5 Takeaways: Chargers Use Late Surge to Get Past Texans

4. Fox, interior defenders get plenty of pressure

The Chargers defense recorded four sacks on Davis Mills in Week 4, three of which came from the interior of the defensive line.

Morgan Fox, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Jerry Tillery all got to Mills, with Tillery forcing a fumble on his sack.

And on the 10 quarterback hits Mills took, the three players above were credited with five of them.

"You know everyone was just rushing well, the back end was holding up, getting their guys covered, gave us a little bit more time," Fox said. "Guys were really communicating on our games, running games really well.

"We started to get a good feel for the protection and kind of what games we could run and what we couldn't," Fox added. "Guys really just talking it out and just trusting each other, you know covering each other really well so everyone just started working together and it clicked."

Khalil Mack had a sack, but his other quarterback hit came on the first drive when he maneuvered inside to rattle Mills and force a pick by Nasir Adderley.

Fox sacked Mills almost midway through the first quarter but joked after the game that he was simply the last guy to get to the Texans quarterback.

"I think everyone missed it honestly," Fox said with a laugh. "Everyone else had great rushes.

"They slid over, I popped the block on one, slammed the other guy and spun back and then was fortunate enough that everyone else missed it so I was able to come in and clean it up," Fox added.

5. Bolts overcome adversity

The Chargers put up 27 points in the first half Sunday, their most in an opening half in nearly four years.

The defense started strong with an opening-drive takeaway, which the offense then converted to seven points.

The Bolts eventually scored touchdowns on three of their first four drives before adding a pair of second-quarter field goals to stretch out a 20-point halftime lead.

But the Chargers were tested by a pesky Texans team in the second half, as Houston rattled off 17 unanswered points to close within a field goal midway through the fourth quarter.

Yes, the Bolts came out with the win, but they also noted a need to play a more complete game.

"I feel like we haven't played our best football yet," said safety Derwin James, Jr. "Because we were up what? Three touchdowns, 21 points?

"In that third quarter we got kind of loose as a defense, gave up some explosive plays so there's definitely room for us to get better and continue to get better," James added.

Staley complimented his team for hanging tough when the Texans put the pressure on.

"In the fourth quarter, I thought the way we finished that game, you can't ask for anything more as the head coach," Staley said.

He later added: "I thought our guys showed a lot of fight today and I'm really proud of them."

The Chargers, who now sit at 2-2, will head to Cleveland in Week 5.

"Yeah I feel like we're a team that I feel like we have faced some adversity," Ekeler said. "Which in my opinion, is the best way to start a season because it's going to tell you a lot about your team.

"How you're going to be able to respond, if you're going to be able to, can you put up some type of production when you come off of a hard loss, or tough loss, or team loss like we did," Ekeler added. "I feel like we were able to put something together today even though it was still a battle."