Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

'So Many Touchdowns': Antonio Gates Ranks His 5 Favorite Touchdown Catches

Dec 07, 2023 at 03:30 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

AG5

Antonio Gates put up a plethora of prolific numbers in his NFL career.

The iconic Chargers tight end tallied 955 receptions for 11,841 yards — both totals that rank first in Chargers history.

But it is Gates' touchdown figures that stand out among the rest, as his 116 touchdown receptions are the most ever by a tight end in NFL history and the seventh-most touchdown catches by any player ever.

With Gates' induction into the Chargers Hall of Fame on the horizon this weekend, Chargers.com chatted with the Bolts legend ahead of his big day.

The mission? Have Gates pick out his five favorite touchdown catches of his career.

It wasn't an easy task.

"Just because I had so freaking many of them," Gates said with a laugh. "All of them were special and so many of them meant so much to me in so many different ways."

But Gates was able to whittle his list down to five. Without further ado, here they are:

Touchdown Catch No. 1

Week 10 in 2003 against the Vikings

You never forget your first.

Especially when you take the path less traveled that Gates did to get to the NFL.

Gates was a star athlete in college, but not on the gridiron. Instead, he was a dominant basketball player who helped Kent State go on a magical run to the Elite 8 in the 2002 NCAA Tournament.

But when his NBA dreams didn't work out, Gates opted to try his hand at the NFL. The Chargers pounced after Gates' first workout and ultimately ended up signing one of the greatest undrafted free agents in league history.

Gates made the team as a rookie but was a third stringer on the depth chart. Slowly but surely, Gates pushed for a bigger role and landed his first start in Week 5.

A little more than a month later, Gates found the end zone for the first time in his career on a 4-yard pass from Doug Flutie. The score came just before halftime as the Bolts rolled to a 42-28 win over the Vikings.

Photos: Antonio Gates 116 Career Touchdowns

Chargers TE Antonio Gates 116 career touchdown receptions ranks No. 1 all-time among tight ends, with the Bolts holding a 53-39 record when Gates found the endzone. Take a look back at each score from his legendary career.

Touchdown #1 | November 9, 2003 vs Minnesota | Passer: Doug Flutie
1 / 116

Touchdown #1 | November 9, 2003 vs Minnesota | Passer: Doug Flutie

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #2 | November 30, 2003 vs Kansas City | Passer: Doug Flutie
2 / 116

Touchdown #2 | November 30, 2003 vs Kansas City | Passer: Doug Flutie

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #3 | October 3, 2004 vs Tennessee | Passer: Drew Brees
3 / 116

Touchdown #3 | October 3, 2004 vs Tennessee | Passer: Drew Brees

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #4 | October 10, 2004 vs Jacksonville | Passer: Drew Brees
4 / 116

Touchdown #4 | October 10, 2004 vs Jacksonville | Passer: Drew Brees

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #5 | October 10, 2004 vs Jacksonville | Passer: Drew Brees
5 / 116

Touchdown #5 | October 10, 2004 vs Jacksonville | Passer: Drew Brees

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #6 | October 31, 2004 vs Oakland | Passer: Drew Brees
6 / 116

Touchdown #6 | October 31, 2004 vs Oakland | Passer: Drew Brees

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #7 | October 31, 2004 vs Oakland | Passer: Drew Brees
7 / 116

Touchdown #7 | October 31, 2004 vs Oakland | Passer: Drew Brees

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #8 | November 7, 2004 vs New Orleans | Passer: Drew Brees
8 / 116

Touchdown #8 | November 7, 2004 vs New Orleans | Passer: Drew Brees

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #9 | November 7, 2004 vs New Orleans | Passer: Drew Brees
9 / 116

Touchdown #9 | November 7, 2004 vs New Orleans | Passer: Drew Brees

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #10 | November 7, 2004 vs New Orleans | Passer: Drew Brees
10 / 116

Touchdown #10 | November 7, 2004 vs New Orleans | Passer: Drew Brees

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #11 | November 21, 2004 at Oakland | Passer: Drew Brees
11 / 116

Touchdown #11 | November 21, 2004 at Oakland | Passer: Drew Brees

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #12 | November 28, 2004 at Kansas City | Passer: Drew Brees
12 / 116

Touchdown #12 | November 28, 2004 at Kansas City | Passer: Drew Brees

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #13 | November 28, 2004 at Kansas City | Passer: Drew Brees
13 / 116

Touchdown #13 | November 28, 2004 at Kansas City | Passer: Drew Brees

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #14 | December 19, 2004 at Cleveland | Passer: Drew Brees
14 / 116

Touchdown #14 | December 19, 2004 at Cleveland | Passer: Drew Brees

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #15 | December 26, 2004 at Indianapolis | Passer: Drew Brees
15 / 116

Touchdown #15 | December 26, 2004 at Indianapolis | Passer: Drew Brees

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #16 | September 25, 2005 vs New York Giants | Passer: Drew Brees
16 / 116

Touchdown #16 | September 25, 2005 vs New York Giants | Passer: Drew Brees

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #17 | October 10, 2005 vs Pittsburgh | Passer: Drew Brees
17 / 116

Touchdown #17 | October 10, 2005 vs Pittsburgh | Passer: Drew Brees

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #18 | October 23, 2005 at Philadelphia | Passer: Drew Brees
18 / 116

Touchdown #18 | October 23, 2005 at Philadelphia | Passer: Drew Brees

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #19 | October 30, 2005 vs Kansas City | Passer: Drew Brees
19 / 116

Touchdown #19 | October 30, 2005 vs Kansas City | Passer: Drew Brees

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #20 | October 30, 2005 vs Kansas City | Passer: Drew Brees
20 / 116

Touchdown #20 | October 30, 2005 vs Kansas City | Passer: Drew Brees

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #21 | October 30, 2005 vs Kansas City | Passer: Drew Brees
21 / 116

Touchdown #21 | October 30, 2005 vs Kansas City | Passer: Drew Brees

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #22 | November 20, 2005 vs Buffalo | Passer: Drew Brees
22 / 116

Touchdown #22 | November 20, 2005 vs Buffalo | Passer: Drew Brees

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #23 | December 4, 2005 vs Oakland | Passer: Drew Brees
23 / 116

Touchdown #23 | December 4, 2005 vs Oakland | Passer: Drew Brees

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #24 | December 11, 2005 vs Miami | Passer: Drew Brees
24 / 116

Touchdown #24 | December 11, 2005 vs Miami | Passer: Drew Brees

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #25 | December 24, 2005 at Kansas City | Passer: Drew Brees
25 / 116

Touchdown #25 | December 24, 2005 at Kansas City | Passer: Drew Brees

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #26 | September 11, 2006 at Oakland | Passer: Philip Rivers
26 / 116

Touchdown #26 | September 11, 2006 at Oakland | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #27 | October 8, 2006 vs Pittsburgh | Passer: Philip Rivers
27 / 116

Touchdown #27 | October 8, 2006 vs Pittsburgh | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #28 | October 15, 2006 at San Francisco | Passer: Philip Rivers
28 / 116

Touchdown #28 | October 15, 2006 at San Francisco | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #29 | October 22, 2006 at Kansas City | Passer: Philip Rivers
29 / 116

Touchdown #29 | October 22, 2006 at Kansas City | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #30 | November 26, 2006 vs Oakland | Passer: LaDainian Tomlinson
30 / 116

Touchdown #30 | November 26, 2006 vs Oakland | Passer: LaDainian Tomlinson

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #31 | December 3, 2006 at Buffalo | Passer: Philip Rivers
31 / 116

Touchdown #31 | December 3, 2006 at Buffalo | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #32 | December 10, 2006 vs Denver | Passer: Philip Rivers
32 / 116

Touchdown #32 | December 10, 2006 vs Denver | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #33 | December 10, 2006 vs Denver | Passer: Philip Rivers
33 / 116

Touchdown #33 | December 10, 2006 vs Denver | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #34 | December 31, 2006 vs Arizona | Passer: Philip Rivers
34 / 116

Touchdown #34 | December 31, 2006 vs Arizona | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #35 | September 9, 2007 vs Chicago | Passer: LaDainian Tomlinson
35 / 116

Touchdown #35 | September 9, 2007 vs Chicago | Passer: LaDainian Tomlinson

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #36 | September 16, 2007 at New England | Passer: Philip Rivers
36 / 116

Touchdown #36 | September 16, 2007 at New England | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #37 | October 7, 2007 at Denver | Passer: Philip Rivers
37 / 116

Touchdown #37 | October 7, 2007 at Denver | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #38 | October 28, 2007 vs Houston | Passer: Philip Rivers
38 / 116

Touchdown #38 | October 28, 2007 vs Houston | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #39 | October 28, 2007 vs Houston | Passer: Philip Rivers
39 / 116

Touchdown #39 | October 28, 2007 vs Houston | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #40 | November 18, 2007 at Jacksonville | Passer: Philip Rivers
40 / 116

Touchdown #40 | November 18, 2007 at Jacksonville | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #41 | November 25, 2007 vs Baltimore | Passer: Philip Rivers
41 / 116

Touchdown #41 | November 25, 2007 vs Baltimore | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #42 | November 25, 2007 vs Baltimore | Passer: Philip Rivers
42 / 116

Touchdown #42 | November 25, 2007 vs Baltimore | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #43 | December 9, 2007 at Tennessee | Passer: Philip Rivers
43 / 116

Touchdown #43 | December 9, 2007 at Tennessee | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #44 | September 7, 2008 vs Carolina | Passer: Philip Rivers
44 / 116

Touchdown #44 | September 7, 2008 vs Carolina | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #45 | September 22, 2008 vs New York Jets | Passer: Philip Rivers
45 / 116

Touchdown #45 | September 22, 2008 vs New York Jets | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #46 | September 28, 2008 at Oakland | Passer: Philip Rivers
46 / 116

Touchdown #46 | September 28, 2008 at Oakland | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #47 | October 12, 2008 vs New England | Passer: Philip Rivers
47 / 116

Touchdown #47 | October 12, 2008 vs New England | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #48 | October 26, 2008 vs New Orleans in London | Passer: Philip Rivers
48 / 116

Touchdown #48 | October 26, 2008 vs New Orleans in London | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #49 | November 9, 2008 vs Kansas City | Passer: Philip Rivers
49 / 116

Touchdown #49 | November 9, 2008 vs Kansas City | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #50 | December 21, 2008 at Tampa Bay | Passer: Philip Rivers
50 / 116

Touchdown #50 | December 21, 2008 at Tampa Bay | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #51 | December 21, 2008 at Tampa Bay | Passer: Philip Rivers
51 / 116

Touchdown #51 | December 21, 2008 at Tampa Bay | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #52 | October 4, 2009 at Pittsburgh | Passer: Philip Rivers
52 / 116

Touchdown #52 | October 4, 2009 at Pittsburgh | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #53 | October 4, 2009 at Pittsburgh | Passer: Philip Rivers
53 / 116

Touchdown #53 | October 4, 2009 at Pittsburgh | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #54 | November 29, 2009 vs Kansas City | Passer: Philip Rivers
54 / 116

Touchdown #54 | November 29, 2009 vs Kansas City | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #55 | November 29, 2009 vs Kansas City | Passer: Philip Rivers
55 / 116

Touchdown #55 | November 29, 2009 vs Kansas City | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Greg Ronlov/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #56 | December 13, 2009 at Dallas | Passer: Philip Rivers
56 / 116

Touchdown #56 | December 13, 2009 at Dallas | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #57 | December 20, 2009 vs Cincinnati | Passer: Philip Rivers
57 / 116

Touchdown #57 | December 20, 2009 vs Cincinnati | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #58 | December 25, 2009 at Tennessee | Passer: Philip Rivers
58 / 116

Touchdown #58 | December 25, 2009 at Tennessee | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #59 | January 3, 2010 vs Washington | Passer: Philip Rivers
59 / 116

Touchdown #59 | January 3, 2010 vs Washington | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #60 | September 13, 2010 at Kansas City | Passer: Philip Rivers
60 / 116

Touchdown #60 | September 13, 2010 at Kansas City | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #61 | September 19, 2010 vs Jacksonville | Passer: Philip Rivers
61 / 116

Touchdown #61 | September 19, 2010 vs Jacksonville | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #62 | September 19, 2010 vs Jacksonville | Passer: Philip Rivers
62 / 116

Touchdown #62 | September 19, 2010 vs Jacksonville | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #63 | September 26, 2010 at Seattle | Passer: Philip Rivers
63 / 116

Touchdown #63 | September 26, 2010 at Seattle | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #64 | October 3, 2010 vs Arizona | Passer: Philip Rivers
64 / 116

Touchdown #64 | October 3, 2010 vs Arizona | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #65 | October 3, 2010 vs Arizona | Passer: Philip Rivers
65 / 116

Touchdown #65 | October 3, 2010 vs Arizona | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #66 | October 10, 2010 at Oakland | Passer: Philip Rivers
66 / 116

Touchdown #66 | October 10, 2010 at Oakland | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #67 | October 24, 2010 vs New England | Passer: Philip Rivers
67 / 116

Touchdown #67 | October 24, 2010 vs New England | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Greg Ronlov/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #68 | October 31, 2010 vs Tennessee | Passer: Philip Rivers
68 / 116

Touchdown #68 | October 31, 2010 vs Tennessee | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #69 | December 5, 2010 vs Oakland | Passer: Philip Rivers
69 / 116

Touchdown #69 | December 5, 2010 vs Oakland | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Greg Ronlov/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #70 | October 23, 2011 at New York Jets | Passer: Philip Rivers
70 / 116

Touchdown #70 | October 23, 2011 at New York Jets | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #71 | November 6, 2011 vs Green Bay | Passer: Philip Rivers
71 / 116

Touchdown #71 | November 6, 2011 vs Green Bay | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #72 | November 20, 2011 at Chicago | Passer: Philip Rivers
72 / 116

Touchdown #72 | November 20, 2011 at Chicago | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #73 | November 27, 2011 vs Denver | Passer: Philip Rivers
73 / 116

Touchdown #73 | November 27, 2011 vs Denver | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #74 | December 11, 2011 vs Buffalo | Passer: Philip Rivers
74 / 116

Touchdown #74 | December 11, 2011 vs Buffalo | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #75 | December 11, 2011 vs Buffalo | Passer: Philip Rivers
75 / 116

Touchdown #75 | December 11, 2011 vs Buffalo | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #76 | January 1, 2012 at Oakland | Passer: Philip Rivers
76 / 116

Touchdown #76 | January 1, 2012 at Oakland | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #77 | October 15, 2012 vs Denver | Passer: Philip Rivers
77 / 116

Touchdown #77 | October 15, 2012 vs Denver | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #78 | October 15, 2012 vs Denver | Passer: Philip Rivers
78 / 116

Touchdown #78 | October 15, 2012 vs Denver | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #79 | November 1, 2012 vs Kansas City | Passer: Philip Rivers
79 / 116

Touchdown #79 | November 1, 2012 vs Kansas City | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Greg Ronlov/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #80 | November 11, 2012 at Tampa Bay | Passer: Philip Rivers
80 / 116

Touchdown #80 | November 11, 2012 at Tampa Bay | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #81 | December 16, 2012 vs Carolina | Passer: Philip Rivers
81 / 116

Touchdown #81 | December 16, 2012 vs Carolina | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Greg Ronlov/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #82 | December 23, 2012 at New York Jets | Passer: Philip Rivers
82 / 116

Touchdown #82 | December 23, 2012 at New York Jets | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #83 | December 30, 2012 vs Oakland | Passer: Philip Rivers
83 / 116

Touchdown #83 | December 30, 2012 vs Oakland | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #84 | September 22, 2013 at Tennessee | Passer: Philip Rivers
84 / 116

Touchdown #84 | September 22, 2013 at Tennessee | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #85 | September 29, 2013 vs Dallas | Passer: Philip Rivers
85 / 116

Touchdown #85 | September 29, 2013 vs Dallas | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #86 | November 17, 2013 at Miami | Passer: Philip Rivers
86 / 116

Touchdown #86 | November 17, 2013 at Miami | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #87 | December 29, 2013 vs Kansas City | Passer: Philip Rivers
87 / 116

Touchdown #87 | December 29, 2013 vs Kansas City | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Greg Ronlov/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #88 | September 14, 2014 vs Seattle | Passer: Philip Rivers
88 / 116

Touchdown #88 | September 14, 2014 vs Seattle | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #89 | September 14, 2014 vs Seattle | Passer: Philip Rivers
89 / 116

Touchdown #89 | September 14, 2014 vs Seattle | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #90 | September 14, 2014 vs Seattle | Passer: Philip Rivers
90 / 116

Touchdown #90 | September 14, 2014 vs Seattle | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #91 | October 5, 2014 vs New York Jets | Passer: Philip Rivers
91 / 116

Touchdown #91 | October 5, 2014 vs New York Jets | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #92 | October 5, 2014 vs New York Jets | Passer: Philip Rivers
92 / 116

Touchdown #92 | October 5, 2014 vs New York Jets | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #93 | October 12, 2014 at Oakland | Passer: Philip Rivers
93 / 116

Touchdown #93 | October 12, 2014 at Oakland | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #94 | October 19, 2014 vs Kansas City | Passer: Philip Rivers
94 / 116

Touchdown #94 | October 19, 2014 vs Kansas City | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #95 | October 23, 2014 at Denver | Passer: Philip Rivers
95 / 116

Touchdown #95 | October 23, 2014 at Denver | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #96 | October 23, 2014 at Denver | Passer: Philip Rivers
96 / 116

Touchdown #96 | October 23, 2014 at Denver | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #97 | December 14, 2014 vs Denver | Passer: Philip Rivers
97 / 116

Touchdown #97 | December 14, 2014 vs Denver | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #98 | December 20, 2014 at San Francisco | Passer: Philip Rivers
98 / 116

Touchdown #98 | December 20, 2014 at San Francisco | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #99 | December 20, 2014 at San Francisco | Passer: Philip Rivers
99 / 116

Touchdown #99 | December 20, 2014 at San Francisco | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #100 | October 12, 2015 vs Pittsburgh | Passer: Philip Rivers
100 / 116

Touchdown #100 | October 12, 2015 vs Pittsburgh | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Greg Ronlov/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #101 | October 12, 2015 vs Pittsburgh | Passer: Philip Rivers
101 / 116

Touchdown #101 | October 12, 2015 vs Pittsburgh | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #102 | November 29, 2015 at Jacksonville | Passer: Philip Rivers
102 / 116

Touchdown #102 | November 29, 2015 at Jacksonville | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #103 | November 29, 2015 at Jacksonville | Passer: Philip Rivers
103 / 116

Touchdown #103 | November 29, 2015 at Jacksonville | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #104 | January 3, 2016 at Denver | Passer: Philip Rivers
104 / 116

Touchdown #104 | January 3, 2016 at Denver | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #105 | September 18, 2016 vs Jacksonville | Passer: Philip Rivers
105 / 116

Touchdown #105 | September 18, 2016 vs Jacksonville | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #106 | October 9, 2016 at Oakland | Passer: Philip Rivers
106 / 116

Touchdown #106 | October 9, 2016 at Oakland | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #107 | October 30, 2016 at Denver | Passer: Philip Rivers
107 / 116

Touchdown #107 | October 30, 2016 at Denver | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #108 | November 6, 2016 vs Tennessee | Passer: Philip Rivers
108 / 116

Touchdown #108 | November 6, 2016 vs Tennessee | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #109 | November 13, 2016 vs Miami | Passer: Philip Rivers
109 / 116

Touchdown #109 | November 13, 2016 vs Miami | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #110 | December 24, 2016 at Cleveland | Passer: Philip Rivers
110 / 116

Touchdown #110 | December 24, 2016 at Cleveland | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #111 | January 1, 2017 vs Kansas City | Passer: Philip Rivers
111 / 116

Touchdown #111 | January 1, 2017 vs Kansas City | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #112 | September 17, 2017 vs Miami | Passer: Philip Rivers | *SETS NFL RECORD FOR TOUCHDOWNS BY A TIGHT END*
112 / 116

Touchdown #112 | September 17, 2017 vs Miami | Passer: Philip Rivers | *SETS NFL RECORD FOR TOUCHDOWNS BY A TIGHT END*

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #113 | December 16, 2017 at Kansas City | Passer: Philip Rivers
113 / 116

Touchdown #113 | December 16, 2017 at Kansas City | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #114 | December 24, 2017 at New York Jets | Passer: Philip Rivers
114 / 116

Touchdown #114 | December 24, 2017 at New York Jets | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #115 | September 30, 2018 vs San Francisco | Passer: Philip Rivers
115 / 116

Touchdown #115 | September 30, 2018 vs San Francisco | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Stephanie Romero/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #116 | November 18, 2018 vs Denver | Passer: Philip Rivers
116 / 116

Touchdown #116 | November 18, 2018 vs Denver | Passer: Philip Rivers

(Greg Ronlov/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Gates said his rookie season was a combination of being both a blur and a surreal experience.

"My very first catch was one thing," Gates said. "But my first touchdown was like, 'OK, I can play in this league.'

"But at that point, I was more inching towards being a starter than being a star," Gates added.

Gates caught touchdown passes from four different players in his career, with Doug Flutie tossing him his first two.

"He was such a mentor because Doug had played at a high level for so long," Gates said. "Doug was a fan favorite and everybody loved him."

Gates ended his rookie season with 24 catches for 389 yards and two scores.

That was a decent stat line for a tight end back then. It was even more impressive considering Gates had been out of football since high school.

But Gates didn't have to wait long to start making a real impact. His touchdown total was about to skyrocket.

Touchdown Catch No. 14

Week 15 in 2004 against the Browns

By the time the 2004 season was underway, Gates was entrenched as the Bolts starter at tight end.

Both the second-year player — and the Chargers — were thriving.

Entering a Week 15 road clash with the Browns, Gates had racked up 11 touchdown catches. That stretch included a trio of multi-score games, including a three-touchdown performance against the Saints in Week 9.

And with the Chargers sitting at 10-3, they rolled into Cleveland looking for a win that would give them their first division title since 1994.

But with the temperature at 18 degrees and the wind gusting at 30 miles per hour, the wind chill in Cleveland at kickoff felt like minus-10. And we haven't mentioned the snow that covered the field.

Gates joked that he wondered if he could brave the elements.

"The Chargers hadn't won the AFC West in 10 years," Gates said of his motivation. "But it was so cold and my hands were so numb. I was a basketball player, man. That weather was ridiculous."

Gates' response? Only the longest touchdown reception of his entire career.

With the Bolts up 7-0 late in the second quarter, Gates actually lined up at fullback behind the left side of Drew Brees, who faked a handoff.

Gates ran a wheel route up the left sideline and was all alone as Brees found him for a 72-yard touchdown catch in the snow globe conditions.

It might have been the fastest anyone had seen Gates run.

"I was running so fast to get back to the heaters," Gates said with a chuckle.

Gates' touchdown helped the Chargers to a 21-0 victory and that AFC West crown.

The Bolts finished 12-4, their best record since the 1979 season.

"2004, man, that was just a fun time," Gates said.

Gates finished with double-digit touchdown totals in 2004 and 2005, noting that playing with Brees was one of the highlights of his career.

"Drew was unbelievable," Gates said. "That's someone who epitomizes the [quarterback] position and the ability to lead.

"I had my best years with Drew," Gates added. "Even all those phenomenal years I had with Philip [Rivers], my best years of my career were with Drew."

Touchdown Catch No. 15

Week 16 in 2004 against the Colts

Gates' touchdown catch against Cleveland gave him a dozen in 2004, tying him for the single-season record for tight ends.

Another score meant the record would belong to Gates in only his second NFL season.

Sure enough, caught his 13th touchdown the very next week on the road against the Colts in the third quarter. It came on a shovel pass up the middle as Gates once again lined up as a fullback.

Gates recalled the whirlwind of emotions he felt almost 20 years ago.

"That was my second year and I became the all-time [single-season] leader. That's crazy," Gates said.

He later added: "None of that stuff ever even registered to me. I was just playing. I was a college basketball player, and that's what makes this thing so unique, but I was also a competitor, right? You don't get to these levels without believing you're the best. But I didn't even know how many touchdowns a tight end had [in a single season]."

Up until that point, the record of 12 touchdowns by a tight end was shared by multiple players including Mike Ditka, who first set the mark back in 1961.

Gates said he had to learn some football history on the fly.

"I didn't even know Mike Ditka played tight end," Gates said. "I just thought he was the old coach of the Bears. That's all I knew."

Antonio Gates to be Inducted into 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame

The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center.

The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
1 / 31

The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
2 / 31

The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
3 / 31

The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
4 / 31

The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
5 / 31

The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
6 / 31

The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
7 / 31

The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
8 / 31

The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
9 / 31

The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
10 / 31

The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
11 / 31

The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
12 / 31

The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
13 / 31

The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
14 / 31

The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
15 / 31

The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
16 / 31

The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
17 / 31

The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
18 / 31

The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
19 / 31

The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
20 / 31

The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
21 / 31

The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
22 / 31

The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
23 / 31

The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
24 / 31

The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
25 / 31

The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
26 / 31

The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
27 / 31

The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
28 / 31

The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
29 / 31

The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
30 / 31

The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
31 / 31

The Los Angeles Chargers surprise Antonio Gates as their 2023 Chargers Hall of Fame inductee on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Gates' record of 13 scores stood alone until 2009 when Vernon Davis matched him. And their shared record tumbled in 2011 when Rob Gronkowski caught a whopping 18 touchdown passes, a single-season mark for a tight end that still stands today.

Gates is just fine with the fact that others tied, and eventually surpassed, his single-season record.

He also knows that he helped transform how the modern tight end impacts the game, something that is much more common now — two decades after Gates initially came into the NFL.

"When I did it, it was so different," Gates said. "Now, tight ends get all these stats. But back then, tight ends were going to the Pro Bowl only averaging four or five touchdowns.

"Respectfully, I revolutionized the position in terms of scoring," Gates added.

Touchdown Catch No. 95

Week 8 in 2014 against the Broncos

This one is more about a specific game rather than a touchdown.

Either way, it involved Gates once again etching his name in the record books.

By this point in his career, Gates was an eight-time Pro Bowler who had also earned First-Team All-Pro honors three times. There were also three Second-Team All-Pro accolades on his resumé.

Gates was closing in on 100 career touchdowns midway through the 2014 season, but was also staring down Lance Alworth's franchise receiving yards record. He began the year less than 400 yards from passing the legendary wide receiver.

And by the time Week 8 rolled around, Gates was less than 30 yards away. He passed Alworth with an acrobatic stumbling catch down the middle for 31 yards late in the second quarter.

"It felt important to represent someone of that magnitude the right way," Gates said of Alworth. "He always set the standard on how you carry yourself as a person and as a player.

"To move up as the all-time leader for a franchise, you can't really script those things," Gates added. "You just know there were a whole bunch of good players that come through the league and that franchise, and it just makes you thankful that it happened."

True to form, however, Gates tacked on a pair of touchdowns — Nos. 95 and 96 — of his career.

That performance was one of 16 multi-score games between Rivers and Gates, a duo that ranks third all-time (including second among quarterbacks and tight ends) with 89 touchdown connections.

"Philip was my guy. We were locker neighbors for over a decade," Gates said. "Playing with him, it was a brotherhood, but he was my brother from another mother.

"We were so different, but we wanted the same thing out of the game of football," Gates added. "We had the same passion about winning and doing our best to change the franchise."

Touchdown Catch No. 112

Week 2 in 2017 against the Dolphins

You knew Gates wasn't going to leave this one off.

Not when it solidified him as arguably the greatest tight end in NFL history.

Before we get into this historic touchdown, however, let's go back a bit.

Gates caught his 111th career touchdown in the second quarter of Week 17 during the 2016 season. That's score tied him with Tony Gonzalez for the most ever by a tight end.

And try and try as the Bolts might, they couldn't get Gates into the end zone (and the record books) against Kansas City.

Gates said his career likely would have been finished if he had caught No. 112 against the Chiefs at home in the 2016 season finale.

"We were trying to get it that game. And then I probably would have just retired and been done," Gates said. "But I needed one touchdown and I was like, 'You can't retire!' It was just one touchdown."

So, Gates returned for the 2017 season with his sights set on Gonzalez's mark.

And in Week 2, on second-and-goal from the 7 in the third quarter, Gates etched his name into the record books against Miami.

The play, Gates remembered, called for him to run a quick double move. Instead, he dug way back into his basketball tool kit and simply boxed out a defender while going up for Rivers' pinpoint pass.

"I stuttered based on the coverage. It was an out-and-up [route], but there was no point in me running out," Gates said. "I just said, 'Let me get to this area.' I couldn't even draw that up if I wanted to, I just drew it up on my own."

Gates Breaks NFL Record

Take a look through the top photos of Antonio Gates' record breaking 112th touchdown. He now holds the record for most TDs all-time by a TE (passing Tony Gonzalez). 

img_0715.jpg
1 / 30
Lucas Stevenson/NFL
ap_17260795824349.jpg
2 / 30
Mark J. Terrill/AP Images
ap_17260795825707.jpg
3 / 30
Mark J. Terrill/AP Images
photo_sep_17_2_53_07_pm_1.jpg
4 / 30
Lucas Stevenson/NFL
photo_sep_17_2_53_07_pm_3.jpg
5 / 30
Lucas Stevenson/NFL
ap_17260795669913.jpg
6 / 30
Mark J. Terrill/AP Images
091717_miavslac_gr_130.jpg
7 / 30
Greg Ronlov
photo_sep_17_2_53_10_pm.jpg
8 / 30
Lucas Stevenson/NFL
091717_miavslac_gr_131.jpg
9 / 30
Greg Ronlov
ap_17260793506792.jpg
10 / 30
Denis Poroy/AP Images
photo_sep_17_2_53_12_pm_1.jpg
11 / 30
Lucas Stevenson/NFL
photo_sep_17_2_53_12_pm_2.jpg
12 / 30
Lucas Stevenson/NFL
ap_17260798080569.jpg
13 / 30
Denis Poroy/AP Images
photo_sep_17_2_53_13_pm_2.jpg
14 / 30
Lucas Stevenson/NFL
ap_17260798108019.jpg
15 / 30
Denis Poroy/AP Images
091717_miavslac_gr_133.jpg
16 / 30
Greg Ronlov
091717_mavslac_mn_415.jpg
17 / 30
091717_mavslac_mn_421.jpg
18 / 30
091717_mavslac_mn_432.jpg
19 / 30
img_0713.jpg
20 / 30
img_0714_1.jpg
21 / 30
ap_17260802874433.jpg
22 / 30
Denis Poroy/AP Images
ap_17260807041933.jpg
23 / 30
Mark J. Terrill/AP Images
091717_mavslac_mn_270.jpg
24 / 30
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
091717_mavslac_mn_439.jpg
25 / 30
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
091717_mavslac_mn_440.jpg
26 / 30
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
091717_mavslac_mn_445.jpg
27 / 30
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
091717_mavslac_mn_447.jpg
28 / 30
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
091717_mavslac_mn_449.jpg
29 / 30
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
091717_mavslac_mn_453.jpg
30 / 30
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Gates lay on the ground in the end zone with his hands raised to the sky. Keenan Allen was the first teammate to greet him, ultimately starting the dogpile on Gates.

Others followed as Gates was mobbed the whole way back to the sideline, including a long embrace from Rivers.

"I was tearing up," Gates said. "And never in a million years did I think I would ever cry about anything related to football, especially in the middle of the game.

"It was just bottled up," Gates added. "That was such a big moment with my teammates celebrating and jumping all over me."

Gates would go on to add four more touchdown catches over the next two seasons to bring his illustrious total to 116.

That touchdown total helped Gates be an easy choice for the Chargers Hall of Fame.

And it's a record that will also give him a gold jacket in the Pro Football Hall of Fame at some point, too.

Related Content

news

JoJo Wooden to Represent Bolts at NFL's Accelerator Program

The Chargers Director of Player Personnel is in his 11th season with the organization  
news

Week 14 Injury Report | Chargers vs. Broncos: Leonard Misses Practice Again

Take a look at the Week 14 Injury Report ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos
news

Week 14 Game Picks: Chargers or Broncos?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 14 AFC West matchup between the Chargers and Broncos
news

Pronosticos de la Semana 14: Chargers o Broncos?

Los expertos de la NFL han hecho sus pronosticos sobre quién creen que ganará el enfrentamiento de la Semana 14 entre los Chargers y los Broncos

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Tanner Muse on Injured Reserve; Sign Blake Lynch to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed linebacker Tanner Muse on Reserve/Injured and signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Packers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 10:00am at Lambeau Field.
news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4

Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss 

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 5:15pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. The team also signed center Cameron Tom and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade J.C. Jackson to New England Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Slayer

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 3, follow wide receiver Keenan Allen as he makes history in his 11th NFL season. Find out how Allen has managed to stay so dominant for so long and why his connection with quarterback Justin Herbert is among the most special in football.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 3

Get an inside look into how wide receiver Keenan Allen is breaking records and putting up career-best numbers in Year 11 on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Cornerback Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton.
news

Chargers Place Corey Linsley and JT Woods on Non-Football Illness List; Sign Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed center Corey Linsley on Reserve/ Injured and safety JT Woods on Reserve/Non-Football Illness. The team signed safety Dean Marlowe and safety AJ Finley to the active roster. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and downgraded outside linebacker Joey Bosa to doubtful.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
Latest News
Advertising