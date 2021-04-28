Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XVII

GET READY FOR THE 2021 NFL DRAFT
- Get ready for the 2021 NFL Draft with the Bolts Draft Experience, exclusively in the Chargers App!
- In addition to expert analysis and breaking news, the show will feature live interviews with Pro Football Hall of Fame RB LaDainian Tomlinson and current Charger stars DE Joey Bosa, S Derwin James and QB Justin Herbert.
- It will also feature a Draft Prediction Quiz where you can win a trip to the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas! Read More
Draft Prediction Quiz 🤔
Submit your predictions for a chance to win a trip to the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas!
SEASON TICKET MEMBERS VISIT SOFI STADIUM FOR FIRST TIME
- On Saturday, SoFi Stadium opened its doors to Season Ticket Members for the first time! Below is a recap of an exciting day for the Bolt Fam!
Take a look at some photos of the #BoltFam getting their first look at SoFi Stadium!!
BALL CORPORATION TO BECOME PROUD SUSTAINABILITY PARTNER OF CHARGERS
- Last week, it was announced that Ball Corporation will become a Proud Sustainability Partner of the Los Angeles Chargers. The partnership will include community engagement, increased use of aluminum beverage packaging, and game day activations to improve recycling processes and education. Read More
