Three Takeaways: Austin Johnson Hopes to Showcase Versatility with the Bolts

At 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, Johnson brings the necessary size and power to stop the run and get to the passer on game days. The former Tennessee Titan and Giant talked about where he played on the defensive line last year in the Giants' scheme and how he was able to showcase his versatility while in New York.

"I played predominantly nose [tackle], 0 [technique]," Johnson said. "I played a lot of positions. I ended up playing a 5 [technique], 4i [technique], inside of the tackle and outside of the tackle, just all over the place — and I felt comfortable doing that stuff. I feel like it's very easy for me to adapt to whatever position that I need to be out there. Wherever they want to put me, that's where I'll play."

As for where Johnson's preferred spot on the defensive line is, he explained he will play wherever the Chargers coaches ask him to play.