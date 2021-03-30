Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

17-Game Regular Season Confirmed: Chargers to Host Vikings in 2021

Mar 30, 2021 at 11:56 AM
062918_Headshots_020
Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

033021_2021Season_CMS

What was originally discussed a year ago is now official: the NFL regular season is expanding to 17 games beginning in 2021.

For the Bolts, they'll host the Minnesota Vikings as their additional game for the 2021 season.

In 2021, each division will play the interconference opponent from the 2019 season who finished in the same standing as them in 2020. The AFC West played the NFC North in 2019 and the Chargers and Vikings both finished third in their respective divisions last season.

Photos: Chargers' 2021 Opponents

Browse through photos of the teams the Bolts will face during the 2021 season.

Denver Broncos
1 / 14

Denver Broncos

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Cleveland Browns
2 / 14

Cleveland Browns

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Kansas City Chiefs
3 / 14

Kansas City Chiefs

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Dallas Cowboys
4 / 14

Dallas Cowboys

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
New York Giants
5 / 14

New York Giants

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Las Vegas Raiders
6 / 14

Las Vegas Raiders

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Pittsburgh Steelers
7 / 14

Pittsburgh Steelers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
New England Patriots
8 / 14

New England Patriots

Minnesota Vikings
9 / 14

Minnesota Vikings

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Cincinnati Bengals
10 / 14

Cincinnati Bengals

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Philadelphia Eagles
11 / 14

Philadelphia Eagles

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Baltimore Ravens
12 / 14

Baltimore Ravens

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Washington Football Team
13 / 14

Washington Football Team

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Houston Texans
14 / 14

Houston Texans

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Per the NFL:

Under the scheduling formula below, every team plays three preseason games and 17 regular-season games with one bye week. Clubs will host 10 games overall – either nine regular-season games and one preseason game or eight regular-season games and two preseason games.

  • Home and away against its three division opponents (six games).
  • The four teams from another division within its conference on a rotating three-year cycle (four games).
  • The four teams from a division in the other conference on a rotating four-year cycle (four games).
  • Two intraconference games based on the prior year's standings (two games). These games match a first-place team against the first-place teams in the two same-conference divisions the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place and fourth-place teams in a conference are matched in the same way each year.
  • One interconference game based on the prior year's standings on a rotating four-year cycle (one game). These games match a first-place team from one division against a first-place team in an opposite conference division that the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place and fourth-place teams in each division are matched in the same way each year. The home conference for this game will rotate each season.

The expansion to one regular-season game per team was agreed upon last March as part of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement; however, it wasn't made official until this week, when the NFL club owners officially approved the move.

This marks the league's first expansion since 1978, when they made the switch to a 16-game regular-season.

Mark your calendars because NFL Kickoff Weekend will begin Thursday, Sept. 9. The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium will occur Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

Click here for a full list of the Bolts' 2021 opponents, and stay tuned for the complete 2021 schedule, which will be released later this spring.

Related Content

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Ryan Smith

A five-year NFL veteran, Smith has been a special teams staple for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while also contributing defensively over his professional career. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Quarterback Chase Daniel

Daniel has played in 69 games with five starts over 11 NFL seasons, throwing for 1,694 yards and eight touchdowns. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Outside Linebacker Kyler Fackrell

Fackrell, who originally came into the NFL as a third-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in 2016, has appeared in 73 total games with 18 starts. 
news

Chargers Impact Fund to Offer 'Back to Football' Grants for Southern California High Schools

More than 50 grants will be made available for high schools to put towards their tackle football programs.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce 2021 Coaching Staff

The Chargers announced the coaches who will join Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi, Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill and Special Teams Coordinator Derius Swinton II on Head Coach Brandon Staley's staff for the 2021 season.
news

Justin Herbert Named Offensive Rookie of the Year at NFL Honors

Herbert becomes the 10th quarterback in NFL history to earn the award. He is the first Charger to earn AP Rookie of the Year honors since Joey Bosa in 2016 and is the first Charger to do so on the offensive side of the ball since running back Don Woods received the honor in 1974.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Joe Lombardi, Renaldo Hill and Derius Swinton II for Coordinator Positions

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with three coaches to serve as coordinators: Joe Lombardi as offensive coordinator, Renaldo Hill as defensive coordinator and Derius Swinton II as special teams coordinator.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Brandon Staley as Head Coach

Staley served as the defensive coordinator in 2020 for the Los Angeles Rams after spending three seasons as the outside linebackers coach for Denver (2019) and Chicago (2017-18).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 10 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 10 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 10 players finished the 2020 season on the team's practice squad.
news

Joey Bosa and Keenan Allen Earn Pro Bowl Honors

The National Football League announced Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen and defensive end Joey Bosa were named 2021 Pro Bowlers. 
news

Chargers Make Moves Before Thursday Night Football

Chargers signed LB B.J. Bello to the active roster and waived RB Troymaine Pope. The team also activated DE Jessie Lemonier and S Jaylen Watkins from the practice squad for the game.

