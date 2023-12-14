Khalil Mack Named Finalist for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Khalil Mack has been among the NFL's top players this season as he leads the league with 15.0 sacks.

The Chargers outside linebacker has also played the game the right way, too.

Mack on Thursday was named a finalist for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, an honor that recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

Mack is one of eight finalists for the award, which was created in 2014 to honor Art Rooney, Sr., the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer.

A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community -- Warrick Dunn, 2014 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award recipient Larry Fitzgerald, Pro Football Hall of Famer Curtis Martin and Leonard Wheeler — selected the eight finalists (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) from the 32 nominees.

The winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is determined by a vote of current NFL players. From the eight finalists, each team's players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.