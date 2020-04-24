Beat Writers Roundtable: Recapping the First Round of the 2020 NFL Draft

On the selection of linebacker Kenneth Murray:

DP: "The one thing that struck me about Kenneth Murray was how versatile he is. He played middle linebacker at Oklahoma, but he was recruited as an outside linebacker... He can even rush from a standing position, which is what Melvin Ingram does on third-down packages. The pieces that Gus Bradley and Tom Telesco are looking for on defense are versatile, athletic, hard-hitting pieces and that's what Kenneth Murray is."

GM: "Kenneth Murray's a good player, he can play two spots from outside to inside linebacker. A year ago that was kind of an issue for the Chargers, not having production from the linebackers, so now you get that."