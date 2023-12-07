'So Many Touchdowns': Antonio Gates Ranks His 5 Favorite Touchdown Catches

Touchdown Catch No. 95

Week 8 in 2014 against the Broncos

This one is more about a specific game rather than a touchdown.

Either way, it involved Gates once again etching his name in the record books.

By this point in his career, Gates was an eight-time Pro Bowler who had also earned First-Team All-Pro honors three times. There were also three Second-Team All-Pro accolades on his resumé.

Gates was closing in on 100 career touchdowns midway through the 2014 season, but was also staring down Lance Alworth's franchise receiving yards record. He began the year less than 400 yards from passing the legendary wide receiver.

And by the time Week 8 rolled around, Gates was less than 30 yards away. He passed Alworth with an acrobatic stumbling catch down the middle for 31 yards late in the second quarter.

"It felt important to represent someone of that magnitude the right way," Gates said of Alworth. "He always set the standard on how you carry yourself as a person and as a player.

"To move up as the all-time leader for a franchise, you can't really script those things," Gates added. "You just know there were a whole bunch of good players that come through the league and that franchise, and it just makes you thankful that it happened."

True to form, however, Gates tacked on a pair of touchdowns — Nos. 95 and 96 — of his career.

That performance was one of 16 multi-score games between Rivers and Gates, a duo that ranks third all-time (including second among quarterbacks and tight ends) with 89 touchdown connections.

"Philip was my guy. We were locker neighbors for over a decade," Gates said. "Playing with him, it was a brotherhood, but he was my brother from another mother.