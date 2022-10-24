5 Takeaways: Bolts Banged Up in Home Loss to Seahawks

2. Hampered by a slow start

In the early minutes Sunday, it appeared the Chargers were primed for a quick start.

On the fourth play of the game, Kenneth Murray, Jr., recorded the first interception of his career after a deflection by Samuel.

Suddenly, just 100 seconds after kicking off, the Bolts had possession at the Seahawks 41-yard line. But that drive ended without points, as Austin Ekeler was stopped short on runs on both third-and-1 and fourth-and-1.

"Certainly not the way that you want to start the football game," Staley said. "That definitely wasn't our goal today. We started off the game, defensively, with a big takeaway, and then we turned the ball over on downs on a third-and-fourth-and-short."

The Seahawks turned that sequence into a touchdown for an early 7-0 lead, and capitalized with another score after intercepting Justin Herbert on the ensuing possession.

Herbert was then strip-sacked late in the first quarter, as that turnover led to a Seattle field goal.

All the momentum the Bolts had early on had vanished, as they trailed 17-0 in the blink of an eye.

It was the third consecutive game the Chargers trailed by double digits after the first quarter. They were down 14 to Cleveland and 10 to Denver, but managed to rally and win those games.

"It's really hard to get momentum when you start the game like that," Staley said.

Herbert added: "We can continue to try and execute, get the ball moving early in the first quarter. Just get the ball to those guys on the outside to make plays and just stay ahead of the chains."

3. Defense struggles on 3rd downs

Seattle didn't have a ton of third-down opportunities Sunday, but the Bolts certainly weren't at their best in keeping the Seahawks off the field.

Seattle went 5-of-9 on the down, but it was some early miscues that hurt the Bolts.

The Seahawks faced third-and-13 on their second drive at their own 40 when Geno Smith threw incomplete. But a pass interference call on Bryce Callahan kept the drive alive.

Seven plays later, the Seahawks had third-and-14 at the Bolts 20. But the Chargers couldn't force a field goal try, as Smith hit Marquise Goodwin for a 20-yard touchdown.

"We just got to play better, be more assignment sound, better communication better at mental errors," said linebacker Drue Tranquill. "You can't foul, we fouled a lot especially on third and long. We gave them life there especially in the first half and so it just wasn't it today."

Safety Derwin James, Jr. added: "We just never able to get in a rhythm. We just got to be better and clean it up."

Later in the game, Seattle had third-and-11 at the Bolts 48. Down 24-14 in the third quarter, the Chargers could have gotten off the field and give their offense a chance for a comeback.

But the Seahawks moved the chains with an 12-yard gain, keeping that drive alive before eventually adding a field goal. The Seattle drive lasted more than 10 minutes.

"It takes a lot out of it, for sure," Staley said of the long drive. "There were plenty of opportunities on that drive for us to get off of the field and play better. We didn't.

"It's good that we held them to three [points], but we have to do a better job, when we have field position like that, of keeping them back there," Staley added. "It's all three levels playing together. Like I said, it starts with me."