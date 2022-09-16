5 Takeaways: Bolts Praise Herbert's Toughness in Loss

2. Bolts defense unlucky on takeaways

On a different night, the Chargers might have had three or four interceptions against Patrick Mahomes in primetime.

But not on Thursday, as bit of bad luck left the defense with a goose egg in that stat coliumn.

Early in the second quarter, Mahomes was picked off by Nasir Adderley, but Bryce Callahan was called for illegal contact. Four plays later, the Chiefs scored a touchdown.

"The one on Bryce Callahan, an obvious offensive pass interference," Staley said. "At minimum. That's as tough as it gets. It was perfect coverage, it was perfectly defended so that's a tough one."

James then had a third-quarter pick of Mahomes, but offsetting penalties negated that takeaway, too.

"I mean I'm not out there officiating, my job is to play football and get out there with my brothers so I'm not trying to get into an [officiating] game," James said. "Like I said, we just got to be cleaner man, we gotta make good plays. I mean they were there, so we just gotta make them."

On the ensuing play, Asante Samuel, Jr., appeared to have an interception, but the call was overturned after a review.

"Yeah, I thought they were going to let it stand because the ruled it a catch," James said. "I mean, there was a little movement, but he had his hand on the ball so I thought it was a pick, but you know [the referees saw] it different."

Staley added: "Asante's was close. It's subjective, but he needs to finish that play. He's capable of it."

Six plays later, Mahomes threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to pull the Chiefs within three points.

"I feel like that was a big turning point, but I feel like there was a lot of plays in that game that I feel like changed the game," James said. "We just have to play better as a defense and make plays, make our plays on the ball within the rules so we just gotta do that."

While the Chiefs had a pick-6 for 99 yards, Samuel nearly had one himself but couldn't hold onto a pass with nothing but daylight in front of him.

Staley said the Chargers knew they couldn't afford any missed chances against Mahomes and that offense.

"I like the way our guys competed," Staley said. "When you get chances against that team, you've got to make sure you capitalize. We had some opportunities tonight but we didn't finish them."

3. Bolts shuffle O-line due to injuries

The Chargers used three different offensive line combinations against the Chiefs as that unit was hit by injuries.

The usual starting five of Rashawn Slater, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley, Zion Johnson and Trey Pipkins III opened the game.

But Linsley left the game with a knee injury late in the first half and was replaced by Will Clapp.

Early in the second half, Pipkins left the game with an ankle injury and replaced by Storm Norton.

"Will picked it up. Will came in and picked it up right where we were," Ekeler said. "You never want to lose any of your guys, but if you do you know you're expecting the next guy to know where he is.

"We have a lot of confidence in Will, Will's been doing it for a while and has showed us that he can play at a high caliber level. Too," Ekeller added. "It obviously hurts when you lose anybody from your starting lineup. Hopefully Corey alright which he said he is, but Will did a good job stepping up and running the show out there, communicated well, didn't have any mishaps and kept it moving."

Staley complimented his offensive line after all the shuffling.

"Will Clapp is an outstanding backup center," Staley said. "We also had Trey go out, but that's why you create depth. That's what we're after.