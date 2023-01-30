5 Takeaways: What New OC Kellen Moore Brings to the Bolts

2. Moore's offenses have been elite

Although he's only 34 years old, Moore already has four seasons as an offensive coordinator on his resumé.

And he helped guide one of the league's top offenses in his four seasons in Dallas.

The Cowboys had the league's No. 1 offense in terms of yards per game (2019 and 2021) and led the league in points scored in 2021 with 31.2 per game.

From 2019-2022, the Cowboys ranked second in total yards and points scored behind only the Chiefs in that timespan.

Dallas was also third in total first downs (2,279) and tied for sixth in offensive touchdowns (317).

On a more advanced level, the numbers showed that the Cowboys were a top-tier offense when Moore was calling the plays.

From 2019-2022, Dallas ranked eighth in EPA/play (0.049) and ninth in EPA/dropback (0.110). EPA stands for Expected Points Added and is a metric that defines that value of each play by the effect it has on the offense's likelihood to score.

Whether you look at basic stats or more analytical ones, the numbers show Moore had plenty of success with the Cowboys.

3. Pushing the ball down the field

The Chargers offense could be ready to air it out a bit more this season.

In Moore's four seasons in Dallas, the Cowboys ranked seventh overall by averaging 7.50 yards per pass attempt.

If we only count the past three seasons with Herbert under center, the Chargers rank 19th in the same stat at 7.13 yards per attempt.