Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

5 Takeaways From Derrick Ansley's Media Availability

Mar 02, 2023 at 11:37 AM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

DA

The Bolts have a new defensive coordinator, as the team announced Monday that they have elevated Derrick Ansley to that role.

Ansley, who spent the past two seasons as the Chargers secondary coach, held a media availability earlier this week.

Here are five takeaways from Ansley's media availability:

1. He's fired up for the move

Most people are excited when they get a promotion.

Ansley's enthusiasm was on a whole different level earlier this week.

"I don't think words can describe how I feel about this opportunity," Ansley said. "You guys know how I feel about [Chargers Head] Coach [Brandon] Staley, our relationship goes way back.

"I'm thankful to the organization – the Spanos Family, [Chargers General Manager] Tom [Telesco], Brandon – for believing in me and giving me this opportunity to lead the defensive unit this year, in 2023, and beyond," Ansley added.

The 41-year-old Ansley is known for his passion and commitment, and that was on full display earlier this week.

2. In alignment with Staley

It's no secret that Staley is a defensive-minded head coach, one who also calls the plays on that side of the ball.

But that doesn't mean Ansley's role is minimized. In fact, Ansley's voice and leadership will be crucial as he helps get everyone aligned with Staley's vision for the defense.

"The first thing is to be an extension of Coach Staley, be a support staff for him," Ansley said. "Making sure that whatever he needs on a day-to-day basis, a weekly basis, on gameday, post-gameday, to make sure that he can do his job at a high level and be another set of eyes to support him and his vision of the defense through the way that we see it, just be an extra set our hands.

"Also, coach our guys, like we've been doing," Ansley added. "Nothing will change in the identification factor of the players, coaching them and developing them like we've been for the first two years."

3. Players support him

Speaking of the player, a big name gave Ansley a special shoutout on Twitter after his promotion was announced.

Ansley noted that James' leadership and play is vital to the defense, and that it was special to get recognition from a team captain.

"He definitely is the leader. He's the heartbeat of our defense, of our secondary, even our team," Ansley said. "He's the mentality that walks around the building, always in an upbeat spirit. For him to sign-off on that, it's a testament to our relationship.

"We've had a great relationship since Day 1. I've known him for a while, going back to college. He's been the same guy every single day," Ansley added. "That brought some excitement to me, seeing him do that."

4. Working with Donatell

Ansley's elevation led to other movement on staff, as his former role was filled by Tommy Donatell.

Now the Passing Game Coordinator/Secondary coach, Donatell was the assistant secondary coach under Ansley for the past two seasons.

"Well-deserved. Tommy is sharp. He's a guy whose arrow is on the up rise," Ansley said. "He's very professional, very knowledgeable on the backend and the front. This promotion was warranted.

"We all know what we have in him, the organization knows what they have in him," Ansley added. "It's awesome to see a guy work his way up through the organization and get an opportunity to be successful."

The secondary flourished under Ansley and Donatell in 2021, as the Bolts ranked seventh in the league with just 200.4 passing yards allowed per game.

5. Ready to impact the entire defense

Ansley has been a coordinator before at the college level, as he was the University of Tennessee's defensive coordinator & defensive backs coach in 2019 and 2020.

And he knows that the focus is now on impacting the entire defense, not just his position group.

Ansley said he's hand a hand in that over the past two years but is ready to take it to another level.

"football is all about relationships – player-to-coach, coach-to-player. Players just want you to be real with them, no matter if that's at the college level or the pro game," Ansley said. "Give them the information that they need to be successful.

He later added:

"That's one thing that Coach Staley preaches, that he wants coaches to touch the whole team. As position coaches, we coach special teams guys, as well, with [Chargers Special Teams Coordinator] Coach [Ryan] Ficken, in some aspects of our roles. Those things won't change, our relationships with all of those guys. If anything, they're intensified moving forward."

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

5 Takeaways: Staley on New Coordinators, 2023 Goals and Salyer's Future

Here are the key takeaways from  Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley's chat with local media members Tuesday afternoon in Indianapolis

news

Will Tight Ends Be the Deepest Position in the Draft?

The NFL Network analyst broke down prospects and offered insight to what the Bolts could do with the 21st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

news

5 Takeaways: What We Learned from Kellen Moore Today

The Chargers Offensive Coordinator held his first media availability Wednesday and shared his excitement on Justin Herbert and his vision for the Bolts offense

news

5 Takeaways: What New OC Kellen Moore Brings to the Bolts

The Chargers on Monday agreed to terms with Moore, who is 34 years old but has plenty of recent success in the NFL

news

5 Takeaways from Tom Telesco's Year-End Press Conference

The Chargers General Manager recapped the 2022 season and looked ahead to the offseason on Thursday morning

news

5 Takeaways from Brandon Staley's Year-End Press Conference

The Chargers Head Coach covered a variety of topics over 40 minutes on Wednesday morning

news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Endure Bitter End in Wild Card Loss

The Bolts couldn't hold a double-digit halftime lead as they saw their season come to an end in Jacksonville.

news

Final Thoughts: Justin Herbert Ready for Playoff Debut

"It is always fun playing in January, and hopefully in February. That is when the memorable football happens. We're doing everything we can to just be our best."

news

Bolts Turn Attention to Jaguars, Staley Provides Update on Mike Williams

Chargers will alter weekly practice plan ahead of Saturday night's Wild Card game in Jacksonville

news

Final Thoughts: Bolts Locked In on Broncos, Not Other Games

"Our mind can't be in two places. That's not how competition works. Our full focus is going to be on Denver and playing our best football."

news

Chargers Fully Focused on 5th Seed Ahead of Week 18 Finale

"Our approach is definitely going to get shot to win this ballgame and play as well as we can play heading into the playoffs. I think that there's certainly an advantage to be in the No. 5 seed."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Latest News
Advertising