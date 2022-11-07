5 Takeaways: Bolts Survive Wild Ending, Move to 5-3 with Gritty Win

2. Bolts find a way despite injuries

By the end of Sunday's game, the Chargers were even more banged up than when the game started.

Defensive tackle Austin Johnson suffered a knee injury, with Staley saying it was likely a sprained MCL. Right tackle Trey Pipkins III, who had already been dealing with that exact injury, left the game in the fourth quarter and did not return.

And that doesn't include the laundry list of other players — Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Joey Bosa, Rashawn Slater among them — who weren't available against Atlanta.

But the Bolts found a way to get to 5-3, even if it wasn't pretty.

"This isn't exclusive to any team, it's hard every week in the NFL, and we're learning that as a club," Staley said. "Since I've been the head coach, we've played in a bunch of close ones, and we're comfortable in this space. When you have as many people go down as we have throughout the season and you go on the road, it's not going to be poetic.

"Maybe it could be if you're full strength and you had a full army out there, and maybe it could be that way, maybe like in the first game for us or part of the second game, but for us, it's just we got to be able to fight the fight based on who we have and based on what's happening," Staley continued. "I think our guys are really used to that and when you go 10 to nothing down on the road, I think you show a lot of about who your football team is and that's not the first time that it's happened this year.

"We've been able to hang tough together and get going and then finish the game playing our best, what I thought you saw that with our football team was offense/defense kicking game," Staley added. "It took all three phases to finish the game on the road, and I'm really glad that our guys got this one, because they earned it."

At the near halfway point of the season, the Bolts find themselves in a Wild Card spot. (Kansas City is 5-2 and plays on Sunday Night Football).

Staley was echoed a similar sentiment that he shared going into the bye week, that a rugged seven-game stretch to open the season would only prepare the Bolts for a tough final 10 games.

"After seven games you get a real accurate picture of the fight in the football team and then you've had experience, all these things that most people experience in a full season, but we've did it in seven games," Staley said.

He later added: "t's not whether we win or lose, but how we play. How we compete. That's what our focus is on, it's on us, on the Chargers and how we compete and how we play. If we to do that we are going to be able to continue to improve and get some guys back and hopefully be playing our best down the stretch."

Herbert said: "It's a fight for every win. It's not easy. It's never easy in the NFL and that's a really good football team that we played against, but for those guys to be able to step up and deal with punches, the adversity and answer I thought that was huge for us."

3. Herbert shines on offense

Herbert's final stat line won't be the gaudiest of his career.

The Bolts quarterback completed 30 of 43 passes for 245 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

But Herbert's performance went beyond the box score, as he looked as good as he has since Week 2 — when he suffered a rib injury.

"It's been better each week. I think time is the best thing for it, to heal, recover," Herbert said. "I just do everything I can in the treatment room to do my best on Sunday.

"It's one of those things that you just kind of have to go through and go through with time, making sure that you're not getting in harm's way, not taking unnecessary shots, things like that, but it has gotten better," Herbert added.

The biggest aspect of Herbert's game that appeared to be in full swing was his pocket presence. Herbert routinely stepped up in, and around, the pocket to deliver darts all over the field Sunday.

"We thought that it was an advantage for us today to try to create more plays outside the pocket and we needed that," Staley said. "I thought he was very good with his mobility … he was able to buy some time to really use his legs effectively.

"You're going to have to do that, when your premium guys aren't out there all the time," Staley added. "You're going to have to use your legs to create some space and create some time for your guys and he played the game the way he needed to play it today and I was proud of him and he practiced well, and his teammates really just fought hard for him today."

Herbert was especially good on third downs, even after a slow start. The Bolts didn't convert their first two tries on third-and-2, but ripped off six straight conversions, all through the air.

Perhaps his best throw was a third-and-15 conversion to Palmer that gained 25 yards and jumpstarted the offense.

Or maybe it was his final throw of the day, a 22-yarder to Palmer where the quarterback delivered as the Falcons were ion man-to-man coverage.