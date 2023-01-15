5 Takeaways: Chargers Endure Bitter End in Wild Card Loss

2. Samuel's 3 INTs not enough

The Chargers couldn't have started the game any better, getting a Tranquill interception on the second play of the game that led to a quick touchdown.

Asante Samuel, Jr., then stole the show the rest of the first half, recording three interceptions off Trevor Lawrence in the first and second quarters.

Samuel became the first player in NFL history to have three interceptions in an NFL postseason debut, and was the first player with three interceptions in a single postseason game since Ty Law (2003 AFC Championship) and Ricky Manning (2003 NFC Championship) did it on the same day in January 2004.

"We didn't win, so none of that really matters to me," Samuel said. "I'm a team guy. It's good and all, but we didn't win the game."

The Bolts were up 27-0 late in the first half before the Jaguars put together a 2-minute scoring drive that ended with a touchdown with 24 seconds left.

That was a sign of things to come for the Bolts defense.

The unit allowed just 108 yards and seven points in the first half, but 24 points and 282 yards in the second half.

"We gave up too many plays," James said. "They scored too many points in the second half. I feel like we had all the points we needed to get the job done and we didn't."

Chargers defenders pointed to two areas — an up-tempo Jacksonville offense and poor tackling — they couldn't overcome.

James said: "A lot more tempo. A lot more getting on the ball. They weren't getting in the huddle, so we had to get up there and play."

Kyle Van Noy added: "I just don't think we tackled very well in the second half."

Staley pointed to penalties, rattling off a few of them that hurt the Bolts down the stretch.

Joey Bosa, who was called for a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct calls, concurred.

"It was pretty obvious why we blew that lead. Mistakes, penalties, all around, me definitely included," Bosa said.

3. Offense stymied in 2nd half

The Chargers took advantage in the opening half by scoring 20 points off turnovers, racking up 180 yards in the first two quarters.

But the second half was a different story as the Bolts managed just 140 total yards while dealing with a handful of injuries. DeAndre Carter and Jamaree Salyer were sustained ankle injuries in the first half.

The Bolts run game couldn't get going in the second half, posting just 20 yards on eight carries. Herbert picked up 13 of those yards on a third-down scramble in the fourth quarter.

"It was frustrating. It was frustrating. Just didn't have enough success at the line of scrimmage and not enough yards after contact," Staley said. "Just didn't play a good second half of football in any phase.

"Certainly, when you have that type of lead, if you can possess the ball effectively enough, then there won't be enough time," Staley added. "We just didn't do that and didn't score the ball either."

Overall, the Chargers finished with 67 rushing yards on 23 attempts. The longest runs of the night were Herbert's scramble and Austin Ekeler's 13-yard touchdown on the second offensive play from scrimmage.

The Bolts held the ball for more than 18 minutes in the opening half, but possessed it for just 14 minutes after halftime.