210424_SoFi_Event_GA_0094
99 / 100
(German Alegria/Los Angeles Chargers)
146_DSC9491
100 / 100
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
BALL CORPORATION TO BECOME PROUD SUSTAINABILITY PARTNER OF CHARGERS

  • Last week, it was announced that Ball Corporation will become a Proud Sustainability Partner of the Los Angeles Chargers. The partnership will include community engagement, increased use of aluminum beverage packaging, and game day activations to improve recycling processes and education. Read More

SPREAD THE NEWS

  Not already subscribed to the Bolts Business Highlights email list?
