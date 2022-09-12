5 Takeaways: Mack, Defense Thrive Late in Win Over Raiders

"We had to knuckle up," Mack said. "Especially in the fourth quarter against Derek. I've seen him do it many times in the fourth quarter, and I know what it's going to take."

"Just playing ball, man. The coverage guys were doing an excellent job," mack later added. "It's been awhile since I've got coverage sacks. They were balling. I know Derek was looking for [Davante Adams]. They had a special game."

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said the defense's performance down the stretch is what the Bolts envisioned when they revamped their defense this offseason.

"Our defense rose to the occasion today," Staley said, "When they got the ball, and it's 24-19, and they have a chance to finish the game, your defense has to come through and close it out, and that's exactly what happened today for us."

Overall, Mack and Bosa combined 4.5 sacks, with five QB hits and a pair of forced fumbles.

Chargers safety Derwin James, Jr., summed up his first game with Mack as a teammate.

"Three sacks? Bro, come on. He's different," James said. "He's an alpha, a dog, a leader in the locker room. It's everything. He's the complete package and we're lucky to have him."

Staley said Mack's performance was something he's seen before in previous stops.

"There's nothing extra with Khalil Mack," Staley said. "Khalil Mack is that way all the time. This is just your first time seeing it."

The win was sweet for Mack, who missed more than half of the 2021 season due to injury.

"Just understanding what last year was with it being cut short and not being able to be myself on the field," Mack said. "I was looking forward to this game."

Yet with a short turnaround on deck, Mack was already turning the page to focus on Thursday's primetime game against the Chiefs.

"It's just one game," Mack said. "Anybody can have one good game, so what? Onto the next one."

One final note: the Chargers allowed just 64 rushing yards Sunday, which would have been their third-lowest total from a season ago.

2. Justin Herbert wasn't sacked

While Bosa and Mack filled up the stat sheet (and secured the win), the Raiders elite tandem of Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones were shut out in the sack department.

That duo combined for three hits on Justin Herbert, but the Bolts offensive line prevented them from bringing down the Chargers quarterback with the ball.

"It was a hard-fought game in the trenches," said Chargers right tackle Trey Pipkins III. "This game is going to be a good indicator of how tough and rugged this division is.

"Anytime you don't give up any sacks, you feel good," Pipkins added. "But there are some pressures and stuff we can avoid. You have to look at it honestly with yourself and make sure you can improve on it."

Center Corey Linsley said he was proud of how the Chargers bookends — Pipkins and Rashawn Slater — held up in pass protection.

"I felt like Rashawn gets a lot of publicity deservingly, he's a dude out there," Linsley said. "Trey, for him to step up like he did, show out. Those are elite edge rushers.

"I'm sure if you watch the film, I'm sure we had some help on certain plays but there's going to be a time where you have to step up, and they did," Linsley added. "It's awesome."

Staley credited the entire offensive unit for helping mitigate Jones and Crosby, a duo with 130-plus combined sacks.

"Well, the reason why Maxx and Chandler have a lot of chatter is because they've earned it. They're two of the top players in the league. Certainly, at the front of our minds," Staley said. "They both played really good games for them. They're just really tough play to against. It takes all 11 to be able to take on those two guys.

"I thought that our offense really competed," Staley added. "I thought that our O-line, [guard] Zion [Johnson] in his first start, just going out there against a group like that and being able to perform. Those five guys playing together, our protection plan, that was outstanding."

Herbert played a role in the zero sacks, too, using his athleticism to scramble around and evade pressure.

The quarterback was on point to kick off Year 3, throwing for 279 yards with three scores and no interceptions. His passer rating was 129.4, the fourth-best mark of his young career.

"Justin using his legs and the receivers and backs doing a good job of getting open. It was a tough game," Staley said. "It was just one of those tough NFL football games today. A well-played game by both teams."

Herbert added: "No sacks, we moved the ball well, we ran the ball well. We needed to be more consistent in the second half, but I thought the offensive line played really well today."

3. Team effort in Allen's absence

Keenan Allen flashed his usual skillset in the opening half, with four catches for 66 yards.

But the wide receiver's day was cut short with a hamstring injury, and he said after the game he will "possibly" play Thursday in Kansas City.

With Allen missing more than half the game, Herbert spread the ball around to multiple playmakers. In fact, seven different players were targeted four times by Herbert throughout the game.