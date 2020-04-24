Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Friday, Apr 24, 2020 02:37 PM

Beat Writers Roundtable: Recapping the First Round of the 2020 NFL Draft

Myers_Gabe
Gabe Myers

Following the first-round selections of quarterback Justin Herbert (No. 6) and linebacker Kenneth Murray (No. 23), Chris Hayre and Hayley Elwood were joined on "Chargers Weekly" by The Athletic's Daniel Popper and Southern California News Group's Gilbert Manzano to recap an exciting night for the Bolts.

On the selection of quarterback Justin Herbert:

DP: "They obviously really like Herbert as a player. He does a lot of the things that you want out of quarterback in an Anthony Lynn-offense with a lot quarterback movement and play action."

HE on speaking with Justin Herbert: "What's really cool is he was literally training for the Combine down the street so he's super familiar with the area. He just said it's a really, really great fit, he's super excited to be here."

CH: "If you get him in an offense he's comfortable with, with the weapons around him, that's going to lead to success as a young quarterback."

Related Links

Get to Know First-Round Pick Justin Herbert

Take a look through some photos of the Chargers 2020 first-round Draft pick Justin Herbert during his distinguished career at Oregon.

001_AP_17323038545162
1 / 25
(AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)
002_AP_19001003110341
2 / 25
(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
003_AP_19244640184057
3 / 25
(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
004_AP_19251127448068
4 / 25
(AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)
005_AP_19294765629577
5 / 25
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
006_AP_19308774424488
6 / 25
(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
007_AP_19335042699670
7 / 25
(AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
008_AP_19335044377764
8 / 25
(AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
009_AP_19341148998509
9 / 25
(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
010_AP_20001808923145
10 / 25
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
011_AP_20001829165137
11 / 25
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
012_AP_20001849124155
12 / 25
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
014_AP_20002050144216
13 / 25
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
015_AP_20002049488939
14 / 25
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
016_AP_20002082905754
15 / 25
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
017_AP_20023006236315
16 / 25
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
018_AP_20025689738232
17 / 25
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
019_AP_20026241356614
18 / 25
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
020_AP_20059372333202
19 / 25
(AP Photo/Todd Rosenberg)
021_AP_20059372253692
20 / 25
(AP Photo/Todd Rosenberg)
022_AP_20063015891601
21 / 25
(AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg)
023_AP_20059487275697
22 / 25
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
024_AP_20059044321648
23 / 25
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
025_AP_20073031580442
24 / 25
(AP Photo/Collin Andrew)
026_AP_20073034100590
25 / 25
(AP Photo/Collin Andrew)

GM: "You look at the tools, the upside, the arm, the speed, you put him in a good system, all that can flourish."

DP: "You want a quarterback that's seeking perfection, not only seeking perfection for himself, but for his teammates and that's certainly what Justin Herbert is."

GM: "What really impressed me about Justin Herbert was when the spotlight was on him in the that big Rose Bowl game and Senior Bowl, he came out with MVP in both."

On the selection of linebacker Kenneth Murray:

DP: "The one thing that struck me about Kenneth Murray was how versatile he is. He played middle linebacker at Oklahoma, but he was recruited as an outside linebacker... He can even rush from a standing position, which is what Melvin Ingram does on third-down packages. The pieces that Gus Bradley and Tom Telesco are looking for on defense are versatile, athletic, hard-hitting pieces and that's what Kenneth Murray is."

GM: "Kenneth Murray's a good player, he can play two spots from outside to inside linebacker. A year ago that was kind of an issue for the Chargers, not having production from the linebackers, so now you get that."

DP: "They must of had Kenneth Murray rated as at least a top-15 pick the way that they were talking about him. He's a perfect fit for this defense. The guy has a violent mentality in how he plays, he's fast, he hits hard. And the other thing they talk about with Kenneth Murray is his leadership. He's a multiple-year captain at Oklahoma and they're (the Chargers) going to be looking for leaders in this locker room."

