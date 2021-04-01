Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XIII

17-GAME REGULAR SEASON CONFIRMED
- It was a historic week for the NFL, as the league officially announced the addition of a 17th regular-season game for the 2021 season. This marks the league's first expansion since 1978. Read More
- For the Bolts, they'll host the Minnesota Vikings as their additional game. We're pretty excited about the added matchup.
CHARGERS HQ: OFFSEASON EPSIODE 3 POWERED BY SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA TOYOTA
- From an all-access look at our most recent offensive lineman free agent signings to a spotlight of all the fantastic women leaders within the Chargers organization, check out the best Chargers content from March 2021!
BOLTS COMMUNITY CREW GIVES THANKS TO FRONTLINE WORKERS POWERED BY PACIFIC PREMIER BANK
- Members of the Bolts Community Crew powered by Pacific Premier Bank, joined together to virtually write hundreds of thank you letters for the doctors, nurses, and staff at Hoag Hospital.
- These letters of gratitude and encouragement were distributed to those who have worked tirelessly this past year to keep our communities healthy and safe.
